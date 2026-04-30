Church leaders welcome representatives from Czech Republic, Kazakhstan

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, greets Miloslav Stašek, ambassador of the Czech Republic to the United States, during a visit in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed representatives from Czech Republic and Kazakhstan to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Czech Republic

President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson, first and second counselors in the First Presidency; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, also of the Quorum of the Twelve, met with Miloslav Stašek, ambassador of the Czech Republic to the United States, at the Church Administration Building on Temple Square.

Front row, left to right: President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency; Miloslav Stašek, ambassador of the Czech Republic to the United States; President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency; and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Back: Jonathon T. Tichy, honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Utah; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Arnošt Kareš, consul general of the Czech Republic in Los Angeles, California. The photo was taken in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Following their meeting, the ambassador toured Temple Square and the FamilySearch Library.

President Uchtdorf participated in the creation of the first Latter-day Stake in Czech Republic in May 2016.

President Henry B. Eyring, left, first counselor in the First Presidency, presents a hardcover Book of Mormon to Miloslav Stašek, ambassador of the Czech Republic to the United States, during a visit in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder James W. McConkie III, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Europe Central Area presidency, represented the Church at an international seminar on religious freedom in Czech Republic in November 2025.

There are more than 2,600 members attending 12 congregations in Czech Republic, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Kazakhstan

The same day, a delegation of 15 government, business, academic and industry leaders from Kazakhstan, including Nazira Nurbayeva, the consul general of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, California, met with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with Nazira Nurbayeva, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, California, during a visit to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The delegation toured Welfare Square, the Humanitarian Center and the Bishops’ Central Storehouse, among other Church sites, before gathering for a luncheon with Elder Kearon.

In September 2025, Elder Kearon spoke to global faith leaders at the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan.

A delegation of government, business, academic and industry leaders from Kazakhstan tours Welfare Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Just as holy edifices rise one stone at a time, so too are peace and understanding built, moment by moment, encounter by encounter,” Elder Kearon said in his 2025 address.

According to the most recent statistics from the Church’s website, Kazakhstan is home to over 200 Latter-day Saints and three congregations and is part of the Russia Yekaterinburg Mission.

A delegation of government, business, academic and industry leaders from Kazakhstan tours Deseret Industries at Welfare Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, back row, middle, poses for a picture with a delegation of government, business, academic and industry leaders from Kazakhstan on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints