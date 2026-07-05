Andy Reid on a ‘more perfect union’ during ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ for America250

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and his wife, Tammy Reid, pause for a photo before appearing as guests during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America’s 250th anniversary at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Andy Reid, head football coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, joined The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday for the “Music & the Spoken Word” on Sunday, July 5, in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

In his live “Spoken Word” message, Reid pointed to how the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution have guided the United States. “They set our ideals and gave us a game plan to keep moving toward what the Constitution calls a ‘more perfect union.’”

Progress, whether on the football field, in communities or in homes, “can at times feel like an uphill climb. But I’ve learned that when people come together for a common goal — when they respect and support one another — progress happens. That’s what a team does. It works to get better every single day,” he said.

The truths that have guided the nation through challenges also help people make better decisions, correct mistakes and to keep building and improving.

He added that everyone can do their part in building a “more perfect union.”

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and his wife, Tammy Reid, are recognized after a special broadcast of “Music and the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Reid, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, presented the “Spoken Word” message live in both the 9:30 a.m. broadcast and a second performance at 11 a.m., and did short interviews with Thurl Bailey, a former NBA player and greeter for “Music & the Spoken Word,” prior to both.

Reid’s wife, Tammy Reid, also attended and sang second soprano with the choir during a run-through before the broadcast.

“I love to sing, but who’d ever think I would get to sing with the Tabernacle Choir?” she said of the experience during a news conference after the “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Tammy Reid, center, sings with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during a dress rehearsal before a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America’s 250th anniversary in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Those in attendance also included President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency. President Johnson said the prayer prior to the second performance.

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, shakes the hand of President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, left, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, center left; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center right, and his wife Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, center, watch a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt welcomed the audience each time, and Derrick Porter, executive producer, principal writer and presenter of the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast, also introduced the broadcast and gave brief farewells after the performances.

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, looks on during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Elder Gary E. Stevenson, center left, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, center right, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and her husband Brady Browning, right, watch a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Music for “Music & the Spoken Word” was directed by Mack Wilberg, with organist Andrew Unsworth and the Gabriel Trumpets Ensemble. It opened with a trumpet fanfare and “America the Beautiful,” “America, the Dream Goes On,” “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” and “Flag of the Free Medley.” The medley included “Columbia, Gem of the Ocean,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

After Andy Reid presented the “Spoken Word,” the choir and orchestra performed “God Bless America” and concluded with “Battle Hymn of the Republic," which featured the trumpet ensemble. After the broadcast, the choir and orchestra sang “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.”

Red, white and blue lights illuminate the ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

After the second “Music & the Spoken Word,” the 360-voice choir and 85-member orchestra performed “Call of the Champions” — composed by John Williams for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City when the choir sang it in the opening ceremony — with Andy and Tammy Reid on the stage.

Large U.S. flags were set up in front of the Tabernacle organ pipes, and patriotic bunting was hung behind the orchestra. Red, white and blue flowers and greenery were positioned on the stage. During the music, the lights behind the pipes and choir loft several times were red, white and blue.

Choir member Mindy Butler, center, sings during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Mindy Butler, who sings alto in the Tabernacle Choir, is also a chaplain in the Utah Army National Guard. She saw four Marines in uniform sitting in the front of the section just behind Wilberg.

“As we sang ‘God Bless America,’ my heart was completely with them and to bless each of them,” she said, noting she prayed for them in their services and preparations to defend the country.

Butler, who has been part of the choir for 14 years, said she is grateful to be part of the America250 celebration, being in this country and her work as a chaplain. “This lifts me up,” she said.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference in the Joesph Smith Memorial Building after appearing as a guest presenter on a special broadcast of “Music and the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Reid praised the work of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra members as “unbelievable,” noting that from a coach’s perspective, Wilberg is “one tough head coach.”

“He is right in there, and he’s getting after them and making sure everything’s right,” Reid said during the news conference. “And then we get the benefit of that. And it’s a beautiful thing that they do. And they do it all around the world, which is not only a great missionary tool, but it’s beautiful music.”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs a special song for Andy Reid and his wife Tammy after he was the guest presenter for a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Lessons from LaVell Edwards, faith and playlists

In the preshow interviews, Bailey asked Andy Reid about a variety of topics, including his time at BYU, his faith and his music playlist.

Reid played offensive tackle at BYU from 1978 to 1980 under the late head coach LaVell Edwards. Reid was a graduate assistant under Edwards in 1982.

After, Edwards and Reid had been in contact almost weekly throughout Reid’s coaching career. “He would check up and make sure everything was going good. … That’s a very unique thing.”

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, speaks with Thurl Bailey, left, during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Reid has tried to pass that type of fellowship on to other coaches and players.

Reid said that as he was leaving the building to go to his first job at San Francisco State University, Edwards gave the new coach some advice.

“He said: ‘Listen, you’re going out there in the big world now. When you go to the head coach with a problem, have a well-thought-out answer.’ I go, ‘That’s a pretty simple thing.’ But it’s great for life, and every phase of life. And so, I’ve taken that with me. I’ve tried to share that with people,” he said.

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, joined by his wife Tammy, center, and Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt, speaks at the Jospeh Smith Memorial Building during a press conference following a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

To a question about how his faith helps him, Reid said during the news conference: “It gives you guidelines that you need in life. You need to kind of know where you’re at and where you’re going. And so I’m able to share that with people.”

He added that his faith also helps keep him on course through life’s challenges. “You keep hanging onto the iron rod and keep moving forward.”

When Bailey asked about Reid’s playlist on game day, the coach said, “It’s all Taylor Swift today.” The pop star married Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3; the Reids attended the wedding in New York City.

Mack Wilberg conducts during the dress rehearsal before a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

During the news conference, the Reids were asked what advice they would give to couples. Tammy Reid said to keep talking and communicating.

“Just communicate and know what everybody’s doing all the time. That’s the way you stay involved with your family,” she said, adding to “talk about everything.”

Andy Reid, echoing the advice from the officiant at the Swift-Kelce wedding, said to “keep kissing.” He added, “It’s hard to argue when you’re giving your wife a kiss or when your wife gives you a kiss.”

The Reids were in California with family earlier in the week and have been crisscrossing the country as they went to the wedding in New York, celebrated Fourth of July at home and made it to “Music & the Spoken Word” in Salt Lake City.

Andy Reid said: “We get to do this today and have this celebration of 250 years of a country that gave us an opportunity to do what we do as a church. And to have the restored Church right here. It’s a special day.”

An audience member records during the farewell song after a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

More photos from ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with Thurl Bailey during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A United States flag hangs in front of the organ in the Salt Lake Tabernacle during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks at the Jospeh Smith Memorial Building during a press conference following a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Tammy Reid speaks during a press conference at the Jospeh Smith Memorial Building following a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Tammy Reid wears Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings during a press conference at the Joseph Smith Memorial building following a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Tammy Reid looks on during a press conference at the Jospeh Smith Memorial Building following a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt looks on during a press conference with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid, at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building after a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Tammy Reid, center, sings with the Tabernacle choir during a dress rehearsal before a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America’s 250th anniversary at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A shadow is cast in the aisle as Mack Wilberg conducts the Tabernacle Choir during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A violinist plays during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Red, white and blue lights illuminate the ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Attendees take a selfie with guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt welcomes attendees to a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Red, white and blue lights illuminate the ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

People line up to talk with guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, center, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, laughs as he talks with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, left, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, before a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, back left, and his wife Tammy, second left, sit behind President Dallin H. Oaks, front right, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Sister Kristen M. Oaks as they watch a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, looks on during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Guest presenter and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, shakes the hand of President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America250 at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News