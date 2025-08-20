YSA from 30 nations gather in Thailand to be ‘Rooted and Rising’ in Christ

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A young single adults pose for a photo during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a bustling temple, in a crowded humanitarian service project and on a stage lit by phone flashlights, the power of gathering as disciples of Jesus Christ was felt by 236 young single adults representing 30 nationalities at the second international YSA Conference in Asia.

Held July 30–Aug. 3, in Bangkok, Thailand, the event brought together young adults across Asia under the theme “Rooted and Rising,” reported the Church’s Hong Kong Newsroom.

Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, General Authority and president of the Church’s Asia Area said that the event blended “the social, the fun, with the spiritual and service.”

Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy and Asia Area president, watches a young adult respond on the microphone during the International Young Single Adult Conference 2025 keynote speech in Bangkok, THailand, July 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He shared that it will help young adults recognize “they are not alone, there’s others just like them and they’re all part of this journey together.”

Individuals who attended the conference expressed gratitude for the conference. Latrell Garcia, 27, from the Philippines said, “There are many challenges in life that we encounter, especially these days, so I think Heavenly Father sees this conference that we need to get together, even if we’re from different countries, speak different languages, we came here to speak in one Church, one love.”

Young single adults are given flower garlands during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Finding strength in the house of the Lord

For many participants, the spiritual highlight was entering the Bangkok Thailand Temple — particularly those who live in countries without temples.

Among them was Monesha Biswas, 23, of Bangladesh, who received her temple endowment during the conference.

Young single adults walk toward the Bangkok Thailand Temple during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I had the feeling that whatever I suffered till now, it was okay if I have the opportunity to be here today,” she said. “I feel peace and I just thought that I’m here, and nothing else matters.”

Others joined in proxy ordinances. “When I closed my eyes in the temple I felt a great Spirit in my life,” said Krishna Nepali, 30, of Nepal. “Heavenly Father wants me to do more [temple] work again and again.”

Krishna Nepali shakes hands with another International Young Single Adult Conference participant outside the Bangkok Thailand Temple after a temple session on Aug. 1, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For many, the temple day gave answers to questions after workshops on resilience, forgiveness, relationships and education. “I felt answered,” said Veronica Mukweya, 25, of Zimbabwe, studying in China. “I got the answers to what I was looking for and I can say that was really, really powerful and a little bit emotional for me.”

Serving with joy

Young single adults serve together during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The conference also emphasized service. Nearly 70 young adults assembled 300 school, hygiene and art kits to be donated to the Punyawuthikorn School, which serves children with special needs.

Paul Franklin, 33, of Sri Lanka, said he felt joy in that work. “People were so excited. I thought people were gloriously engaged and we were just enjoying the work — it’s super.”

Punyawuthikorn School director Somboon Ashiraphon welcomes International Young Single Adult Conference participants for an interaction session with their special needs students on August 1, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Meanwhile, a smaller group visited the school itself, where they sang and danced with autistic students, played traditional Thai instruments and even helped serve lunch.

Wanda Bonilla, an International Young Single Adult Conference participant, helps feed children at the Punyawuthikorn School for special needs on Aug. 1, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I saw Christ when we did this act of service,” said Wanda Bonilla, 24, from El Salvador, now studying in China. “Sharing with them and having a good moment together was something to follow the example of Jesus Christ.”

For Leslie Ortega, 26, a United States native teaching in Hong Kong, the joy was mutual. “The look on their faces made everything worth it,” she said.

Miracles and testimonies

Young single adults pose for a photo during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Senior missionaries Elder Mark Hoke and Sister Jan Hoke, who helped oversee the conference, said they saw “so many miracles,” reported the Hong Kong news release.

Those miracles included young adults from Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka attending the conference for the first time, 12 individuals who received their endowments, and patriarchal blessings given by visiting English-speaking patriarchs to participants from countries without one.

Young single adults await the start of a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One special moment was personal for Vijaya Ganesar, 25, from Malaysia. Though initially hesitant to attend, she found herself sharing her testimony of the gospel with an external activity leader hired to discuss team-building who was not a member. Local missionaries arrived with a copy of the Book of Mormon in Thai and extended an invitation to come to church the next day.

United in faith and friendship

Young single adults participate in a talent show during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Even in lighter moments, the spirit of unity prevailed. At the talent show, one participant struggled with his song until the audience pulled out their phones, lit flashlights and sang with him, moving him to tears.

“We support each other and we give each other power,” said Le Thuy Vy Huynh, 33, of Vietnam. “We’re here with you; don’t worry, just do it — and we finish the show. It’s wonderful, I cannot find anything like this, and [it really] touched me that moment.”

Young single adults are taught traditional dances during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For many, those moments captured the spirit of the conference: faith strengthened, service rendered, friendships formed and testimonies shared.

“To see the future leaders of the Asia Area in many of these young people has been inspiring,” said Sister Hoke. “They are such pure hearts, just such good people, and we can see that this gospel is going to grow in the Asia Area.”

Related Stories 12 conferences for young single adults happening across North America, plus 1 for single adults

Young single adults are taught about flowers during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults pose for a photo during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults dance during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults receive an award after playing games during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults cook during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults work on a service project during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints