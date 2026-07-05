During the week of June 28 — July 4, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson invited all to participate in a unified fast on Sunday, July 5, to express gratitude for religious liberty in a letter dated March 12 and sent to local leaders in the U.S.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave the keynote address at the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah.
Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke to missionaries during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 30.
The Church News reported on Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, as they spent 10 days in Brazil teaching and instructing on June 5-14.
Construction crews for the Salt Lake Temple removed bolts and plates to rest the temple on its new base isolation system.
The Church News compiled an article of the seven temples that will be dedicated over four consecutive Sundays.
Also, 338 students from BYU-Pathway education programs received degrees and certificates in ceremonies throughout Nairobi, Kenya, and Jinja, Uganda.
The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features Ensign College professors Kurt Fertig and Joseph Kerry as they discuss the significance of America250.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Unified fast for religious liberty on Sunday, July 5
In a letter dated March 12, the First Presidency of the Church invited all to participate in a unified fast on Sunday, July 5, to express gratitude for religious liberty and pray that it will be strengthened throughout the world.
Read more about the united fast for religious liberty here.
2. The Lord preserved the U.S. for ‘the great unfolding of the gospel,’ says Elder Rasband
At the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival, Elder Rasband spoke about how God preserved the U.S. for “the great unfolding of the gospel.”
Read more about Elder Rasband’s address here.
3. Jesus Christ meets people where and as they are, President Freeman teaches at Provo MTC
At a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, President Freeman spoke to missionaries about the Savior’s condescension, ascension and atoning power.
Read more about President Freeman’s MTC devotional here.
4. President Porter and Sister Spannaus see joy, faith and love in Brazil
The Church News reported on President Porter and Sister Spannaus joining Latter-day Saints in Brazil for service activities, devotionals, leadership instruction, focus groups and ministering visits on June 5-14.
Learn more about President Porter and Sister Spannaus in Brazil here.
5. Seismic upgrade completed on Salt Lake Temple
Updates to the Salt Lake Temple include a new base isolation system to protect it from future earthquakes. Other updates include installing carpets and hanging chandeliers.
Read more about this upgrade to the Salt Lake Temple here.
6. Church to dedicate 7 temples over 4 Sundays in October, November
Later this fall, seven temples will be dedicated over four consecutive Sundays. The Church News gathered information for all temples dedicated on the same day over the course of the Church’s history.
Read about these seven temple dedications here.
7. ‘Faith and education together can change lives’: 338 students celebrate BYU-Pathway education milestones in East Africa
Across East Africa, 338 students celebrated BYU-Pathway education milestones. In Nairobi, Kenya, and Jinja, Uganda, many students received degrees and certifications marking completion of the education program.
Read more about the BYU-Pathway ceremonies here.
8. Church News podcast episode 301: The significance of America250
Ensign College professors Kurt Fertig and Joseph Kerry joined the Church News podcast as they recognized America’s 250th anniversary.
“We may not ever have another moment in the long history of this earth quite like that moment, where all the stars are aligned, when those kind of men are all in the same place, in a building in Philadelphia, where they’re free from oppression and other things that could really limit the ability to create a free government by the people,” said Fertig.