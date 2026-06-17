Elder Soares testifies in the Philippines that the Savior’s ‘arms are extended to all of us’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, greet young single adults during a special devotional in Quezon City, Philippines, on May 23, 2026.

During his recent ministry in the Philippines, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and also of each person’s divine identity as a son or daughter of God. He also encouraged people to seek spiritual guidance as they make important decisions in their life.

Referencing the outstretched arms of the Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking the city of Rio de Janeiro in his native Brazil, Elder Soares said the Savior, Jesus Christ, is willing to embrace every person.

“His arms are extended to all of us,” Elder Soares said to young adults in Cebu, Philippines, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom. “I hope, sincerely hope, that you can feel His arms embracing you tonight through our comments, through our testimony and through the Spirit of the Lord.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a young adult devotional in Cebu, Philippines, on May 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Apostle‘s nearly two-week ministry in mid-May included meeting with young adults in both Cebu in the central Visayas islands and in Quezon City in Metro Manila; and teaching missionaries at the Philippines Missionary Training Center.

Elder Soares was accompanied by his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, and Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Shelley Nash. Also at various events, Elder Soares was accompanied by members of the Philippines Area presidency, who are all General Authority Seventies, and their wives: Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., area president, and wife, Sister Marie Revillo; Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a counselor, and his wife, Sister Carol Lu Wong; and Elder William K. Jackson, also a counselor, and his wife, Sister Ann Jackson.

A choir sings at a devotional attended by more than 450 young single adults gathered for a multistake devotional with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on May 23, 2026, in Quezon City, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Turn your heart to the Savior’

In Cebu, more than 600 young single adults from the Cebu east area gathered in the Lapu-Lapu Philippines Stake Center on May 16.

“We are sons and daughters of our Heavenly Father,” Elder Soares said. “We have a divine identity. We were born with the goal to return to God’s presence and become like Him.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, left, listen as a choir performs during a young adult devotional in Cebu, Philippines, on May 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares also taught that all of God’s children are invited to draw closer to the Savior through obedience to the commandments, regardless of their personal circumstances.

In Quezon City on May 23, Elder Soares answered questions from the 450 young single adults gathered from six stakes. The questions included ones about faith in Jesus Christ, having hope and enduring life’s trials, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

To a question about hope for the future while striving to keep the commandments, Elder Soares said that “trials and discouragement are part of life” and reminded the young adults to turn to Jesus Christ.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets young single adults at a devotional in Quezon City, Philippines, on May 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Turn your heart to the Savior because He understands pain,” Elder Soares said, teaching that Jesus Christ “understands physical, emotional and spiritual pain.”

Elder Soares also invited them to let their faith in Jesus Christ influence those around them.

“Start being a light to the people who are close to you,” he said. “Let your light shine, and invite people to know Jesus Christ through your exemplary life.”

Young single adults listen and respond to remarks during a devotional with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Cebu, Philippines, on May 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Cebu, Angel Leshamay Alba of the Liloan Philippines Stake said the devotional gave her peace and hope about the future. “This evening gave me peace about my future,” Alba said, adding, “Better days are ahead.”

In Quezon City, Hyrum Ballesteros Tandog, 23, shared that Elder Soares’ message encouraged him to continue trusting in the Lord.

“Choose the Lord first. Heavenly Father will support us. He will help us with the choices in life,” Tandog said.

Young adults listen during a multistake devotional with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Quezon City, Philippines, on May 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Learning to recognize the Spirit

At the Philippines Missionary Training Center, Elder Soares and Elder Nash taught more than 340 missionaries on May 20. The missionaries included full-time missionaries in training, senior missionary couples and young service missionaries, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

Elder Soares encouraged the missionaries to seek the companionship of the Holy Ghost through studying the Lord’s word. Quoting Doctrine and Covenants 11:21, he said “Seek not to declare my word, but first to obtain my word.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to more than 340 missionaries during a devotional at the Philippines Missionary Training Center in Manila, Philippines, on May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares compared the need for spiritual guidance to a smartphone’s dependence on a network connection.

“Just as a smartphone cannot function to its full capacity without being connected to a network, we as missionaries cannot truly fulfill our missionary purpose without the constant influence of the Holy Ghost, both during our missionary service and throughout our lives,” he said.

Also, missionaries should help those they teach recognize spiritual impressions.

“The Lord is the one who does that work through His Spirit. Our role as missionaries is to be an instrument in the Lord’s hand, love the people, help them to recognize that the feelings they are experiencing are divine,” he said.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy greet missionaries prior to a devotional at the Philippines Missionary Training Center in Manila, Philippines, on May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The country is home to more than 905,000 Latter-day Saints, the fourth-largest in the worldwide Church. The same month Elder Soares was ministering in the Philippines, two temples were dedicated by other members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: the Davao Philippines Temple by Elder Dale G. Renlund on May 2 and the Bacolod Philippines Temple by Elder Neil L. Andersen on May 31.

Training missionaries listen and take notes during a devotional with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy at the Philippines Missionary Training Center in Manila, Philippines, on May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Training missionaries participate in a devotional with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy at the Philippines Missionary Training Center in Manila, Philippines, on May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints