Each of the Church’s 18 prophets has, at one time or another, remarked on the value of education, both secular and spiritual. The Church News has compiled a selection of their teachings about education.

In the time since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized on April 6, 1830, 18 men have carried the mantle of Prophet and President of the Church. The current prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks, began his service in October 2025.

Each of the 18 has, at one time or another, remarked on the value of education, both secular and spiritual. Following is a selection of their teachings about education.

The date range beside each name indicates the time of each respective administration.

1. Joseph Smith (April 1830 — June 1844)

A portrait of Joseph Smith by artist Alvin Gittins. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Whatever principle of intelligence we attain unto in this life, it will rise with us in the resurrection. And if a person gains more knowledge and intelligence in this life through his diligence and obedience than another, he will have so much the advantage in the world to come.”

— Instruction given by the Prophet Joseph Smith on April 2, 1843, in Ramus, Illinois, and recorded in Doctrine and Covenants 130:18-19

2. Brigham Young (December 1847 — August 1877)

Brigham Young was the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We should be a people of profound learning pertaining to the things of the world. …

“How gladly would we understand every principle pertaining to science and art and become thoroughly acquainted with every intricate operation of nature and with all the chemical changes that are constantly going on around us. How delightful this would be, and what a boundless field of truth and power is open for us to explore. We are only just approaching the shores of the vast ocean of information that pertains to this physical world, to say nothing of that which pertains to the heavens, to angels and celestial beings, to the place of their habitation, to the manner of their life and their progress to still higher degrees of perfection.”

— President Brigham Young in “Discourses of Brigham Young,” selected by John A. Widtsoe, pages 254-255, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Brigham Young”

3. John Taylor (October 1880 — July 1887)

John Taylor as he appeared during his tenure as President of the Church circa 1880. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We ought to foster education and intelligence of every kind, cultivate literary tastes, and men of literary and scientific talent should improve that talent, and all should magnify the gifts which God has given unto them. Educate your children, and seek for those to teach them who have faith in God and in His promises as well as intelligence. … If there is anything good and praiseworthy in morals, religions, science or anything calculated to exalt and ennoble man, we are after it.”

— President John Taylor, then the Church President, in the Deseret News: Semi-Weekly on Sept. 24, 1878, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: John Taylor”

4. Wilford Woodruff (April 1889 — September 1898)

"Wilford Woodruff" is by H. E. Peterson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our children should not be neglected; they should receive a proper education in both spiritual and temporal things. That is the best legacy any parents can leave to their children.”

— President Wilford Woodruff in “The Discourses of Wilford Woodruff,” page 267, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Wilford Woodruff”

5. Lorenzo Snow (September 1898 — October 1901)

Lorenzo Snow was the fifth president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1898-1901. | Religious Education Image Archive (BYU)

“There must be a labor of mind, an exertion of those talents that God has given us; they must be put into exercise. Then, being enlightened by the gift and power of the Holy Ghost, we may get those ideas and that intelligence and those blessings that are necessary to prepare us for the future, for sceneries that are to come.”

— President Lorenzo Snow, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the Deseret News, Jan. 28, 1857, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Lorenzo Snow”

6. Joseph F. Smith (October 1901 — November 1918)

"Joseph F. Smith" is by Albert Salzbrenner. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Search out the truth of the written word; listen for and receive the truth declared by living prophets and teachers; enrich your minds with the best of knowledge and facts. Of those who speak in His name, the Lord requires humility, not ignorance. Intelligence is the glory of God; and no man can be saved in ignorance (see Doctrine and Covenants 93:36; 131:6).”

— President Joseph F. Smith in “Gospel Doctrine,” page 206, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Joseph F. Smith”

7. Heber J. Grant (November 1918 — May 1945)

A portrait of President Heber J. Grant taken by Harstook Photo Studio. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I realize that it will be necessary that our children be fitted, qualified and prepared by education, by study and also by faith in God, our Heavenly Father, and in His Son Jesus Christ, if they successfully fulfill their destiny. That the Saints will fulfill their destiny, that they will accomplish all that God desires them to accomplish, I have no doubt.”

— President Heber J. Grant in “Gospel Standards,” pages 74-75, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Heber J. Grant”

8. George Albert Smith (May 1945 — April 1951)

A photo of former Church President George Albert Smith. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Remember that it is the intelligence that you acquire that is eternal, the truth which you learn here and apply in your lives, the knowledge and experience you gain and profit by — these you will take with you when you go home.”

— President George Albert Smith in “Mormon View of Life’s Mission,” page 2, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: George Albert Smith”

9. David O. McKay (April 1951 — January 1970)

A portrait of President David O. McKay, who served as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fromApril 1951 to January 1970. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“True education seeks to make men and women not only good mathematicians, proficient linguists, profound scientists or brilliant literary lights, but also honest men, with virtue, temperance and brotherly love. It seeks to make men and women who prize truth, justice, wisdom, benevolence and self-control as the choicest acquisitions of a successful life.”

— President David O. McKay in “Treasures of Life,” compiled by Clare Middlemiss, page 472, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: David O. McKay”

10. Joseph Fielding Smith (January 1970 — July 1972)

A portrait of President Joseph Fielding Smith, who served as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from January 1970 to July 1972. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We believe in education. As a people we have always sought learning in every field, and as a Church we have spent great sums and made considerable sacrifice to make education opportunities available to the Church members. And particularly in this day of scientific research and development, we think our young people should get as much education and technical training as in wisdom is necessary.”

— President Joseph Fielding Smith, then the Church President, in an address given at the Logan Utah Institute of Religion, Jan. 10, 1971, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Joseph Fielding Smith”

11. Harold B. Lee (July 1972 — December 1973)

President Harold B. Lee served as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1972-1973. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Some quit learning when they graduate from a school; some quit learning about the gospel when they have completed a mission for the Church; some quit learning when they become an executive or have a prominent position in or out of the Church.

“Remember, as George Moore said of Washington, ‘We can become educated persons, regardless of our stations in life, if we never quit learning.’”

— President Harold B. Lee, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, April 1971 general conference, “The Iron Rod”

12. Spencer W. Kimball (December 1973 — November 1985)

A portrait of former Church President Spencer W. Kimball. | Deseret News Archives

“The Church from the beginning has been committed to the principle that ‘the glory of God is intelligence’ (Doctrine and Covenants 93:36). We therefore encourage our people to study and prepare to render service with their minds and with their hands.

“Some are inclined toward formal university training, and some are inclined more toward the practical vocational training. We feel that our people should receive that kind of training which is most consistent with their interests and talents. Whether it be in the professions, the arts or the vocations; whether it be university or vocational training, we applaud and encourage it.”

— President Spencer W. Kimball, then the President of the Church, October 1977 general conference, “The Foundations of Righteousness”

13. Ezra Taft Benson (November 1985 — May 1994)

A portrait of former Church President Ezra Taft Benson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Every priesthood holder should make learning a lifetime pursuit. While any study of truth is of value, the truths of salvation are the most important truths any person can learn. …

“Joining our spiritual education to our secular learning will help us keep focused on the things that matter most in this life. Though I am speaking to you priesthood holders, the same admonition applies to the women of the Church as well as to the men.”

— President Ezra Taft Benson, then the Church President, October 1986 general conference, “Godly Characteristics of the Master”

14. Howard W. Hunter (June 1994 — March 1995)

A portrait of former Church President Howard W. Hunter. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Man’s knowledge has rapidly increased and scientific research accelerated at proportions never known before in the history of the world. … The pursuit of knowledge of the laws of the universe, which we know have always been in existence, has reached new heights, and investigation continues to increase in this search for truth. …

“With the advance of knowledge has come a reliance upon scientific principles of proof, and as a consequence, there are some who do not believe in God because His existence cannot be substantiated by such proof. In reality, scientific research is an endeavor to ascertain truth, and the same principles which are applied to that pursuit are used in the quest to establish the truth of religion as well.”

— President Howard W. Hunter, then a member of the Council of the Twelve, October 1974 general conference, “To Know God”

15. Gordon B. Hinckley (March 1995 — January 2008)

A portrait President Gordon B. Hinckley, who served as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from March 1995 to January 2008. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The learning process is an endless process. We must read, we must observe, we must assimilate, and we must ponder that to which we expose our minds. …

“Keep on growing, my brothers and sisters, whether you are 30 or whether you are 70. Your industry in so doing will cause the years to pass faster than you might wish, but they will be filled with a sweet and wonderful zest that will add flavor to your life and power to your teaching.”

— President Gordon B. Hinckley in “Teachings of Gordon B. Hinckley,” pages 298-299, as included in “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Gordon B. Hinckley”

16. Thomas S. Monson (February 2008 — January 2018)

A portrait of former Church President Thomas S. Monson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Beyond our study of spiritual matters, secular learning is also essential. Often the future is unknown; therefore, it behooves us to prepare for uncertainties. … I urge you to pursue your education — if you are not already doing so or have not done so — that you might be prepared to provide if circumstances necessitate such.

“Your talents will expand as you study and learn. You will be able to better assist your families in their learning, and you will have peace of mind in knowing that you have prepared yourself for the eventualities that you may encounter in life.”

— President Thomas S. Monson, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, October 2007 general conference, “Three Goals to Guide You”

17. Russell M. Nelson (January 2018 — September 2025)

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Your mind is precious. It is sacred. Therefore, the education of one’s mind is also sacred. Indeed, education is a religious responsibility. Of course, our opportunities and abilities will vary a great deal. But, in the pursuit of one’s education, individual desire is more important than is the institution you choose; personal drive is more significant than is the faculty.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during his January 2010 Brigham Young University devotional, “Education — A Religious Responsibility”

18. Dallin H. Oaks (October 2025 — present)

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The gaining of knowledge and skills is an incomplete view of the significance of education. Of even greater importance is the question of how those attainments are to be used. …

“You should, of course, remember the needed fraction of all you have learned here. But even more important, you should remember that those whose sacrifices have supported your education expect you to use that education in the service of your fellowmen and in furtherance of your own becoming what God created you to become.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during his August 2015 commencement speech at Brigham Young University, “Joy at Graduation”