Meet the 9 new Sunday School general advisory council members

Nine men and women have been called to the Sunday School general advisory council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Top row from left: Sara Daniela Acosta, Caroline Ainsworth, Isaak Rodrigues de Camargo. Center row from left: Kathleen George, Roland Léporé, Fritz-Carl Morlant. Bottom row from left: Debby Richards, Paul Stephen Walker and Kimberly Lynn Willard.

They will assist the Sunday School General Presidency: President Paul V. Johnson, Chad H Webb, first counselor, and Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor, who are responsible for religious instruction in the Church.

The new council began serving in August and September 2024.

Sara Daniela Acosta

Sara Daniela Acosta, 24, began serving as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council in August 2024. She has also served as a counselor and president in ward Relief Society presidencies and as a full-time missionary in the Canada Winnipeg and Arizona Scottsdale missions.

Sister Acosta is currently completing a bachelor’s degree in linguistics with a Spanish minor from Brigham Young University and works as a Spanish classroom supervisor in the language training department at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

She was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Jaime Ernesto Acosta and Sara Beatriz Escobar Acosta. She lives in the Provo YSA 23rd Ward, Provo Utah YSA 2nd Stake, in Utah.

Caroline Ainsworth

Caroline Diniz Ainsworth, 32, began serving on the Sunday School general advisory council in August 2024. Her previous callings include branch Young Women president, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and full-time missionary in the Brazil Florianópolis Mission.

Sister Ainsworth holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Brigham Young University–Idaho and a master’s degree in Portuguese pedagogy from Brigham Young University. She currently works in language curriculum development, evaluation and interpretation at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

Born in Cruzeiro, São Paulo, Brazil, she and her husband, Kollin, live in the Geneva Heights 9th Ward (Portuguese) in the Orem Utah Geneva Heights Stake.

Isaak Rodrigues de Camargo

Isaak Rodrigues de Camargo, 22, began serving as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council in September 2024. He previously served as a Sunday School teacher, temple and family history consultant, family home evening leader and full-time missionary in the Brazil Florianópolis Mission.

Brother Camargo attends Brigham Young University and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He works as a Portuguese teacher at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

Born in Salt Lake City to Luciene Priscila Rodrigues and Clementino Pereira de Camargo Filho, he was raised in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil, and Sandy, Utah. He lives in the Provo Utah YSA 8th ward, part of the Provo Utah YSA 6th Stake.

Kathleen George

Kathleen George, 45, began serving as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council in September 2024. She has also served as a stake and ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary counselor, Relief Society and Primary teacher, an organist and as a full-time missionary in the California Arcadia Mission.

Sister George received a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing science and a master’s degree in speech-language pathology, both from the University of Utah. She works as a speech-language pathologist at a private clinic.

She was born in Salt Lake City to Gerald A. Petersen and Elaine Crimson Petersen. She is married to Dillon George, and they have two sons and two daughters. She lives in the Bountiful 54th Ward, part of the Bountiful Utah Heights Stake, in Utah.

Roland Léporé

Roland Léporé, 47, began serving as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council in September 2024. He previously served as president of the France Lyon Mission from 2021–2024, as a full-time missionary in the Utah Salt Lake City Mission, and as a ward Young Men president, elders quorum president, high councilor, bishop and stake president.

He received bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering and business management, and currently works as area support manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department.

Brother Léporé was born and raised in Lyon, France. He married Amie Williams Léporé, and they have two sons and two daughters. He lives in the Mountainville 2nd Ward, part of the Alpine Utah West Stake.

Fritz-Carl Morlant

Fritz-Carl Morlant, 24, began serving as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council in August 2024. He has also served as a Sunday School teacher, a counselor in Sunday School presidencies, co-chair for activities and as a full-time missionary in the North Carolina Raleigh Mission.

Brother Morlant is currently studying computer science and business at Brigham Young University, where he served as student body president. He currently works as a founder and product manager at a tech company.

He was born in Saint-Marc, Haiti, to Fritzner Morlant and Carole Desormeaux Morlant. He lives in the Provo YSA 227th Ward in the Provo Utah YSA 16th Stake in Utah.

Debby Richards

Debby Richards, 52, began serving as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council in September 2024. She previously served as a Gospel Doctrine teacher, Missionary Training Center teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward Young Women presidency counselor and advisor, ward Primary presidency counselor and teacher, and full-time missionary in the Netherlands Amsterdam Mission.

Sister Richards received a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science education from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Utah.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Jack and Saundra Shipp Fisher. She and her husband, Matthew K. Richards, have five children and two grandchildren. She lives in the Foothill Ward, North Salt Lake Stake in Utah.

Paul Stephen Walker

Paul Stephen Walker, 49, began serving as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council in August 2024. He has also served as a bishop, stake high councilor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward and stake Young Men president, and full-time missionary in the Arizona Tempe Mission.

Brother Walker received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Brigham Young University, where he was a member of the men’s golf team. He is the CEO of Franklin Covey Company.

He was born and raised in Mount Vernon, Washington. He and his wife, Melissa, have one son and three daughters and live in the Corner Canyon 7th Ward, Draper Utah Corner Canyon Stake.

Kimberly Lynn Willard

Kimberly Lynn Willard, 59, began serving as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council in September 2024. She previously served as a counselor in a stake Relief Society presidency and in ward Primary and Young Women presidencies, as a Sunday School teacher, as a full-time missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission, and as a teacher at the Provo Missionary Training Center. She and her husband also served as mission leaders of the Bolivia Santa Cruz Mission from 2013 to 2016.

Sister Willard studied at Tennessee Technological University and Brigham Young University. She has been a substitute teacher, a tutor and a volunteer for school and community non-profit organizations.

She was born in Cookeville, Tennessee, to Hilda Marlow and Aaron Herd. She and her husband, Jason A. Willard, have four children and 15 grandchildren and live in the Highland Park First Ward, South Jordan Utah Highland Park Stake.