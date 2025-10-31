President Russell M. Nelson — the 17th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a world-renowned heart surgeon — died Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Salt Lake City. He was 101.
He was remembered by Church leaders in a memorial in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Wednesday, Oct. 1, and Church leaders and family members paid tribute to President Nelson’s life during his funeral on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Here is Church News’ coverage of President Nelson’s funeral and his life and ministry following his death.
Obituary, memorial and funeral
- Obituary: President Russell M. Nelson’s life and ministry
- Memorial: Church leaders remember President Nelson’s love in tender tribute
- Funeral: ‘My best friend and most effective teacher’ — President Oaks memorializes President Nelson
- Funeral: Church leaders remember President Nelson’s light, love and prophetic calling
- Funeral: President Nelson’s children pay tribute to his joy, faith and example
- Funeral: See photos from the funeral services for President Russell M. Nelson
- Church announces viewing, funeral arrangements for President Russell M. Nelson
Life and leadership
- How parental counsel influenced President Russell M. Nelson’s childhood and youth
- How President Nelson manifested a ‘deep desire to learn’
- Remembering President Nelson’s military service
- How President Nelson’s surgical career impacted people from Utah to China
- President Nelson and the apostleship — the ‘most sacred thing that can happen to a man in this life’
- How faith and trust in the Lord guided President Nelson’s time in Eastern Europe
- President Nelson’s commitment to learning languages
- A life of serving in Church callings
- Daughter describes President Nelson — father of 10 — as ‘calm, patient and loving’ parent
- How Sister Wendy Nelson embraced her role as President Nelson’s wife
Teachings and ministry
- What did the Prophet recently teach in general conference?
- President Nelson’s prophetic leadership over almost 8 years
- President Nelson’s unique temple contributions
- Remembering how President Nelson interacted with children during his travels
- 150+ announcements and changes in the Church since President Nelson became Prophet
- Timeline of President Russell M. Nelson’s life and ministry
- A look at the 200 temples announced by President Nelson and each one’s current status
- A by-the-numbers look at the 200 temples announced by President Nelson
- 8 new chapters released of ‘Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Russell M. Nelson’
Tributes and perspectives
- Sheri Dew: Let us all press on — A tribute to President Russell M. Nelson
- Derrick Porter: Impressions of a Prophet
- Leaders around the world honor President Nelson with tributes of faith and friendship
- Music & the Spoken Word: May ‘God be with you, till we meet again’
- Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra pay tribute to President Nelson in ‘Music & the Spoken Word’
Podcasts and videos
- Church News podcast, episode 260: President Russell M. Nelson, 1924 — 2025; A Prophet of science and faith in his own words
- Watch: 14 Church News videos featuring President Nelson’s teachings, worldwide ministry and family
- Listen to these 10 Church News podcast episodes on the life and legacy of President Russell M. Nelson