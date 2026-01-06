Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, smiles and holds a painting of the temple with a young girl after a devotional in Lyon, France, Sept. 3, 2025.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and member of the Missionary Executive Council, was born on Jan. 6, 1972.

Sister Wright was raised in South Ogden, Utah, with a twin brother, older brother and younger brother. She married James M. Wright in 1994 in the Salt Lake Temple, and they have three sons. She is a survivor of stage 4 ovarian cancer.

She was sustained during April 2022 general conference. She has also served as second counselor in the Primary general presidency, a stake and a ward Primary president, a counselor in a ward Primary presidency, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Cub Scout leader.

She was very involved in sports growing up and has been a Parent Teacher Association volunteer, a reading tutor and an office manager. She also assisted with marketing and advertising for a dental office. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from the University of Utah in 1998.

In honor of Sister Wright’s birthday today, here are nine of her quotes from the past year.

1. Making homes a sanctuary

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our sacred responsibility is to create a sanctuary in our homes, a refuge from the storms of life. We do this as we actively and diligently fill our children’s hearts and minds with so much light, truth and goodness that there is simply no room for the darkness of the world.”

— Teaching children at home and at church, Jan. 4, 2026

2. ‘The Lord will use you’

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, greet missionaries after a devotional held at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“You can have the assurance that if you keep the commandments and are valiant in your testimonies of Jesus Christ, the Lord will use you as mighty instruments in His work.”

— Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Dec. 2, 2025

3. Make and keep sacred covenants

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and her husband, Brother James Wright, stand outside the Nauvoo Illinois Temple on Sept. 18, 2025, in Nauvoo, Illinois. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“My dear friends, the greatest gift you can give to the world, your children, your family, your community, is to keep your covenants. If you want to successfully navigate the challenges of our day and be a light unto others — a light on a hill that cannot be hid — make and keep sacred covenants and follow the counsel of our living Prophet.”

— Nauvoo Mega Conference for Single Adults in Nauvoo, Illinois, Sept. 18, 2025

4. Join a cause that builds

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, visits with Cornell University students after her campus forum in Ithaca, New York, on Oct. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“My invitation to you right out of the gate is to join a cause that builds, a cause that creates. We have far too many people in this world who are intent on destroying. Choose to create and build something big. If you want to find true joy in life, be a creator and a builder with your words and actions.”

— Campus forum at Cornell University, Oct. 8, 2025

5. ‘The Family Proclamation’

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during a conference at the Hinckley Center Assembly Hall at BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The conference marks the 30th anniversary on "The Family Proclamation." | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“This revelatory document underscores the foundational importance of marriage and children, most specifically how marriage and children are fundamental to the plan of salvation — God’s plan of happiness."

— Conference on “The Family Proclamation” at Brigham Young University, Sept. 25, 2025

6. A successful missionary

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, left; and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, right, smile for a photo with a Church member after a leadership instruction meeting in Lyon, France, on Sept. 4, 2025. | Provided by Sister Amy A. Wright

“My young friends, a successful missionary is not someone who fulfills perfectly a preconceived missionary experience. A successful missionary is someone who strives to exhibit the Christlike attributes found in chapter 6 of ‘Preach My Gospel.’”

— Meeting with missionaries in Europe Central Area, September 2025

7. Rededicate lives to Jesus Christ

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“A mission is a sacred microcosm for change, an opportunity for young men and young women to dedicate their lives more fully to Jesus Christ in a uniquely profound and personal way.”

— 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 19, 2025

8. A gospel of becoming

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“The gospel of Jesus Christ is a gospel of becoming. Now, when you have done your best, ‘Preach My Gospel’ teaches that you may still have disappointments, but you will not be disappointed in yourself. You can feel assured that the Lord is pleased with your efforts when you feel the Spirit working through you.”

— Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, April 8, 2025

9. Lifelong discipleship of Jesus Christ

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Lifelong discipleship of Jesus Christ begins in our homes — and in Primary as early as 18 months of age. We want our children to believe in Jesus Christ, belong to Jesus Christ and His Church through covenant and strive to become like Jesus Christ.”

— "Thou Art the Christ," April 2025 general conference