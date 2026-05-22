This week on social: ‘Simply time’ and Christ strengthen families, share Church leaders

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson visited Sri Lanka to see the effects that funding from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having on women and children in the South Asian nation. Her visit, which lasted from May 19 to May 22, 2025, included tours of local nutrition and education initiatives led by UNICEF.

By spending time with loved ones and developing Christlike love through ministering, family and other relationships can be strengthened, shared Church leaders on social media this past week.

In a May 15 post, Church President Dallin H. Oaks expressed the importance of spending face-to-face time with family members.

“What those we love need most is simply time with us. Our Savior, Jesus Christ, is our ultimate role model. He will help us as we strive to build these family bonds.”

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, posted a video clip on May 17 from his April 2026 general conference talk about developing a Christlike character.

“Jesus thinks and acts out of pure love; He yearns to bless and lift others; and He delights to do the will of God. With faith in Christ, we can pray that the Holy Spirit will effect a mighty change in us to instill these same divine motivations in our hearts.”

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In a May 15 post shared with the Church’s Caring Instagram account, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson’s experience was featured following up on a 2025 ministry visit to Sri Lanka in partnership with UNICEF.

“Rather than a patchwork of projects, we’re coming together united by this opportunity to really do some good for women and children.”

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Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared this May 18 post from a BYU devotional he gave earlier this year, speaking of the importance of discerning eternal truth in the age of artificial intelligence.

“Choose truth when deception is easy. Slow down enough to listen to the Spirit and allow Him to direct you.”

Noting how easy misrepresentation is online, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of the importance of being honest in a May 18 post.

“Let us be determined to be completely honest and most generous as we speak of others.”

After witnessing an earthquake as a mission leader in Ecuador years ago, Sister J. Anette Dennis, now first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared how she found peace in the middle of chaos in this May 17 post.

“That protection, peace, and love that [missionaries] felt during the shaking — when so many were feeling terror — was not because of their emergency preparation but because of their spiritual preparation through their covenant relationship with their Father in Heaven and Jesus Christ.”

Sister Dennis also expressed the importance of ministering and shared ways to do so in posts published on May 19 and May 21 with the Relief Society Worldwide account.

Addressing the weight of worldly standards, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared this May 20 post as a reminder to remember what matters most.

“When we look at each other, may we also see ourselves through spiritual eyes.”

In a May 18 post with a clip from his April 2026 general conference talk, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the power of working alongside Jesus Christ.

“Just as branches cannot bear fruit of themselves unless they remain connected to the vine, neither can we reach our full spiritual measure unless we abide in Jesus Christ and His gospel.”

In a May 21 post with the Primary Worldwide account, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared her thoughts on a new Primary song, “When the Savior Comes Again‚” included in the Church’s new global hymnbook.

“This beautiful new Primary song from the new hymnal fills my heart with so much joy as we look forward to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an experience he had with former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley, who had given him a $10 bill to purchase flowers for his brother’s grave, in this May 17 post.

“The same way that a ten-dollar bill given to me was turned into something with priceless value, our life can be something of eternal value through the sacrifice and Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

Visiting with members of the Africa West Area presidency, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a post on May 17 with his gratitude for their contribution to the growth of the Church.

“I love these men and am inspired by the impact their leadership is having.”