Iam Tongi announced as concert headliner for 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference

Iam Tongi will be the headlining concert artist for the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, according to a Wednesday, July 1, news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The conference is returning for its fourth year, running Aug. 14-15, according to the Utah Area YSA Conference social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.
Sticking with the previous conferences’ theme “Together in Christ,” this year’s event will include Christ-centered devotionals, interactive workshops, service projects and social events.
It will also include concerts on Aug. 14 and 15, with young adults asked to choose during conference registration which night they’ll attend. Both concerts will start at 8 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m.
Tongi is a 21-year-old Hawaiian-born singer and Church member who won Season 21 of “American Idol” in 2023. He believes music is about transformation, the news release states: “I know I’m supposed to be doing this, and sometimes that’s all I know,” he said. “This is what I was meant for.”
Tongi won’t be the only musical artist featured during the concert. Special guest the King will come — a Billboard-charting collective of artists and songwriters united by a shared passion for spreading faith-based hope, love and unity — will open both nights.
Tongi previously performed during the Utah Area’s 2024 Young Single Adult Conference on Aug. 3, 2024.
Utah young single adults ages 18-35 can register here for this year’s conference. Tickets are $50 each.
“Together in Christ offers a place to gather, learn from inspired leaders, serve side by side and build friendships grounded in faith,” according to the conference’s website. “You will leave encouraged, uplifted and reminded that you are not walking this path alone.”
About the Utah Area YSA Conference
Since 2023, the summer Utah Area YSA Conference has gathered tens of thousands of young adults for service projects, devotionals, classes, record-breaking activities and more. Here’s a recap of key events from the conference in previous years.
2025
- Keynote speakers: Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; then-Bishop Gérald Caussé, then presiding bishop of the Church; Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and president of the Utah Area; and Sister Kristen Oaks, wife of President Dallin H. Oaks.
- Activities: Speed dating, service projects, roller skating, crafts and yard games.
- Breakout sessions: Topics about emotional wellness, spiritual growth, temporal well-being and personal development
- Concert: Featured multiplatinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammer, with American Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE opening.
- Closing devotional: President Jeffrey R. Holland, then acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said young adults offer “the richest resource we have anywhere” and offered guidance for ‘pivotal moments’ in life.
2024
- Keynote speakers: Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman; Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy and then Utah Area president; and Sharon Eubank, the Church’s director of humanitarian services and a former member of the Relief Society general presidency.
- Activities: Dances, service projects and breaking two Guinness World Records.
- Breakout sessions: Topics from spiritual growth and emotional wellness to personal development and temporal well-being.
- Two concerts: Both featured Nashville-based pop singer/songwriter Ben Rector, New York-based pop singer/songwriter Rachel Platten and Latter-day Saint “Christian Jazz” singer Emma Nissen.
- Closing devotional: Then-Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, spoke to young adults. “Jesus Christ and His teachings are the answer. Jesus Christ is your strength,” Elder Uchtdorf said.
2023
- Keynote speakers: Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson; Elder Kevin W. Pearson; Elder Brian K. Taylor, then second counselor in the Utah Area presidency; Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy; Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.
- Activities: A dance with music by DA Dent and Kaskade, a 5K sunset fun run that started and ended at the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple and a service project to package 770,000 meals for the Utah Food Bank.
- Breakout sessions: Topics included spiritual growth, mental health, personal development, Church history and family history.
- Concert: Featured pop-rock band OneRepublic, with opening artists Jordan Smith, American gospel singer/songwriter, and Jordin Sparks, multiplatinum recording artist.
- Closing devotional: Then-Elder D. Todd Christofferson, then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke on what it means to be a righteous person, draw upon the righteousness of God and be protected by righteousness.