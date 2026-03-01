A talk a day: Preparing for April 2026 general conference

Conferencegoers listen to The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

The start of general sessions of April 2026 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is 34 days away, scheduled for Easter weekend, Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.

There will be four two-hour general sessions — Saturday morning and afternoon sessions and Sunday morning and afternoon sessions.

The First Presidency announced Nov. 19 that, in an effort to emphasize the morning and afternoon sessions of general conference, Saturday evening sessions will be discontinued.

“The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has decided that beginning in April 2026, general conference will no longer include a Saturday evening session.”

April 2026 general conference preparations

If someone wanted to prepare by rereading the messages from the October 2025 general conference in order, one talk per day, he or she should start today, March 1, to finish by Friday, April 3.

The October 2025 conference featured 34 messages over five sessions. Church President Dallin H. Oaks, who at the time was president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the apostolic interregnum, spoke Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

Every other member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke once.

President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

General conference talk summaries

Leading up to the April 2026 general conference, the Church News will feature daily talk summaries from last October on its Twitter/X and Facebook pages. Look for those links on social media each day, or find all the talk summaries on the October 2025 general conference summary page with the Church News’ coverage.

A link to each speaker’s full remarks is available in those summaries. Full talks are also available in the Gospel Library. General conference messages are published on the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

The Church News will publish talk summaries, photo galleries and other articles about the April 2026 general conference on TheChurchNews.com starting April 4.

To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News has published lesson resources on messages from the October 2025 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a lesson plan.

Conferencegoers stand and smile as they watch Church leaders walk across the stand during the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to watch April 2026 general conference

The April 2026 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in 80 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app, and in multiple languages on the General Conference YouTube channel and Gospel Stream.

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV, KSL NewsRadio, BYUtv, BYUradio, and their websites and smartphone apps.

General conference will also be available through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal de los Santos” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here.

On-demand viewing of the messages will also be available following the broadcast, on multiple channels in up to 98 languages.

How to attend a session of general conference in Salt Lake City

Those who live in the United States or Canada should ask their local stake leaders about obtaining tickets to attend a session at the Conference Center, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Stake leaders can learn how to access their account and distribute tickets to stake members by referencing this guide.

Those who live outside of the United States or Canada can ask their stake or district president to submit a request for tickets on their behalf.

Those hoping to access standby seating should line up outside the Tabernacle 90 minutes prior to the desired session. See Temple Square Event Guidelines for more information and restrictions.