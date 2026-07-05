Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; Isaac Hale, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Official portrait of the First Presidency: President Dallin H. Oaks, center, and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, left, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival in the BYU Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 28, 2026; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, center, and her husband, Brother Greg Freeman, right, greet a sister missionary after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026; Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, visits the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple, Thursday, June 11, 2026.

During the week of June 28 — July 4, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson invited all to participate in a unified fast on Sunday, July 5, to express gratitude for religious liberty in a letter dated March 12 and sent to local leaders in the U.S.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave the keynote address at the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke to missionaries during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on June 30.

The Church News reported on Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, as they spent 10 days in Brazil teaching and instructing on June 5-14.

Construction crews for the Salt Lake Temple removed bolts and plates to rest the temple on its new base isolation system.

The Church News compiled an article of the seven temples that will be dedicated over four consecutive Sundays.

Also, 338 students from BYU-Pathway education programs received degrees and certificates in ceremonies throughout Nairobi, Kenya, and Jinja, Uganda.

The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features Ensign College professors Kurt Fertig and Joseph Kerry as they discuss the significance of America250.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Unified fast for religious liberty on Sunday, July 5

Official portrait of the First Presidency: President Dallin H. Oaks, center, and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, left, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a letter dated March 12, the First Presidency of the Church invited all to participate in a unified fast on Sunday, July 5, to express gratitude for religious liberty and pray that it will be strengthened throughout the world.

2. The Lord preserved the U.S. for ‘the great unfolding of the gospel,’ says Elder Rasband

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival in the BYU Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

At the 2026 Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival, Elder Rasband spoke about how God preserved the U.S. for “the great unfolding of the gospel.”

3. Jesus Christ meets people where and as they are, President Freeman teaches at Provo MTC

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, center, and her husband, Brother Greg Freeman, right, greet a sister missionary after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

At a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, President Freeman spoke to missionaries about the Savior’s condescension, ascension and atoning power.

Related Stories President Freeman promises miracles for creating cultures centered in Jesus Christ

4. President Porter and Sister Spannaus see joy, faith and love in Brazil

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, visits the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple, Thursday, June 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church News reported on President Porter and Sister Spannaus joining Latter-day Saints in Brazil for service activities, devotionals, leadership instruction, focus groups and ministering visits on June 5-14.

Related Story A look at 5 humanitarian efforts in Brazil so far in 2026

5. Seismic upgrade completed on Salt Lake Temple

Crews remove bolts from one of the plates of a base isolator located 20 feet below the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Updates to the Salt Lake Temple include a new base isolation system to protect it from future earthquakes. Other updates include installing carpets and hanging chandeliers.

Related Stories Restored Salt Lake Temple doors re-hung as outside nears completion

6. Church to dedicate 7 temples over 4 Sundays in October, November

These seven temples — from left to right and top to bottom: the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala, Ephraim Utah, Managua Nicaragua, Montpelier Idaho, Cody Wyoming, Wichita Kansas and San Luis Potosí temples — will be dedicated on Sundays from Oct. 11, 2026, to Nov. 1, 2026. | Church News graphic

Later this fall, seven temples will be dedicated over four consecutive Sundays. The Church News gathered information for all temples dedicated on the same day over the course of the Church’s history.

Related Stories Temple — The Church News Almanac

7. ‘Faith and education together can change lives’: 338 students celebrate BYU-Pathway education milestones in East Africa

Participants and graduates stand up to cheer concluding the BYU Pathway Completion Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya. April 25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Across East Africa, 338 students celebrated BYU-Pathway education milestones. In Nairobi, Kenya, and Jinja, Uganda, many students received degrees and certifications marking completion of the education program.

Related Stories Church donates classrooms and facilities to promote education in Africa

8. Church News podcast episode 301: The significance of America250

Ensign College professors Kurt Fertig, left, and Joseph Kerry, center, discuss the First Presidency’s invitation to remember "religious freedom and our God-given agency" on America's 250th anniversary, with Church News reporter Mary Richards, right, during a Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Burgess Coffield, Deseret News

Ensign College professors Kurt Fertig and Joseph Kerry joined the Church News podcast as they recognized America’s 250th anniversary.

“We may not ever have another moment in the long history of this earth quite like that moment, where all the stars are aligned, when those kind of men are all in the same place, in a building in Philadelphia, where they’re free from oppression and other things that could really limit the ability to create a free government by the people,” said Fertig.