This week on social: Apostles minister, testify around the world

"Here are my new friends from Papua New Guinea," said Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, in a social media post sharing details of his ministry in the Pacific. He stands with William Awi, left, and Moroi Bauai in a video shared on March 13, 2026.

Social media posts this week by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints focused on covenant-keeping capabilities, international ministries, and testimonies of apostles and prophets.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a reel on March 14 about the symbolism of being baptized and then going to the temple to make further covenants.

“In the 19th century, early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Laie, Hawaii, were baptized at this beach. Years later, the Laie Hawaii Temple was built just a few hundred yards directly in front of this beach,” he said in the post.

President Uchtdorf posted another reel on March 15 with the Sunday School’s Gospel Learning and Teaching account highlighting the story of Joseph, who was sold into Egypt, covered in "Come, Follow Me" for this week.

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Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 15, talking to women in the Church about the impact they have.

“Dear sisters, please do not underestimate the power and impact of your capable, loving and sensitive influence on those with whom you associate,” he said.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 13, sharing that he would be posting videos from his ministry in the Pacific Islands.

“I invite you to follow along over the next several days on my social media accounts as I share insights from friends and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who I am meeting on my assignment to the Pacific,” he said.

Later in the week, Elder Andersen posted videos of conversations he had about the Lord’s hastening work in Papua New Guinea, the growth of the Church in Australia, what it’s like to be on assignment, a father and son’s experiences and the overall growth of the Church in the Pacific Area.

Members of the Relief Society general presidency all shared messages from the recent Relief Society worldwide devotional in social media posts this week.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson posted a recap in this March 17 post, expressing love and support for the women of the Church.

“I know that life is hard. You can do hard with Jesus, or you can do it alone. That is your choice. But when you do hard with Jesus Christ, the hard becomes holy,” she said.

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Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, also posted a clip on March 13 from the devotional.

She shared that the love of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are “constant, unchanging, and immovable,” no matter the circumstances.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted her remarks from the devotional in this March 15 post.

“Let us choose to believe in Jesus Christ and ask for the help we need through the power of His Atonement,” she urged.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 18 about a young man’s experience deciding to serve a mission.

“Inspired words you share with others can have an eternal impact on the people around you,” he said in the post.

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Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on March 16, sharing how life can be full of challenges but Jesus Christ provides a way to ease those burdens through His Atonement.

“Yes, our Heavenly Father wants us to learn and grow. And, yes, that growth at times entails disappointment and suffering. But He wants our lives to be beautiful and hopeful. To that end, and to ease our journey back to Him, He has provided a Savior,” he said in the post.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter posted with the Primary Worldwide account on March 18, emphasizing remarks from President Oaks’ recent BYU devotional.

She asked, “How will you help the children in your life stay close to the Savior this week?”

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Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 15 offering insight into what it means to “take up the cross” (Mark 10:21). He said that this phrase invites viewers to lift others’ burdens and love those around them.

“The Lord needs your heart; He needs your voice, your unique gifts and talents, to help prepare the world for His return,” he said in the post.

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Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared this post on March 17 with the Young Women Worldwide account on loneliness.

While “things the world applauds” do not work to change the feeling, what truly fixes it is “turning to my Savior, Jesus Christ,” she wrote.

In a video posted on March 13, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared young women’s and young men’s experiences with service and the blessings of serving others.

“Christ teaches us that when we do something good to someone else it is as if we were doing it to Him,” she said.