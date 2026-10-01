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Callings

New Area Seventy sustained at October 2026 General Conference leadership meeting

Elder David Kannar of Australia will serve in the Eighth Quorum of the Seventy

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The Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the calling and sustaining of Elder David Kannar of Australia as a new Area Seventy on Thursday, Oct. 1. He was sustained in the leadership meeting of the October 2026 general conference.

Elder Kannar will serve in the Eighth Quorum of the Seventy. This quorum has responsibilities that cover the Pacific Area and the Philippines Area of the Church.

The Church published the name of the new Area Seventy on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Oct. 1.

In the same meeting, Elder Robert H. Simpson was released as an Area Seventy assigned to the Eighth Quorum, having served in the Pacific and Philippines areas. He and his wife, Jinny Simpson, were recently announced as the new leaders of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple, once it is dedicated and operating.

Area Seventies were also called during the April 2026 general conference. At that time, 91 new Area Seventies were sustained. In the same meeting in April, another 73 Area Seventies were identified for release on or before Aug. 1.

New Area Seventy

Eighth Quorum (Pacific and Philippines areas)

  • David Kannar, 64, Queensland, Australia; currently serving as a Primary teacher in the Mount Coolum Ward; former bishop, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, and mission president; wife: Sally-Jane; four children.
David Kannar was sustained in the leadership meeting of general conference on Thursday, Oct. 1, as an Area Seventy in the Eighth Quorum of the Seventy.
David Kannar was sustained in the leadership meeting of general conference on Thursday, Oct. 1, as an Area Seventy in the Eighth Quorum of the Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
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