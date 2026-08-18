Elder Bednar to speak at 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference devotional

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, exit after the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, will speak at the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference devotional on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

The Utah Area Presidency made the announcement on Saturday, Aug. 15, during their keynote address at the main conference.

The 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference took place Aug. 14-15 in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. This is the conference’s fourth year and included messages from Church leaders, classes, service projects and a variety of activities.

In previous years, the devotional has been held immediately after the main conference. But this year, the devotional takes place a little under a month after the main event.

During the Utah Area presidency’s keynote address, Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area, expressed his excitement to hear from Elder and Sister Bednar.

“Our dear brothers and sisters, we have so much confidence in you,” he said. “We thank you for your faithfulness. We love you, and we pray that you’ve felt the Lord’s love.”

Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president, speaks during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The weekend’s other keynote speakers were Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency; and stained glass artists Gayle and Tom Holdman.

Last year’s devotional speaker was the late President Jeffrey R. Holland, then the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who said young adults offer “the richest resource we have anywhere” and offered guidance for ‘pivotal moments’ in life.

In 2024, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, gave the closing devotional along with his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf. President Uchtdorf told young adults: “Jesus Christ and His teachings are the answer. Jesus Christ is your strength.”

And in 2023, President D. Todd Christofferson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke on what it means to be a righteous person, draw upon the righteousness of God and be protected by righteousness.