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Callings

New temple presidents and matrons called in 2026

The First Presidency has called 62 couples to serve as temple presidents and matrons

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A map shows the number of houses of the Lord with new presidents and matrons called to serve in each area of the world.
A map shows the number of houses of the Lord with new presidents and matrons called to serve in each area of the world in 2026. Church News graphic
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The First Presidency has called the following couples to serve as temple presidents and matrons. They will begin their service in September or when temples (indicated with an asterisk) are dedicated or rededicated.

* New or rededicated temple

United States and Canada

Bentonville ArkansasDavid Owen and Carolyn Lee Stout

Bismarck North DakotaJerry L and Cyndee May Ward Parker

Cedar City UtahDane Okerlund and Ruth Marie Jolley Leavitt

Cody Wyoming* — Jerry Michael and Clarlyn Ellen Workman Snyder

Columbia South CarolinaTimothy Bruce and Kandi Marie Bender Guffey

Detroit MichiganDavid Peter and Fara Lark Johnson Jensen

Edmonton AlbertaDavid Clarence and Roxanne Noreen Pierson McCue

Ephraim Utah* — Thomas Fredrick and Michelle Peterson Bailey

Feather River CaliforniaJason James and Joan Garner Cardinet

Fort Lauderdale FloridaWayne Orson and Rebecca Kay Beckstrand Whitaker

Helena MontanaLance C and Heather Naomi Brimhall

Logan UtahBryan R and Jacqueline Brunson Larsen

The Los Angeles California Temple is pictured on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Los Angeles CaliforniaBruce Edward and Kathryn Spencer Ghent

Louisville KentuckyRonald Lynn and Gayle Platt Spjut

Lubbock TexasJeffrey Howard and Elizabeth Corey Burkhardt

Manti UtahBrent T and Joyce Lorraine Anderson Cottle

McAllen TexasArnold Duran and Maria Alicia Rivera Elkins

Memphis TennesseeDavid Mark and Karen Maxine Mahlum Lewis

Meridian IdahoDell Elliott and Donna Jean Winegar Jemmett

Montpelier Idaho* — Bart Orr and Cherie Lynn Bullock Christensen

Moses Lake WashingtonJay Dee and Trina Joy Walter Bair

Mount Timpanogos UtahAllen Bert and Denise Allridge Alexander

The Newport Beach California Temple.
The Newport Beach California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Newport Beach CaliforniaRichard Elmer and Barbara Roberts Lamprecht

Ogden UtahJohn Palmer and Connie Raye Wilmot Porter

Oklahoma City OklahomaKevin Owen and Daphne Lanay Packard Coles

Orem UtahDan Dyreng and Cindy Andersen Gagon

Phoenix ArizonaNeuel Edwin and Cheryl Ann Steele Weathersby

Raleigh North CarolinaEnos and Bertha Pauline Milner Tracy

Red Cliffs UtahMichael Scott and Denise Bergener Wilstead

Richmond VirginiaWilliam Frederick Mullins II and Jennifer Gale Smith Mullins

San Antonio TexasErnest Kent and Jane Ann VanderStek Richter

The San Diego California Temple.
The San Diego California Temple has been closed while being renovated. It will be rededicated in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

San Diego California* — Richard Gayne and Stephanie Lou Hansen Whittier

Saratoga Springs UtahRodney Lee and Danette Lea Davenport Chugg

Smithfield Utah* — Michael Lee and Linda Ann Gardner Staheli

Snowflake ArizonaKenneth Dale and Roni Erin Gibson VanWinkle

St. George UtahLyman Kelton and Debra Frei Hafen

Toronto OntarioBradley Albert and Joanne Thompson

Tucson ArizonaZane Alan and Suzy Tuttle Kartchner

Vernal UtahTim and Ellen Kay Ufford Hadlock

Wichita Kansas* — Brian Lee Rawson and Linda Christine Glines Rawson

Willamette Valley Oregon* — Gregory Lee and Christina Lynne Demery Stevens

The exterior of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple.
The exterior of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. It will be dedicated in June 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mexico, Central America and Caribbean

Managua Nicaragua* — Johnny Cristobal Andino and Lucia del Carmen Tiffer Ramírez de Andino

Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala* — César Augusto Hernández Galindo and Marie Judith Peñate Escobar de Hernández

San Luis Potosí Mexico* — Javier Romero Cuellar and Leticia Escobarete Aranda de Romero

San Salvador El SalvadorÁngel Antonio Duarte Escobar and Silvia Esperanza Ayala Duarte

Torreón Mexico* — Gustavo Castillo Ibarra and Hipólita Landeros Viveros Castillo

Tuxtla Gutiérrez MexicoIndalecio Tomas Morales and Isidora Elba Aragon Villatoro de Tomas

The San Salvador El Salvador Temple.
The San Salvador El Salvador Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America

Belo Horizonte Brazil* — Victor Pereira and Márcia Maria Ferreira de Salles

Bogotá ColombiaEdgar Agen Mantilla Vargas and Claudia Patricia Arciniegas Carreño de Mantilla

Brasília BrazilNatan Ruiz and Eva Ferraz Fontes

Guayaquil EcuadorByron Wladimir Manzo Castillo and Fanny Margoth Robles Espinoza de Manzo

The Brasilia Brazil Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Brasília Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe

Bern SwitzerlandMartin Andreas and Ruth Schmid Müller

Preston EnglandMichael Wayne and Jacqueline Mary Brownlow Gilmore

Africa

Praia Cape VerdeAustelino Silva and Emilia de Jesus Andrade Fonseca Moreira

Asia

Bacolod Philippines* — Gregorio Horlandor and Maria Luisa Arnaiz Nain Lagaña

The exterior of the Bacolod Philippines Temple.
The exterior of the Bacolod Philippines Temple, which will be dedicated on May 31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bangkok ThailandUmporn and Am-On Khanathong Parapan

Okinawa JapanTsukasa and Sae Nakaima Nagamine

Phnom Penh Cambodia* — Sophon Sam and Sovan Chan

Oceania

Adelaide AustraliaColin Wayne and Karyn Dawn Mutton Clements

Hamilton New ZealandTony Paul and Erina Dee Elkington Osborne

Neiafu Tonga* — Tukia-’I-Vava’U and Linita Fekitoa Havea

Pago Pago American Samoa* — Kalilimoku Sola August and Tuputausi May Asayo Hirata Hunt

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple.
The Hamilton New Zealand Temple in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
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