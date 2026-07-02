Iam Tongi announced as concert headliner for 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference

Iam Tongi performs during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

Iam Tongi will be the headlining concert artist for the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, according to a Wednesday, July 1, news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The conference is returning for its fourth year, running Aug. 14-15, according to the Utah Area YSA Conference social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Sticking with the previous conferences’ theme “Together in Christ,” this year’s event will include Christ-centered devotionals, interactive workshops, service projects and social events.

It will also include concerts on Aug. 14 and 15, with young adults asked to choose during conference registration which night they’ll attend. Both concerts will start at 8 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m.

Tongi is a 21-year-old Hawaiian-born singer and Church member who won Season 21 of “American Idol” in 2023. He believes music is about transformation, the news release states: “I know I’m supposed to be doing this, and sometimes that’s all I know,” he said. “This is what I was meant for.”

Tongi won’t be the only musical artist featured during the concert. Special guest the King will come — a Billboard-charting collective of artists and songwriters united by a shared passion for spreading faith-based hope, love and unity — will open both nights.

Tongi previously performed during the Utah Area’s 2024 Young Single Adult Conference on Aug. 3, 2024.

Utah young single adults ages 18-35 can register here for this year’s conference. Tickets are $50 each.

“Together in Christ offers a place to gather, learn from inspired leaders, serve side by side and build friendships grounded in faith,” according to the conference’s website. “You will leave encouraged, uplifted and reminded that you are not walking this path alone.”

About the Utah Area YSA Conference

Attendees file out after Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson’s keynote at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Since 2023, the summer Utah Area YSA Conference has gathered tens of thousands of young adults for service projects, devotionals, classes, record-breaking activities and more. Here’s a recap of key events from the conference in previous years.

2025

2024

2023