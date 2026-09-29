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Callings

Learn about the new presidents, matrons of the Orlando Florida and Querétaro Mexico temples

They will begin their service when the temples are dedicated or rededicated

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Orlando Florida Temple is shown on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
The Orlando Florida Temple on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temples are dedicated or rededicated.

Glendon Lyons, left, and Guadalupe Ochoa de Lyons will serve as president and matron of the new Querétaro Mexico Temple when it is dedicated.
Glendon Lyons, left, and Guadalupe Ochoa de Lyons will serve as president and matron of the new Querétaro Mexico Temple when it is dedicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Glendon Lyons Castillo and Guadalupe Ochoa López de Lyons, Jurica Ward, Querétaro México Stake, called as president and matron of the Querétaro Mexico Temple. President Lyons is a Mexico Area executive secretary and former Area Seventy, Perú Lima East Mission president, stake president, bishop, branch president and elders quorum president, and served as a missionary in the Guatemala-El Salvador Mission. He was born in Nampa, Idaho, to Glen Chadwick Lyons and Antonia Castillo Lyons.

Sister Lyons is a Mexico Area assistant executive secretary and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and temple ordinance worker, and served as a missionary in the Monterrey México Mission. She was born in Cosalá, Sinaloa, Mexico, to Ramon Ochoa Martínez and Fidelia de Ochoa López.

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Victor P. Patrick, left, and Elizabeth Patrick will serve as president and matron of the Orlando Florida Temple when it is rededicated.
Victor P. Patrick, left, and Elizabeth Patrick will serve as president and matron of the Orlando Florida Temple when it is rededicated. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Victor Phillip Patrick and Elizabeth Fletcher Patrick, South Tampa Ward, Tampa Florida Stake, called as president and matron of the Orlando Florida Temple. President Patrick is a Sunday School teacher and temple preparation instructor and former Area Seventy, Canada Montreal Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, to Rodger Ralph Patrick and Phyllis Elaine Patrick.

Sister Patrick is a music chairman and temple preparation instructor and former mission president companion, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in Summit, New Jersey, to Robert Chipman Fletcher and Rosemary Fletcher.

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