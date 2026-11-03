Church announces refinements to Children and Youth program

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Nov. 3 refinements to its Children and Youth program to begin January 2027.

With the refinements, the program will be structured around three pillars based on its intended outcomes:

Believe in Christ (gospel learning)

Belong to Christ and His Church (service and activities)

Become more like Christ (personal development)

The goal-setting portion will no longer be centered on the four areas of growth — intellectual, physical, social and spiritual — in Luke 2:52. Now, children will set one goal a month and youth will act on an invitation each month. New year-end gatherings will celebrate what children and youth have learned. Service and activities, camps and conferences will continue.

The current guidebooks will no longer be used after these updates begin in January 2027. Instead, the resources for youth can be found in the Youth Tool Kit, now available at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or in the Youth tile of the Gospel Library app, and physically included in the January 2027 For the Strength of Youth magazine. The resources for children can be found in the Parent and Leader guide found at children.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or the Children tile of the Gospel Library app, and will be a physical resource in the January 2027 Friend magazine.

Related Story What to know about the Children and Youth program refinements

Children

Children raise their hands during Primary. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Starting in January 2027, Primary children will have a new lesson on fast Sundays. These are found in the “Come, Follow Me” manual under the appendix called “For Primary — Fast-Sunday Lessons.” In these lessons, children will learn about gospel principles and ways they can become more like Jesus Christ.

Children, beginning the year they turn 8 years old, are encouraged to set one goal each month based on what they are learning in the fast Sunday lesson that will help them follow Jesus Christ. Children and families may choose to write down goals in a journal or to record them in another way. The Parent and Leader Guide lists each month’s topic. Additionally, the Friend magazine includes fun activities connected to the monthly topic.

Baptized and confirmed children, or Valiant ages 8-11, will also help plan Primary activities and an annual Primary service activity. Valiant Activity leaders (formerly called Activity Days) are encouraged to help children plan activities that support the current month’s fast Sunday lesson when appropriate. At the end of each year, Valiant-age children will share what they have learned with their leaders and parents in a new event called Celebration of Growth.

Youth

Youth read copies of the "For the Strength of Youth" guide with their mother. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Youth will continue the new youth curriculum they began in September based on the “For the Strength of Youth” guide. In addition, on fast Sunday, as youth will study that month’s chapter from the FSY guide, they will accept one invitation from the guide to act on throughout the month.

The second and third Sundays will continue to dive deeper into that month’s chapter with supplemental materials in the For the Strength of Youth magazine. On fourth Sundays, youth will study that month’s becoming statement, found in the Youth Tool Kit and in the youth magazine. Midweek activities, camps, conferences and other events will continue.

During Sunday meetings, young men will learn about helping with God’s work as a deacon, teacher, priest and elder. Young women will learn about helping with God’s work as a Builder of Faith, Messenger of Hope, Gatherer of Light and member of Relief Society.

Gatherers of Light and priests will take on more responsibilities, including encouraging and teaching those in the younger age groups, planning activities and planning a new year-end event called Celebration of Lifelong Discipleship.

Emblems

Children will receive an image of Jesus Christ and also a copy of the Book of Mormon when they are baptized or during the month that they turn 8 years old. The temple ring will be received after children learn or memorize the Articles of Faith.

Youth will receive a crystal Christus statue when they enter the youth program at what will now be called the Brand New Year event. Gatherers of Light will receive a medallion and priests will receive an oil vial in January of the year they turn 16 and when they have read or listened to the entire Book of Mormon.

The previous emblems are being retired.

Emblems in the Children and Youth program include the crystal Christus, temple ring, oil vial and medallion. These will be used starting in January 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Parents and leaders

Parents can ask their youth about their monthly FSY invitations, and can help their child choose a monthly goal to follow Jesus Christ (Believe). They can encourage their children and youth to participate in activities, camps and conferences (Belong). And they can support their child as they grow spiritually (Become).

Bishops are responsible for the rising generation in their wards. The Youth Tool Kit instructs bishops to ask youth about their efforts in accepting FSY invitations and gospel principles as they meet together. Bishops can also ask priests and Gatherers of Light about their experiences as they encourage and teach others.

Primary teachers help by teaching the fast-Sunday lessons and supporting children and families with goal setting as needed. Valiant activity leaders plan activities. The Primary presidency plans the new Celebration of Growth event, and the Baptism and Confirmation Preparation meeting and Temple and Priesthood Preparation meeting.

Youth leaders mentor and support the youth, advise them in their assignments and responsibilities, help them prepare talks and teach portions of lessons, and celebrate their achievements.

More information

The Church’s social media accounts — Primary Worldwide, Young Men Worldwide and Young Women Worldwide – will continue to answer questions and post more information about these refinements in the coming days and weeks.

The Church News will also continue to provide more information at TheChurchNews.com/children and TheChurchNews.com/youth.

The Church News published three podcast episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with each of the three general presidencies. Below find the Primary general presidency, the Young Women general presidency, and the Young Men general presidency explaining what the refinements mean for each organization.