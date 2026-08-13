Video: Sunday class changes and ‘enduring joy’

Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak in a video titled, “The Sabbath and Sacrament Meeting,” designed to be watched in wards and branches on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

The new Sunday schedule of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is an opportunity for Church members to continue to improve and grow in how they use the time on the Sabbath day when they gather, explained Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I promise that as we use our time as individuals and families to study and learn the gospel and when we gather together on the Sabbath day, the doctrine of Christ will distill upon our souls as the dews from heaven and we will have enduring joy,” he said.

This Church News video, titled “New Church Videos for the Sunday Schedule Changes,” is taken from the instructional videos on ChurchofJesusChrist.org which wards and branches will watch on Sunday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 6.

The full instructional videos feature Church leaders and general officers speaking about the upcoming adjustments, which are meant to help members:

Focus more on the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Strengthen gospel learning at home.

Increase fellowship, belonging and community at church.

Speaking with Elder Bednar, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “I thrill at the thought of us feeling the love of God and of Jesus Christ every Sabbath day, particularly in our sacrament hour and also in our classes and quorums.”

The full videos are in the Gospel Library, under Handbook and Callings and Changes to the Sunday Class Meeting Schedule Instruction. Also, more information can be found on Sunday.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.