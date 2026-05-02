New temple presidents and matrons called in 2026

The First Presidency has called the following couples to serve as temple presidents and matrons. They will begin their service in September or when temples (indicated with an asterisk) are dedicated or rededicated.
* New or rededicated temple
United States and Canada
Bentonville Arkansas — David Owen and Carolyn Lee Stout
Bismarck North Dakota — Jerry L and Cyndee May Ward Parker
Cedar City Utah — Dane Okerlund and Ruth Marie Jolley Leavitt
Cody Wyoming* — Jerry Michael and Clarlyn Ellen Workman Snyder
Columbia South Carolina — Timothy Bruce and Kandi Marie Bender Guffey
Detroit Michigan — David Peter and Fara Lark Johnson Jensen
Edmonton Alberta — David Clarence and Roxanne Noreen Pierson McCue
Ephraim Utah* — Thomas Fredrick and Michelle Peterson Bailey
Feather River California — Jason James and Joan Garner Cardinet
Fort Lauderdale Florida — Wayne Orson and Rebecca Kay Beckstrand Whitaker
Helena Montana — Lance C and Heather Naomi Brimhall
Logan Utah — Bryan R and Jacqueline Brunson Larsen
Los Angeles California — Bruce Edward and Kathryn Spencer Ghent
Louisville Kentucky — Ronald Lynn and Gayle Platt Spjut
Lubbock Texas — Jeffrey Howard and Elizabeth Corey Burkhardt
Manti Utah — Brent T and Joyce Lorraine Anderson Cottle
McAllen Texas — Arnold Duran and Maria Alicia Rivera Elkins
Memphis Tennessee — David Mark and Karen Maxine Mahlum Lewis
Meridian Idaho — Dell Elliott and Donna Jean Winegar Jemmett
Montpelier Idaho* — Bart Orr and Cherie Lynn Bullock Christensen
Moses Lake Washington — Jay Dee and Trina Joy Walter Bair
Mount Timpanogos Utah — Allen Bert and Denise Allridge Alexander
Newport Beach California — Richard Elmer and Barbara Roberts Lamprecht
Ogden Utah — John Palmer and Connie Raye Wilmot Porter
Oklahoma City Oklahoma — Kevin Owen and Daphne Lanay Packard Coles
Orem Utah — Dan Dyreng and Cindy Andersen Gagon
Phoenix Arizona — Neuel Edwin and Cheryl Ann Steele Weathersby
Raleigh North Carolina — Enos and Bertha Pauline Milner Tracy
Red Cliffs Utah — Michael Scott and Denise Bergener Wilstead
Richmond Virginia — William Frederick Mullins II and Jennifer Gale Smith Mullins
San Antonio Texas — Ernest Kent and Jane Ann VanderStek Richter
San Diego California* — Richard Gayne and Stephanie Lou Hansen Whittier
Saratoga Springs Utah — Rodney Lee and Danette Lea Davenport Chugg
Smithfield Utah* — Michael Lee and Linda Ann Gardner Staheli
Snowflake Arizona — Kenneth Dale and Roni Erin Gibson VanWinkle
St. George Utah — Lyman Kelton and Debra Frei Hafen
Toronto Ontario — Bradley Albert and Joanne Thompson
Tucson Arizona — Zane Alan and Suzy Tuttle Kartchner
Vernal Utah — Tim and Ellen Kay Ufford Hadlock
Wichita Kansas* — Brian Lee Rawson and Linda Christine Glines Rawson
Willamette Valley Oregon* — Gregory Lee and Christina Lynne Demery Stevens
Mexico, Central America and Caribbean
Managua Nicaragua* — Johnny Cristobal Andino and Lucia del Carmen Tiffer Ramírez de Andino
Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala* — César Augusto Hernández Galindo and Marie Judith Peñate Escobar de Hernández
San Luis Potosí Mexico* — Javier Romero Cuellar and Leticia Escobarete Aranda de Romero
San Salvador El Salvador — Ángel Antonio Duarte Escobar and Silvia Esperanza Ayala Duarte
Torreón Mexico* — Gustavo Castillo Ibarra and Hipólita Landeros Viveros Castillo
Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico — Indalecio Tomas Morales and Isidora Elba Aragon Villatoro de Tomas
South America
Belo Horizonte Brazil* — Victor Pereira and Márcia Maria Ferreira de Salles
Bogotá Colombia — Edgar Agen Mantilla Vargas and Claudia Patricia Arciniegas Carreño de Mantilla
Brasília Brazil — Natan Ruiz and Eva Ferraz Fontes
Guayaquil Ecuador — Byron Wladimir Manzo Castillo and Fanny Margoth Robles Espinoza de Manzo
Europe
Bern Switzerland — Martin Andreas and Ruth Schmid Müller
Preston England — Michael Wayne and Jacqueline Mary Brownlow Gilmore
Africa
Praia Cape Verde — Austelino Silva and Emilia de Jesus Andrade Fonseca Moreira
Asia
Bacolod Philippines* — Gregorio Horlandor and Maria Luisa Arnaiz Nain Lagaña
Bangkok Thailand — Umporn and Am-On Khanathong Parapan
Okinawa Japan — Tsukasa and Sae Nakaima Nagamine
Phnom Penh Cambodia* — Sophon Sam and Sovan Chan
Oceania
Adelaide Australia — Colin Wayne and Karyn Dawn Mutton Clements
Hamilton New Zealand — Tony Paul and Erina Dee Elkington Osborne
Neiafu Tonga* — Tukia-’I-Vava’U and Linita Fekitoa Havea
Pago Pago American Samoa* — Kalilimoku Sola August and Tuputausi May Asayo Hirata Hunt