Young Men general presidency: Youth program refinements focus on lifelong discipleship

The refinements to the Children and Youth program are intended to help young people live the gospel of Jesus Christ with greater purpose — to believe in Christ, belong to Christ and His Church, and become like Christ, said Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes.

“It is all about lifelong discipleship, and that really hasn’t changed,” he said, while also citing the General Handbook’s description of Aaronic Priesthood quorums, which “help young men make and keep sacred covenants and deepen their conversion to Jesus Christ and His gospel.”

The refinements, he said, can help youth connect more fully with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ each day.

Speaking on the Church News podcast with his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon, President Farnes explained how the refinements announced on Nov. 3 build on the program’s purpose while adding emphasis to its three areas: gospel learning, service and activities, and personal development.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes, center, and his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli, left, and Brother Sean R. Dixon,right, join Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen on the Church News podcast in Salt Lake City in October 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

The refinements are explained in further detail in the Youth Tool Kit at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. This tool kit will also be printed in the January 2027 For the Strength of Youth magazine and can be pulled out of the printed magazine for future reference and use.

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Gospel learning and living

The refinements build on the recent move to 25-minute Sunday quorum and class meetings, with instruction organized around 12 monthly topics drawn from the “For the Strength of Youth” guide. Supporting curriculum and resources are available in the “For the Strength of Youth” magazine and Gospel Library.

President Farnes emphasized the fast Sunday lesson — when young men accept an invitation to act — and the last-Sunday lesson — when they reflect on their experiences.

A group of young men sits in a priesthood class in Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Think of an invitation as, ‘What is the Lord inviting me to do?’ Then the goal is: ‘How am I going to achieve that? What am I going to do to accomplish that goal?’” he said.

“It’s important that the advisers work with the youth during the week to understand what they are going to be discussing, and they come prepared, ready to accept an invitation, ready to do something different in their life and become more like Him.”

Brother Dixon said this approach replaces the former emphasis on goals organized around four areas of development associated with Luke 2:52. Youth are not expected to maintain that model while also adding monthly invitations. '

“The refinement is now we’re going to follow the same principle of acting in faith, but now focusing our efforts into the monthly topic of the ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide,” he said.

The central idea, President Farnes said, is that Sunday discussions should grow out of daily discipleship.

“They should come prepared to lead a discussion about what they are learning at home, how they are living the gospel, and how it’s changing their lives,” he said.

Preparing and teaching together

President Farnes cited the Book of Mormon example of Alma and Amulek to illustrate how youth and adult advisers can prepare and lead gospel discussions together.

After Alma returned to Ammonihah, he spent time in Amulek’s home, where they prepared to teach as companions, supporting one another in teaching and testifying (see Alma 8:21-22, 27).

An adult adviser can similarly support a young man by preparing with him, reinforcing his testimony and sharing insights gained through experience.

“Together as companion teachers, they can lift and strengthen and be that second witness one to another of what is true and right,” President Farnes said.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes, second from right, and his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli, second from left, and Brother Sean R. Dixon, right, join Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen, left, on the Church News podcast in Salt Lake City in October 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

‘An integral part’

The Young Men general presidency wants every young man to read or listen to the Book of Mormon before turning 16, the age of a priest.

“The Book of Mormon is an integral part of everything moving forward,” President Farnes said. “It’s important they open the words in the Book of Mormon to hear His voice and understand Him more fully each and every day.”

Emblems

Brother Dixon described the new emblems associated with the program refinements.

When young men enter the program as deacons, they receive an emblem of discipleship — a crystal Christus statue that can serve as a visible reminder of the Savior and lifelong discipleship.

Youth will receive a crystal Christus statue when they enter the youth program during the Brand New Year event. This is an emblem of discipleship in the Church's Children and Youth program. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When becoming priests, young men can receive an emblem of achievement: an oil vial engraved with a temple. Brother Dixon said receiving it involves acting on monthly invitations, reading or listening to the Book of Mormon, and discussing those experiences with the bishop.

The oil vial points toward future opportunities to receive the Melchizedek Priesthood, give blessings and prepare for the temple endowment.

All other emblems for young men are being retired.

“We do that a couple of years earlier so that they can have that symbol in their hand to remind them about what is to come,” Brother Dixon said.

Service, activities and belonging

Service and activities remain essential in the new refinements, Brother Wunderli said, but leaders should plan for a clear outcome — helping youth belong to Christ and His Church. That means more than feeling welcome. It also means participating in His work.

“What is it that they are doing to become more a part of the body of Christ?” he said.

Volunteers Benjamin Meneses, left, Steven Almendarez, Stefany Cuodros and Swami Cruz serve at the Managua Nicaragua Temple dedication in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Brother Wunderli told of a young woman who received cookies from her ministering sisters but wished they had invited her to bake with them.

“Belonging is more than just feeling like you are accepted,” he said. “It’s actually being part of it, participating.”

The monthly For the Strength of Youth magazine curriculum includes two suggested activities connected to that month’s gospel truths. Brother Wunderli said there is also a developing repository of more than 150 activity ideas that will soon be available at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and shared through Young Men Worldwide Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Activities should be adapted to local circumstances and individual needs.

Brother Dixon recalled one adviser who asked two questions: “Who’s not here today?” and “What do they like to do?” Those questions can help a quorum presidency plan an activity with absent young men in mind.

Camps, FSY and relationships

The Young Men general presidency members reaffirmed the value of camping and challenging outdoor experiences where feasible and approved by local leaders.

The end of the Church’s relationship with Scouting America — formerly Boy Scouts of America — was never meant to end camping, Brother Wunderli said.

“There’s actually an emphasis on that,” he said. “Let’s continue with that.”

Brother Dixon said hiking, carrying a pack and accomplishing something difficult can build resilience and unite a quorum. These settings can also help young men to build relationships with bishops and other leaders.

Young men of the Crosswinds 3rd Ward in the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake hike in the Unita Mountains in July 2024. | Landen Garner

“There’s nothing like being in the wilderness doing hard things that helps pull a quorum together and to help them to be unified,” he said.

Added President Farnes: “Less connection with the world, more connection with God.”

The Young Men general presidency members encouraged leaders to see For the Strength of Youth conferences and seminary as additional support in helping youth come unto Christ. President Farnes encouraged bishops and advisers to communicate with seminary teachers about young men’s needs and help youth to attend FSY.

Youth attend a For the Strength of Youth conference in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Wunderli noted how powerful it can be for youth from small branches to gather with many others who share their faith.

“Look at what that does for their feeling of belonging, and belonging not only with others but belonging to Christ,” he said.

Becoming disciples through ministering

Monthly “become statements” help young men connect each gospel topic with their identity and future.

Brother Dixon said the 12 statements grow out of the Aaronic Priesthood Quorum Theme and amplify rather than replace it.

The January statement includes: “I desire to become a loyal husband, a loving father and man of righteous influence.”

Youth in stakes from around Houston, Texas, serve at a food bank in 2024. They are part of an online chat group that shares service opportunities with each other. | Provided by Josette Padilla Eagar

Brother Dixon said the statements help answer a fundamental question — “What is the work that God has for me to do?”

Ministering gives young men opportunities to begin that work right now.

The Young Men general presidency encouraged coordination among bishoprics, elders quorum presidencies and youth quorum presidencies, with thoughtful assignments pairing young men with adult companions who can mentor them.

Those relationships can prepare young men for missionary service as they make appointments, share testimonies and learn to have gospel conversations.

“It’s becoming. It’s not something we do. It’s who we are,” Brother Dixon said. “We need to help the young men experience that.”

Extending hands, one by one

Brother Dixon expressed his love for the Savior and encouraged leaders who feel overwhelmed by details to focus on how they can minister one by one.

“How can I individually, one by one, like the Savior did, impact a life and help them come unto Christ?” he said.

In a fast-paced world of competing voices and influences, Brother Wunderli said youth need adults and leaders who offer “extended hands,” not “shaking fingers.”

A group of Latter-day Saint young men walk down the street in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“He wants us to stand right next to them, to lift them and to walk yoked with them and help them through these times because they have been called to be valiant in a time that we have never seen before,” he said. “These are incredible youth. But they need us too. They need us to stand with them and to love them.”

President Farnes concluded with his witness of Heavenly Father’s personal love and the Savior’s willingness to help every young person.

“He is there with hand extended always,” he said. “No matter where you are at, where you have turned or where you have fallen short, there is no place that you have gone that He can’t rescue as you turn to Him.”