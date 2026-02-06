Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Sister Melanie Rasband, stand near the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband was born Feb. 6, 1951, in Salt Lake City and sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2015. He served as a young full-time missionary in the Eastern States Mission and attended the University of Utah. He married Melanie Twitchell in 1973. They are the parents of five children.

In 1976, he joined Huntsman Container Co. as a sales representative, and in 1987, he was appointed president and chief operating officer of Huntsman Chemical Corp. He and Sister Rasband were mission leaders for the New York New York North Mission from 1996 to 1999.

Prior to his call as an Apostle, Elder Rasband served as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy. He served as a counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency, president of the Utah Salt Lake City Area and executive director of the Temple Department. He also supervised the North America West, Northwest and three Utah areas as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

In honor of his 75th birthday, here are nine quotes from Elder Rasband over the past year.

1. Trust in Him

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, shake hands through the air with missionaries after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“With all the energy of my soul, I share this truth: You, every one of you, can do this. I testify that the Lord has a work for each one of you to do. As you trust in Him, He will make more out of you than you could have ever imagined.”

— Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Jan. 27, 2026

2. ‘You are a part of it’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a missionary devotional at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“I bear witness that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ know you and love you. ... This is the Lord’s work. You are a part of it.”

— Devotional with missionaries in the Utah Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission, Jan. 9, 2026

3. Friendship

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, make heart gestures to attendees following a Utah Valley Institute devotional Thursday night, Dec. 4, 2025, in Orem, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“So often those ‘angels round about’ (Doctrine and Covenants 84:88) are our friends — like you — who have chosen to live a Christlike life of love, kindness, loyalty, trust and integrity. In the process, they are helping build the kingdom of God on earth. It sounds lofty, but friendship is, by its very nature, a higher call.”

— Utah Valley Institute devotional, Dec. 4, 2025

4. The Family Proclamation

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our Father in Heaven has provided the proclamation on the family to help guide us to come home to Him, to help us learn and be filled with love, strength, purpose and eternal understanding.”

— "The Family Proclamation — Words from God," October 2025 general conference

5. Discernment and committment

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a BYU devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“Everyone is vulnerable. In the days and years ahead, you are going to need the greater discernment and commitment found in the proclamation [on the family] to ‘progress toward perfection’ and become ‘heirs of eternal life.’”

— BYU devotional, Sept. 23, 2025

6. Add glory and honor to the name of Christ

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and Sister Melanie Rasband, left, stand with their son Christian and several family members in Nauvoo, Illinois, in July 2025. Christian and Monica Rasband, their eight children and Monica's mother, Roxanne Ingalls, were part of the red family cast for the Nauvoo and British pageants the first week of pageants in Historic Nauvoo. | Rasband family photo

“I add my testimony to all of yours, and so as we go forward tonight, let us add glory to the name of Christ. Let us add honor to the name of Christ as we build up His Church and build up His kingdom.”

— Message to Nauvoo Pageant participants in Nauvoo, Illinois, July 12, 2025

7. Inviting all to come unto Christ

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“You and the Lord’s missionaries will go forth and, with power and authority, invite all to come unto Christ. Our desire is to do much more than help God’s children begin to walk the strait and narrow path. Rather, we desire for all to remain as they continue progressing along the covenant path.”

— 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 20, 2025

8. This is the work of the Lord

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves farewell to attendees at the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedication in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deser

“I bear my testimony to you today that this is the work of the Lord, that temples are going to continue to be dedicated and built throughout the world, so that our wonderful members, like those here in Côte d’Ivoire and elsewhere in this temple district, can enjoy the blessings of this temple like the early Saints.”

— Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedication, May 25, 2025

9. Jesus Christ is the answer

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I recognize that in the midst of the good news of the gospel, there are those who struggle, who have faith challenges, doubts and questions that seem to have no answers. Brothers and sisters, Jesus Christ is the answer. Start with Him. Look for His hand in your life. Listen to Him.”

— “Right Before Our Eyes,” April 2025 general conference