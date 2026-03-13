President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is pictured during an interview at the Laie Hawaii Temple in Laie, Hawaii, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages on social media this week centered on listening to the Spirit, Christlike service and progressing as children of God.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a reel on March 11, sharing a story from President Joseph F. Smith’s time as a missionary with missionaries serving in Hawaii. “We show our love to God by showing love to others.”

President Uchtdorf posted another reel on March 12, speaking with a member in Hawaii about her conversion story. “Life is sometimes not fair. But Jesus Christ is always fair. And He will always take care of us.”

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A week after speaking at a BYU devotional, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on March 9 about how important it is to seek truth in a world where so much information is available. Slowing down in life and taking time to listen to the Holy Ghost will help, he said.

“In a world where so much information is available, it is increasingly important to be certain that what we accept as truth is grounded in eternal principles,” he wrote.

Elder Cook, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors — Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor — were featured in a March 7 post on the Relief Society Worldwide account about the Relief Society’s devotional titled “A Worldwide Gathering of Women,” which was available for viewing on March 8.

After Elder Cook asked the presidency what they hope happens as a result of the devotional, President Johnson said, “I hope that as our sisters gather together, they feel a sense of belonging to the Relief Society and feel like a part of something that’s really big.”

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Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on March 7 sharing how excited he and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, were for the Family Discovery Day at RootsTech 2026.

Elder Rasband also posted a follow-up reel on March 9 sharing some of his experience from RootsTech 2026 — including those of one of his grandchildren. “Melanie and I enjoyed every second of RootsTech Family Discovery Day with some of our children and grandchildren. Our family means everything to us. Because of our Savior Jesus Christ, families can be together forever — an eternal truth I am so grateful for,” he wrote.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on March 12 about his time serving with intercity youth in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Earlier this week, we were thrilled to sit down to dinner with each of these men — now grown — and their wives. My heart was full as I listened to their stories and witnessed their faith in Jesus Christ. Each has served a mission, been married in the temple, and is now raising a beautiful young family.”

President Johnson spoke in a March 10 post with Church Newsroom about her recent ministry to Eurasia, during which she visited an orphanage where Church missionaries used puppet shows to teach healthy eating and hygiene habits.

“The Church is growing in this part of the world, and it’s a blessing to be amongst those missionaries who are doing their very best, trusting in the Lord, trusting in the promises that have been given for these lands and bringing the light and hope of Jesus Christ to the people here,” she said.

The Young Women general presidency — President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus — taught that a physical body is a “sacred and precious gift,” during a live video Tuesday, March 3, on the Young Women Worldwide Instagram and Facebook accounts.

It continues the presidency’s ongoing discussion of chapters in the “For the Strength of Youth” guide. This time, they talked about what they learned from chapter five, titled “Your body is sacred.”

In a March 8 post, the Young Men Worldwide account featured a clip of an address by Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes, who spoke to BYU–Idaho graduates in December 2025.

He referenced Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, where Jesus taught His disciples the difference between being a believer and a disciple. While walking 1 mile with the Savior is good, “there is godliness in the second mile,” said President Farnes.

Referencing a passage found in John 4, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a post on March 10 with the Primary Worldwide account.

“Whatever your ‘well’ looks like, whether it’s studies, work, or a decision, the Savior will meet you there.”