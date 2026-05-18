Rosario Argentina Temple site map released

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a location for the Rosario Argentina Temple.

Planned for 1.59 acres, the site of the Rosario temple will be bordered by the Santiago bis, Alvear and Güemes streets in Rosario city, Santa Fe, Argentina.

Information about the new site was first published May 18 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. A corresponding site map was also released.

About the Rosario temple and Church in Argentina

On April 7, 2024, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this house of the Lord for Rosario, Argentina. It was one of 15 temples announced in the April 2024 general conference, including temples for two other South American nations: Brazil and Venezuela.

Rosario’s temple is one of seven in various stages of operation and planning in Argentina.

Five of those are operating: in Buenos Aires (dedicated in 1986), Córdoba (2015), Salta (2024), Mendoza (2024) and Bahía Blanca (2025).

In addition to the Rosario temple, another is in planning stages, the Buenos Aires Argentina City Center Temple, announced in 2022.

Two German immigrants, Wilhelm Friedrichs and Emil Hoppe, began preaching the gospel in Argentina in 1923. Friedrichs even began publishing gospel messages in local newspapers, and in 1924 he asked the First Presidency to send missionaries to work among the Germans of Argentina.

In December 1925, while in Buenos Aires, Elder Melvin J. Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated South America for the preaching of the gospel.

Today, Argentina is home to more than half a million Latter-day Saints, who meet in over 740 wards and branches.