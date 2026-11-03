Youth read copies of the "For the Strength of Youth" guide with their mother.

On Nov. 3, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced refinements to the Children and Youth program, to take place in January 2027.

When the Church launched the Children and Youth program in January 2020, it was designed to help the rising generation become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ and based on three pillars: gospel learning, service and activities, and personal development. Now, the Church has explained that the refinements will help today’s children and youth continue to:

Believe in Jesus Christ.

Belong to Jesus Christ and His Church.

Become more like Jesus Christ.

Parents, leaders and members of the Church may have questions about the update. The Youth Tool Kit and the Parent and Leader guide are available now in the Gospel Library app and online at ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Physical copies will be available in the January 2027 For the Strength of Youth magazine and January 2027 Friend magazine, respectively.

The Church News has compiled some questions and answers to help. The following information comes from the Church’s Gospel Library under FAQs in both the Children and Youth sections.

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Program FAQs for Children

How is the program organized, and how will it bless children?

Children will believe in Jesus Christ more deeply as they:

Learn about one principle of the Savior’s gospel each fast Sunday, following the pattern “Jesus did this, and so can I.”

Continue to study “Come, Follow Me” with their families and in their Primary classes.

Children will feel they belong to Jesus Christ and His Church as they:

Prepare for and enter a covenant relationship with the Lord through baptism, are confirmed members of the Church and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Participate in Church meetings and help plan Primary activities, including an annual service activity.

Children will strive to become more like Jesus Christ as they:

Set and work on one goal each month related to the fast-Sunday lesson and write down what they learned (children ages 8–11).

Learn about God’s power and prepare to serve in the temple.

Where should we go for guidance?

Use these main resources:

Instructions for Fast-Sunday Lessons

Parent and Leader Guide (published in the January 2027 Friend magazine)

Helps in each issue of the Friend magazine

Children.ChurchofJesusChrist.org

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How can parents and leaders help?

Heavenly Father has given parents the main role in helping their children grow as disciples of Jesus Christ. Parents can do this in many ways. The Children and Youth program provides opportunities for parents to:

Talk with their children about what they are learning about the Savior and His gospel. They can share experiences, testimony, love and encouragement.

Help children ages 8–11 as each child prayerfully chooses a monthly goal to follow Jesus Christ.

Primary teachers help by:

Teaching the fast-Sunday lessons.

Encouraging children ages 8 and older to talk with their parents about what they learned and to set a monthly goal to follow Jesus Christ.

Supporting children and families with goal-setting as needed.

The Primary presidency plans the following annual events:

A Celebration of Growth event for children ages 8 and older. In this event, children, parents and leaders rejoice together in the children’s experiences following the Savior that year.

A Baptism and Confirmation Preparation meeting for children turning 8.

A Temple and Priesthood Preparation meeting for children turning 11.

Valiant activity leaders help by:

Planning fun, engaging Valiant activities that connect with the monthly fast-Sunday topic when appropriate.

Inviting Valiant-age children to help plan and lead activities.

What will change in Primary on Sundays?

Each fast Sunday, children will have a special lesson about a principle of the Savior’s gospel. These lessons are found at the end of “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church” and in Gospel Library.

The fast-Sunday lessons set a spiritual tone for the month. They can spark loving conversations between children and parents, and they can inspire goals to help children follow Jesus Christ more faithfully.

Will children still set goals?

Yes. Beginning the year children turn 8, they are invited to prayerfully choose one simple goal each month based on what they learn in the fast-Sunday lesson. As they work on accomplishing their goal, children are invited to write about their experiences — what they are learning about Jesus Christ, how He is blessing and helping them, and how they are finding joy in following Him.

Will children use the current Children’s Guidebook?

No. The Children’s Guidebook will no longer be used after these updates begin. Children and families may choose to write down goals in a journal or to record them in another simple way.

How will children and families know what to do each month?

Each month, children will focus on principles taught in their fast-Sunday lesson, following the pattern “Jesus did this, and so can I.” This simple pattern helps children see how they can follow Jesus Christ in their everyday lives. The Parent and Leader Guide lists each month’s topic. Additionally, the Friend magazine includes fun activities connected to the monthly topic.

Do these changes affect Valiant activities?

Yes. Valiant activity leaders are encouraged to help children plan fun activities that support the current month’s fast-Sunday lesson when appropriate. At a new annual Celebration of Growth event, planned by the Primary presidency, parents and leaders celebrate with the children as they recognize how the children have grown as followers of the Savior during the year. In addition, Valiant-age children are encouraged to help plan an annual community service activity.

Will children still receive emblems?

Yes. Emblems are a way to help children recognize and celebrate their experiences and growth as disciples of Jesus Christ.

In the month children are baptized or when they turn 8, they receive:

A painting of Jesus Christ.

A copy of the Book of Mormon.

When children memorize or learn the meaning of the Articles of Faith, they receive a temple ring. They demonstrate their understanding with a parent, teacher or member of the Primary presidency.

Local leaders are responsible for giving these emblems to children.

How can families help children look forward to these changes?

Before January 2027, parents can prepare by:

Talking with their children about setting goals and how that helps them grow closer to Jesus Christ.

Saving a copy of the chart on page 4 of the Parent and Leader Guide.

Parents and leaders are also encouraged to sign up for a free subscription to the Friend magazine.

Program FAQs for Youth

Where can I get details about the program refinements for youth?

The program refinements for youth are outlined in the Youth Tool Kit, found in the January 2027 issue of the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

How is the program organized, and how will it bless youth?

Youth will believe in Jesus Christ more deeply through:

Scripture study (especially the Book of Mormon).

Seminary.

“Come, Follow Me” (at home and in Sunday School).

For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices (FSY guide).

Acting on invitations from the FSY guide to help them make Jesus Christ their strength. Youth will choose invitations on fast Sunday and work on them at home throughout the month.

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The Youth Tool Kit includes guidelines and other helpful resources.

Youth will feel they belong to Jesus Christ and His Church — and will help others belong too. They’ll do this through:

Activities and service projects.

Young Women camps, Aaronic Priesthood quorum camps, youth conferences, and For the Strength of Youth conferences.

A Brand New Year event. In this event, new youth are welcomed to the program and receive a crystal Christus statue — an emblem of their desire to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.

Priests and Gatherers of Light can receive an oil vial or a medallion. This emblem signifies that they have accepted FSY invitations over a period of time, at the discretion of the bishop or branch president, and have read or listened to the Book of Mormon. This helps youth further prepare to lead, teach, and encourage other youth.

A Celebration of Lifelong Discipleship event. In this event, held near the end of the year, youth celebrate the experiences they had with FSY guide invitations and at activities, camps and conferences.

Youth will have opportunities to help plan and lead these events. The Youth Tool Kit includes planning documents, guidelines and other helpful resources.

Youth will strive to become more like Jesus Christ as they learn about their eternal identity and purpose as covenant daughters and sons of God. They’ll do this through:

Sacred ordinances and covenants, including the sacrament.

Opportunities to minister.

Inspiring statements of identity and purpose, which build on the Young Women Theme and the Aaronic Priesthood Quorum Theme. Youth study these statements together, along with related scriptures, during their meetings on the last Sunday of the month.

Increasing opportunities to help others act on invitations in the FSY guide as they advance from one priesthood office or Young Women age-group to the next.

The Youth Tool Kit includes guidelines and other helpful resources.

What will Sundays look like for young men and young women?

On Sundays, Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood quorum meetings follow this schedule:

Fast Sunday: Study a chapter from the FSY guide to learn how to find joy and strength in Jesus Christ. Choose an invitation to act on throughout the month. A discussion guide is found in the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

Second and third Sunday: Understand the Savior’s teachings more deeply by studying doctrinal topics related to that month’s FSY guide chapter. Curriculum topics and learning activities are found in the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

Last Sunday: Learn from examples of women and men in the scriptures who loved the Lord and lived as joyful covenant daughters and sons of God. Study statements of identity and purpose, related scriptures and discussion questions found in the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

These monthly study resources can also be found in the Gospel Library app, under “FSY Sunday Lessons.” When signed in to the app, you can access the lessons from the app’s home page.

When can youth begin participating in these changes?

The Youth Tool Kit is available now digitally to help leaders, parents and youth prepare. Youth may begin participating in the refined program — such as accepting and acting on For the Strength of Youth guide invitations — beginning in January 2027.

As January approaches, youth may also:

Continue expressing their love for Jesus Christ by striving to follow Him in daily life.

Study the For the Strength of Youth guide.

Participate in Sunday lessons.

Subscribe to the For the Strength of Youth magazine.

Leaders may plan a Brand New Year event for early 2027. Priests and Gatherers of Light may receive emblems of achievement beginning with the 2028 Brand New Year event, after having sufficient time during 2027 to participate in invitations and related experiences.

What happens to the current youth emblems?

Beginning in January 2027, new emblems will be introduced as part of the Children and Youth program refinements. During the transition period, current emblems will continue to be available through May 2027, while supplies last. Youth who will join the elders quorum or Relief Society in 2027 may still receive the current youth emblem of achievement (the crystal Christus). In addition, 2027 is the final year that young women entering the program may receive the current necklace and young men may receive the ring. It is also the final year for youth to receive the temple recommend holder.

As existing supplies are depleted, local leaders should transition to the new emblems outlined on page T6 of the Youth Tool Kit.

What should we begin or continue doing?

Follow the new Sunday schedule for Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood quorum meetings. Encourage youth to study the FSY guide and learn about how to build a joyful life of discipleship, founded on the Savior’s love and teachings.

Working with quorum and age-group presidencies, plan a Brand New Year event, a Celebration of Lifelong Discipleship event, and other activities. (Priests and Gatherers of Light may receive emblems of achievement beginning with the 2028 Brand New Year event, after a year of acting on FSY guide invitations.)

I’m a parent of a youth. How can I help?

Believe: Ask about how your child is building faith in Christ, including with their monthly FSY guide invitations. Seek opportunities to share your faith and testimony, through your words and especially your example.

Belong: Encourage your child to participate in activities, camps and conferences. As Jacob did for his son Enos, help your child experience “the joy of the saints” (Enos 1:3).

Become: Support your child as they grow spiritually. Discuss their experiences often. Help them recognize their infinite potential as a child of God. Help them see how their Heavenly Father is lovingly leading them to “peace in this world, and eternal life in the world to come” (Doctrine and Covenants 59:23).