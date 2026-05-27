Elder Bednar ministers to members, meets with government officials in Chile and Argentina

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of Jesus Christ, the ongoing Restoration, home-centered gospel learning and the transformative power of the gospel during the Colina Chile Stake conference in Santiago, Chile, on May 17.
Christ’s “gospel is about change,” he said, teaching that repentance and discipleship require continual growth, according to the Church’s Chile Newsroom.
“Repentance is change. Learning is change. Being a disciple of Christ requires His help for the changes that we need to make in our lives.”
Regarding home-centered gospel learning, Elder Bednar emphasized the personal and family responsibility to learn the gospel at home, inviting members to come spiritually prepared to Sunday meetings.
“You should not just attend church and expect someone to deliver to you everything you need to know,” he said. “Your testimony and understanding of the gospel comes at the price of personal and family study.”
Elder Bednar also taught that the Restoration is not an event of the past, but an ongoing process, evidenced by continuing revelation and global Church growth.
The message was part of Elder Bednar’s apostolic ministry in the South America South Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During the visit, May 15-22, he ministered to members and met with government leaders in Chile and Argentina.
Elder Bednar was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar.
Meeting with Chile’s president
On May 18, Elder Bednar met with José Antonio Kast, president of the Republic of Chile, in La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago, Chile.
They discussed strengthening families, supporting youth, promoting religious freedom and serving communities, reported a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s Chile Newsroom.
Elder Bednar was accompanied by Elder Eduardo Gavarret, a General Authority Seventy and member of the South America South Area presidency, and other local leaders; Elder Gabriel Campos, an Area Seventy; and Helgi Hukdhs Zerega, the Church’s public affairs manager in Chile.
Cristian Jara, director of Chile’s National Office of Religious Affairs, also attended.
Elder Bednar discussed the For the Strength of Youth program, youth service and leadership experiences. He also highlighted educational programs such as BYU–Pathway Worldwide, which provides affordable university education and personal development opportunities.
Elder Bednar said these initiatives help young people develop faith, purpose and practical tools for their future, while promoting values such as service, responsibility and commitment to the community.
They also discussed the Church’s mission and ways the Church could assist the Chilean government.
“Our desire is always to serve, and if we can lift the hands of those who hang down and bless the lives of people through the resources of the Church, we want to be able to do that in appropriate ways,” Elder Bednar said.
Devotional in Argentina
On May 19, Elder Bednar presided at a devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he expressed love and shared teachings centered on Jesus Christ, the Restoration of the gospel and the transforming power of sacred covenants, according to the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.
Elder Bednar said true joy comes through Jesus Christ, as taught by late Church President Russell M. Nelson.
“When Jesus Christ becomes the center of our lives, we can experience joy regardless of our outward circumstances,” he said.
To new members, Elder Bednar said, “We need you, and we are delighted you are here.”
To those not members of the Church, Elder Bednar invited them to continue learning and draw closer to Jesus Christ: “He is resurrected. He lives. This is His Church. And by choosing to follow Him, your life can be blessed in ways you cannot even imagine.”
Rosario’s future temple
On May 20, Elder Bednar met with Mayor Pablo Javkin in the Municipal Palace in Rosario, Argentina, reported the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.
Elder Bednar was accompanied by Elder Joaquín E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area; Elder Carlos Cantero, an Area Seventy; and Guillermo Knudsen, communications director for the Rosario Coordinating Council.
Among the topics discussed were construction of the Church’s Rosario Argentina Temple, whose location was announced two days earlier on May 18.
Elder Bednar explained the building process and emphasized the importance of coordinating with local authorities. He also spoke about the spiritual and social impact the temple will have on the city.
“The temple in Rosario will be a great blessing to the citizens, including those who are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he said. “The temple is a place of serenity and peace. The light that emanates from the house of the Lord will bless all who come to the grounds and feel the Spirit of the Lord there.”