Elder Bednar ministers to members, meets with government officials in Chile and Argentina

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, smiles during the Colina Chile Stake conference in Santiago, Chile, on May 17, 2026.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of Jesus Christ, the ongoing Restoration, home-centered gospel learning and the transformative power of the gospel during the Colina Chile Stake conference in Santiago, Chile, on May 17.

Christ’s “gospel is about change,” he said, teaching that repentance and discipleship require continual growth, according to the Church’s Chile Newsroom.

“Repentance is change. Learning is change. Being a disciple of Christ requires His help for the changes that we need to make in our lives.”

Regarding home-centered gospel learning, Elder Bednar emphasized the personal and family responsibility to learn the gospel at home, inviting members to come spiritually prepared to Sunday meetings.

Attendees listen during the Colina Chile Stake conference in Santiago, Chile, on May 17, 2026. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“You should not just attend church and expect someone to deliver to you everything you need to know,” he said. “Your testimony and understanding of the gospel comes at the price of personal and family study.”

Elder Bednar also taught that the Restoration is not an event of the past, but an ongoing process, evidenced by continuing revelation and global Church growth.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to attendees at the Colina Chile Stake conference in Santiago, Chile, on May 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The message was part of Elder Bednar’s apostolic ministry in the South America South Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During the visit, May 15-22, he ministered to members and met with government leaders in Chile and Argentina.

Elder Bednar was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar.

Meeting with Chile’s president

On May 18, Elder Bednar met with José Antonio Kast, president of the Republic of Chile, in La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago, Chile.

They discussed strengthening families, supporting youth, promoting religious freedom and serving communities, reported a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s Chile Newsroom.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gives Chilean President José Antonio Kast a statue of a family during their meeting in La Moneda Palace on May 18, 2026, in Santiago, Chile. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar was accompanied by Elder Eduardo Gavarret, a General Authority Seventy and member of the South America South Area presidency, and other local leaders; Elder Gabriel Campos, an Area Seventy; and Helgi Hukdhs Zerega, the Church’s public affairs manager in Chile.

Cristian Jara, director of Chile’s National Office of Religious Affairs, also attended.

During the May 18, 2026, visit in Santiago, Chile, those posing for a group photo are Chilean President José Antonio Kast, center; Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left center; Elder Eduardo Gavarret, a General Authority Seventy and member of the South America South Area presidency, right center; Elder Gabriel Campos, an Area Seventy, far left; and Cristian Jara, director of Chile’s National Office of Religious Affairs, far right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar discussed the For the Strength of Youth program, youth service and leadership experiences. He also highlighted educational programs such as BYU–Pathway Worldwide, which provides affordable university education and personal development opportunities.

Elder Bednar said these initiatives help young people develop faith, purpose and practical tools for their future, while promoting values such as service, responsibility and commitment to the community.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meets with Chilean President José Antonio Kast in La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on May 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

They also discussed the Church’s mission and ways the Church could assist the Chilean government.

“Our desire is always to serve, and if we can lift the hands of those who hang down and bless the lives of people through the resources of the Church, we want to be able to do that in appropriate ways,” Elder Bednar said.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meets with Chilean President José Antonio Kast in La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on May 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Devotional in Argentina

On May 19, Elder Bednar presided at a devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he expressed love and shared teachings centered on Jesus Christ, the Restoration of the gospel and the transforming power of sacred covenants, according to the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.

Elder Bednar said true joy comes through Jesus Christ, as taught by late Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Attendees listen during a special devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 19, 2026. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the devotional. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When Jesus Christ becomes the center of our lives, we can experience joy regardless of our outward circumstances,” he said.

To new members, Elder Bednar said, “We need you, and we are delighted you are here.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a special devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

To those not members of the Church, Elder Bednar invited them to continue learning and draw closer to Jesus Christ: “He is resurrected. He lives. This is His Church. And by choosing to follow Him, your life can be blessed in ways you cannot even imagine.”

Rosario’s future temple

On May 20, Elder Bednar met with Mayor Pablo Javkin in the Municipal Palace in Rosario, Argentina, reported the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, poses for a photo with Mayor Pablo Javkin in the Municipal Palace in Rosario, Argentina, on May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar was accompanied by Elder Joaquín E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area; Elder Carlos Cantero, an Area Seventy; and Guillermo Knudsen, communications director for the Rosario Coordinating Council.

Among the topics discussed were construction of the Church’s Rosario Argentina Temple, whose location was announced two days earlier on May 18.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, speaks with Mayor Pablo Javkin in the Municipal Palace in Rosario, Argentina, on May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar explained the building process and emphasized the importance of coordinating with local authorities. He also spoke about the spiritual and social impact the temple will have on the city.

“The temple in Rosario will be a great blessing to the citizens, including those who are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he said. “The temple is a place of serenity and peace. The light that emanates from the house of the Lord will bless all who come to the grounds and feel the Spirit of the Lord there.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, speaks with Mayor Pablo Javkin in the Municipal Palace in Rosario, Argentina, on May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A woman speaks during a special devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 19, 2026. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the meeting. He is seated on the stand next to his wife, Sister Susan Bednar. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A young man gives a talk during the Colina Chile Stake conference in Santiago, Chile, on May 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, second from the right, stand with the congregation during a meeting of the Colina Chile Stake conference in Santiago, Chile, on May 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints