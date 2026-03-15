First Presidency extends twofold Easter invitation, testifies of Christ’s love in new video

Actors portray the resurrected Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene at the tomb in this scene from the Bible Videos.

As Easter approaches, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a video on March 15 inviting Church members to, first, bring friends and family members to a one-hour Palm Sunday worship service and, second, watch the April 2026 general conference.

Each member of the First Presidency also shared a brief testimony of Jesus Christ and His love.

“This Easter season, we testify that Jesus Christ is risen. He lives. He is the Way,” President Dallin H. Oaks said in the video. “Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice and Resurrection are the ultimate evidence of God’s love.”

President Oaks was joined in the video by his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson.

“Jesus Christ broke the bands of death,” President Eyring said in the video. “As a result, every one of Heavenly Father’s children will rise again in a perfected, resurrected body that will never die. This sure promise can turn the sorrow of losing a loved one into hope, filling our hearts with happy anticipation of reunion.”

President Christofferson also testified: “Our Heavenly Father loves us perfectly. Because of this love, He ‘gave his only begotten Son that … [we might] have everlasting life’ (John 3:16). As we focus during this Easter season on the life, ministry, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us remember that He is our perfect Advocate and Redeemer.”

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks in a video published on Sunday, March 15, about Easter. | Screenshot from YouTube

The First Presidency previously announced that on Palm Sunday this year — March 29 — local congregations will hold a one-hour sacrament meeting rather than the usual two-hour meeting block.

The presidency also invited all to participate in the upcoming general conference April 4-5 in a letter dated March 5. This conference will also include a solemn assembly.