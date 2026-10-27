Mourners carry the coffin of Dr. Mohammad al-Qsous, who was killed in Friday's shooting attack on a church in Hamoud village in Jordan's Karak governorate, during his funeral service at the Church of the Presentation of the Lord in the Temple in Amman, Jordan, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

After a shooting at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, Jordan, the Middle East/Africa North Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement of sympathy.

The Associated Press reported several gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church in Jordan on Friday, killing seven people and wounding 40 others.

The Middle East/Africa North Area presidency includes Elder Anthony D. Perkins, president, and counselors Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella and Elder Edward B. Rowe. All are General Authority Seventies.

The full statement reads:

“We are saddened by the tragedy that took place at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Karak Governorate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

“We express our love and support and grieve with those affected by this tragedy at this place of worship. Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims. We pray for the recovery of those who are injured and for those currently caring for and assisting the hospitalized.

“Our prayers are for peace, comfort and healing for all who are mourning and suffering as a result of this tragic event.”