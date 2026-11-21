Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints applauds those making donations during his remarks at the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles helped open the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2026 holiday season on Friday, Nov. 20.

The launch event, dubbed the Ultimate KC Tailgate Party, was co-hosted by Tammy Reid, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt.

“In this time of year, when people are in need and many struggle, let us remember our Savior Jesus Christ,” Elder Gilbert said. “Let’s light the world and give back. This is one of many ways to do that. We love you. It is great to be with you. Let’s keep it going.”

Elder Gilbert is the third member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in as many years to attend Kansas City’s Giving Machine kickoff event, following Elder Gerrit W. Gong in 2024 and Elder Gary E. Stevenson in 2025.

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From left, Kristin Andrus, Tammy Reid and Tavia Hunt help raise support to those in attendance during the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News

Tammy Reid, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, personally thanked the Church for sponsoring the Giving Machine kiosks every year, and Tavia Hunt praised the Church’s generosity.

“What began as a simple idea has become a beautiful way for people of different backgrounds and faiths to come together in service,” Tavia Hunt said. “One of the things we appreciate is that the Church covers the administrative costs so that 100% of your donation goes exactly where you intend it to go. It’s an extraordinary commitment to generosity.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chats with attendees during the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News

Elder Gilbert returned the praise, highlighting the generosity of the Kansas City community, which has raised over $1.3 million through the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks in five years.

The Apostle also thanked Tammy Reid and Tavia Hunt for their leadership. Tammy Reid and Tavia Hunt have co-hosted Kansas City’s Giving Machine kiosk launch event for the last five years.

Elder Gilbert then announced that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated “over 25 truckloads of food for food insecurity and a million pounds of food for the Kansas City area” this year.

As the event neared its end, Andy Reid made a surprise appearance and echoed Elder Gilbert’s charge.

“Kansas City, it’s your turn to turn on ‘Light the World,’” the head coach said.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets the crowd pumped during the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News

A history of Giving Machine stations in Kansas City

Giving Machine kiosks debuted in Kansas City in 2021, but the process began in 2019 when Cynthia McDavitt, a coordinating communication council director for the Church of Jesus Christ, saw Denver, Colorado, was the host of a Giving Machine.

“I have loved the Giving Machine since I first heard about it,” she told the Deseret News. “We just wanted to get it here. We knew it would be successful, that we had the connections to make it work.”

She applied, and Kansas City was chosen as a host site for the red vending machine-style donation stations, but the COVID-19 pandemic paused the use of the machines in 2020, delaying their Kansas City debut until 2021.

The Kansas City Giving Machine donation stations have become such a success that local nonprofits are clamoring to participate.

Crowds gather around to listen to presenters before donating during the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News

Fifty-five nonprofits applied to be in the Kansas City Giving Machine kiosks this year. The most common response organizers hear back from the nonprofits featured in previous years is “When can we participate again?” according to Todd Hendrickson, who is a co-city lead of the Kansas City campaign with his wife, Rebecca Hendrickson.

“We have such amazing people in Kansas City that want to give back and do so much for our community,” Tammy Reid said.

McDavitt recalled the story of a woman who appeared to be unhoused coming into Union Station and walking up to a small table near the Giving Machine kiosks, where organizers keep items to give away.

Giving Machines are illuminated while presenters give remarks during the Kansas City Giving Machines kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News

A volunteer approached the woman and asked if she needed help. The woman said she just wanted to help and walked away. The volunteer looked down at the table and saw three dimes that the woman had donated.

The moment reminded McDavitt of the New Testament story of the widow’s mite.

“The next time I was down here, I thought, ‘I am going to donate the smallest thing in her honor, whatever it is,’” McDavitt said, “because I just felt like she was giving all she had.”

A Reid family tradition

Andy and Tammy Reid have been involved with Kansas City’s Giving Machine donation stations since the first year in 2021, where they joined the launch event via video call in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reids have starred in several promotional videos for the Giving Machine kiosks over the years.

The Reids took their grandchildren to the Giving Machine kiosks in 2021 and it’s become an annual family tradition. That first year, the Reid grandchildren chose to donate goats and chickens because, “What kid does not want to buy a goat and chickens?” Tammy Reid told the Deseret News on Thursday, Nov. 19. “We did a lot of those.”

The Reid family gives donations and uses a Giving Machine kiosk during the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News

Now her grandchildren’s favorite thing to buy is the “777 challenge” that purchases one of everything in the red vending machine. They count as each card, which represents the donated item, falls to the bottom of the vending machine.

Seven of their grandchildren joined the Reids on Friday.

“We just enjoyed it so much, and I loved showing my grandkids that you can give back to someone locally and internationally, too,” Tammy Reid said. “It’s been a part of our tradition now that we live in Kansas City.”

The Reid family poses in front of a set of Giving Machine kiosks during the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News

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Photos are taken as attendees chat and use Giving Machine kiosks during the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News

A large Christmas tree frames a portion of Union Station during the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News

A large crowd forms to hear from presenters at the Kansas City Giving Machine kickoff event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2026. | Evert Nelson, for the Deseret News