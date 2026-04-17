Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks before she and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, take media representatives through the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 13, 2026.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared joyful experiences of returning to Christ — returning to church and the temple, returning to prayer and returning to Jesus Christ through His Resurrection.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, posted a reel on April 16 about prayer.

“The feelings of your heart and the love for our Heavenly Father and for His Beloved Son can be so constant that your prayers will ascend always,” he said.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a reel on April 14 about the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center open house.

“The openness of this visitors’ center will show you how temples look inside,” he said.

In a post on the Young Women Worldwide account on April 14, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman also shared her thoughts on the Temple Square Visitors’ Center open house.

President Freeman said the temple is a place “where we learn to live holy, to become more like our Savior and to learn how to live as lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on April 12 about his grandson Paxton, who was born with a rare chromosomal deletion. Elder Rasband testified of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and the joy that comes through having that knowledge.

“I know Paxton’s tender ‘spirit and [his] body shall be reunited again in … perfect form’ (Alma 11:43). By the power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, his joy will be in not only a resurrected body but one that is resurrected whole and perfect,” he said.

In a post from the Relief Society Worldwide account on April 12, the Relief Society general presidency — President Camille N. Johnson; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor; and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor — responded to comments left on social media after the recent Relief Society Worldwide Devotional.

“It’s been delightful to hear what you’ve learned and what the Spirit taught you,” said President Johnson, addressing members of the Relief Society.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on April 15 inviting viewers to watch the worldwide young adult devotional being broadcast on May 3. He and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, will be talking about lifelong discipleship.

“As we live in this world of shifting values and beliefs, becoming a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ will anchor us to the truth,” he said.

Speaking with a Primary child who had invited a friend to church, Primary General President Susan H. Porter shared that Primary children are “some of the best” missionaries in an April 15 post on the Primary Worldwide account.

“They form friendships and, with their warmth, invite people to learn more about the gospel of Jesus Christ in natural ways.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on April 16 about a woman he met while on a ministering visit. He shared how after 30 years away from the Church, she chose to come back.

“Softly and tenderly, Jesus is calling all of us home,” he said.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared quotes and clips from her April 7 address to BYU-Pathway students in an April 14 post.

Even when praying for days, months and years, not all circumstances have changed or become easier, but “I have seen miracles,” she said.

The Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes; Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor — shared a livestream post on April 14 discussing the new “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet.

“It’s a guide helping you know how to make your own decisions … that’s a reflection of how much Heavenly Father loves you,” said Brother Wunderli.