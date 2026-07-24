Keynote speakers announced for 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference

Young adults attend the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Seven keynote speakers have been announced for the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference.

According to a July 24 post on the conference’s social media channels, they will speak across two keynote sessions on Friday, Aug. 14, and two sessions on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The four keynote sessions will have the following speakers:

Since 2023, the summer Utah Area YSA Conference — with the theme “Together in Christ” — has gathered tens of thousands of young adults for service projects, devotionals, classes, record-breaking activities and more.

Read more about this year’s keynote speakers below.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, is announced as a keynote speaker for the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in a July 24 social media post. | Screenshot from the Utah Area YSA Conference Facebook page

Sister Spannaus was sustained as second counselor in the Young Women general presidency in the April 2023 general conference.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she received a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the Profesorado de Educación Inicial Sara Eccleston and later studied art and interior design.

Sister Spannaus is a former Relief Society general advisory council member, South America South Area For the Strength of Youth conference committee member, FSY Utah Latino conference co-director, YSA Spanish-speaking ward adviser and mission leader in the Mexico Cuernavaca Mission.

Gayle and Tom Holdman

Gayle and Tom Holdman, the head artists and directors of Holdman Studios, are announced as keynote speakers for the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in a July 24 social media post. | Screenshot from the Utah Area YSA Conference Facebook page

Gayle and Tom Holdman are the head artists and directors of Holdman Studios, which has been creating custom art glass since 1991 and is located in Lehi, Utah.

The company has crafted pieces in all 50 states and around 40 countries, including 150 temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tom Holdman founded Holdman Studios at 21, working from his parents’ garage and finding commissions by knocking door-to-door. Gayle Holdman is a designer, bestselling author and certified applied positive psychology specialist.

Utah Area presidency

Members of the Utah Area presidency —Elder Brian K. Taylor, center; Elder John A. McCune, left; and Elder Jorge T. Becerra, right — are announced as keynote speakers for the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in a July 24 social media post. | Screenshot from the Utah Area YSA Conference Facebook page

Elder Taylor, born in Ogden, Utah, was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2017 general conference. He was the co-founder and CEO of For All the People of the World Technologies and a partner in Rockwell TIC.

Elder McCune, born in Santa Cruz, California, was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2019 general conference. He worked as the senior vice president and managing director for Capitol Investment Advisors.

Elder Becerra, born in Salt Lake City, was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2020 general conference. He was a partner of Allegis Advisor Group, a financial advisory company, before working as an investment adviser for Intermountain Financial Partners.

Sister Kristin M. Yee

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, is announced as a keynote speaker for the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in a July 24 social media post. | Screenshot from the Utah Area YSA Conference Facebook page

Sister Yee was sustained as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency in the April 2022 general conference.

Born in Sacramento, California, she worked as a texture and concept artist and a senior producer at Disney Interactive Studios for 13 years. Sister Yee later worked as the manager/producer of the Church’s animation team and has created many portraits of the Savior.

Before her current calling, Sister Yee served as a member of the Primary general advisory council, stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society counselor, ward Young Women president and temple ordinance worker in the Salt Lake and Bountiful Utah temples.