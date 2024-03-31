This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Jacob 1-4, which includes Jacob’s teachings on pride, chastity and more.

Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about these chapters.

Jacob 1

“The most important principle for all priesthood holders is the principle taught by the Book of Mormon prophet Jacob. After he and his brother Joseph were consecrated priests and teachers of the people, he declared, ‘And we did magnify our office unto the Lord, taking upon us the responsibility, answering the sins of the people upon our own heads if we did not teach them the word of God with all diligence’ (Jacob 1:19).

“Brethren, our responsibilities as holders of the priesthood are serious matters. Other organizations can be satisfied with worldly standards of performance in delivering their messages and performing their other functions. But we who hold the priesthood of God have the divine power that even governs entrance into the celestial kingdom of God.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, April 2018 general conference, “The Powers of the Priesthood”

“How often we read [the Book of Mormon] primarily as a history of a fallen people, failing to remember that it was compiled by inspired prophets for the purpose of helping us come unto Christ. The major writers of the Book of Mormon did not intend it to be a history book at all. In fact, Jacob said that his brother Nephi commanded him that he ‘should not touch, save it were lightly, concerning the history of this people’ (Jacob 1:2).

“Each time we read the book we should probably ask ourselves: ‘Why did these writers choose these particular stories or events to include in the record? What value are they for us today?’”

— Elder L. Tom Perry, October 2005 general conference, “Blessings Resulting from Reading the Book of Mormon”

“Jacob, the brother of Nephi, in speaking of the call which he and his brother Joseph had received, said: ‘And we did magnify our office unto the Lord, taking upon us the responsibility, answering the sins of the people upon our own heads if we did not teach them the word of God with all diligence’ (Jacob 1:19).

“To every officer, to every teacher in this Church who acts in a priesthood office, there comes the sacred responsibility of magnifying that priesthood calling. Each of us is responsible for the welfare and the growth and development of others. We do not live only unto ourselves. If we are to magnify our callings, we cannot live only unto ourselves. As we serve with diligence, as we teach with faith and testimony, as we lift and strengthen and build convictions of righteousness in those whose lives we touch, we magnify our priesthood. To live only unto ourselves, on the other hand, to serve grudgingly, to give less than our best effort to our duty, diminishes our priesthood just as looking through the wrong lenses of binoculars reduces the image and makes more distant the object.”

— President Gordon B. Hinckley, April 1989 general conference, “Magnify Your Calling”

“Jacob, the Book of Mormon prophet, testified, ‘We did magnify our office unto the Lord, taking upon us the responsibility, … [teaching] them the word of God with all diligence; … [and] laboring with our might’ (Jacob 1:19).

“I underscore the words ‘taking responsibility,’ ‘teaching the word of God,’ and ‘laboring with might’ in this inspired quotation. These are critical actions related to the exercise of priesthood power.”

— Elder Carlos E. Asay, October 1985 general conference, “The Oath and Covenant of the Priesthood”

Jacob teaches the Nephites in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jacob 2

“Jacob 2:17 reads, ‘Think of your [brothers and sisters] like unto yourselves, and be familiar with all and free with your substance, that they may be rich like unto you.’ Let’s replace the word ‘substance; with ‘mercy’ — be free with your mercy that they may be rich like unto you.

“We often think of substance in terms of food or money, but perhaps what we all need more of in our ministering is mercy. …

“Let’s not judge each other or let our words bite. Let’s keep each other’s names safe and give the gift of mercy.”

— Sister Sharon Eubank, then the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2020 general conference, “By Union of Feeling We Obtain Power with God”

“When we struggle with our own identity and lack of self-esteem, the ‘pleasing word of God’ (Jacob 2:8) in the scriptures will help us know who we really are and give us strength beyond our own. Recognizing my identity as God’s child was one of the sweetest moments I have ever experienced. In my early teenage years, I did not know anything about the teachings of the Savior. When I first read the New Testament, the words of Christ truly healed my wounded soul. I realized I was not alone and that I am a child of God. As I recognized my true identity before God, I realized my infinite potential through Christ’s Atonement.”

— Elder Takashi Wada, April 2019 general conference, “Feasting upon the Words of Christ”

“Jacob taught that the Lord delights ‘in the chastity of women’ (Jacob 2:28). I delight in the chastity and purity of all women and men. How it must grieve the Lord to see virtue violated and modesty mocked on every side in this wicked world. The Lord has provided for His children great joy through intimate, loving relationships… I delight in the clarity of the proclamation to the world on the family, which warns that ‘individuals who violate covenants of chastity, who abuse spouse or offspring, or who fail to fulfill family responsibilities will one day stand accountable before God.’”

— Sister Susan W. Tanner, then the recently released Young Women general president, April 2008 general conference, “My Soul Delighteth in the Things of the Lord”

“I constantly deal with those cases of members of the Church who have been married in the temple and who later divorce and then apply for a cancellation of their temple sealing. When first married, they are full of great expectations, with a wonderful spirit of happiness. But the flower of love fades in an atmosphere of criticism and carping, of mean words and uncontrolled anger. Love flies out the window as contention enters. I repeat, my brethren, if any of you young men have trouble controlling your temper, I plead with you to begin the work of making that correction now. Otherwise you will bring only tears and sorrow into the homes which you will someday establish. Jacob, in the Book of Mormon, condemns his people for their wickedness in marriage. Says he: ‘Behold, ye have done greater iniquities than the Lamanites, our brethren. Ye have broken the hearts of your tender wives, and lost the confidence of your children, because of your bad examples before them; and the sobbings of their hearts ascend up to God against you. And because of the strictness of the word of God, which cometh down against you, many hearts died, pierced with deep wounds’ (Jacob 2:35).”

— President Gordon B. Hinckley, April 1998 general conference, “Living Worthy of the Girl You Will Someday Marry”

“Jacob further counsels, ‘Think of your brethren like unto yourselves, and be familiar with all and free with your substance, that they may be rich like unto you’ (Jacob 2:17).

“Here we see a direct application of the second great commandment to love our neighbors as ourselves. Jacob tells his people not to discriminate against their brothers and sisters who have less than they do, but to share what they have with them.

“’But before ye seek for riches, seek ye for the kingdom of God.

“’And after ye have obtained a hope in Christ ye shall obtain riches, if ye seek them; and ye will seek them for the intent to do good — to clothe the naked, and to feed the hungry, and to liberate the captive, and administer relief to the sick and the afflicted’ (Jacob 2:18–19).

“So often it is the order of things that is fundamental in the Lord’s instructions to us. The Lord is not telling us that we should not be prosperous. This would be inconsistent with the many records we have of Him blessing His people with prosperity. But He is telling us that we should seek prosperity only after we have sought and found Him. Then, because our hearts are right, because we love Him first and foremost, we will choose to invest the riches we obtain in building His kingdom.”

— Elder L. Tom Perry, April 1987 general conference, “‘United in Building the Kingdom of God’”

A Nephite woman listens to Jacob teach in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jacob 3

“The Prophet Joseph taught us what it means to feast on the scriptures. He said that the Book of Mormon would get a man ‘nearer to God by abiding by its precepts, than by any other book.’ You will grow closer to the Lord and love Him more. That is the promise in Jacob 3:2:

“’O all ye that are pure in heart, lift up your heads and receive the pleasing word of God, and feast upon his love; for ye may, if your minds are firm, forever.’

“You and those you love will receive the word of God by obeying it. That will allow them to feel His love. That is one of the great blessings of the gift of the Holy Ghost. When we feel that love we can know that our course in life is approved of God. That is the feast of the delicious fruit described in the Book of Mormon.”

— Then-Elder Henry B. Eyring, October 2003 general conference, “An Enduring Testimony of the Mission of the Prophet Joseph Smith”

“In the scriptures we find examples of how, through their actions, parents can send ‘messages’ into the lives of their children which will lead them into paths of darkness or, on the other hand, which can teach them clearly those things which will lead them into salvation.

“Jacob, speaking to the Nephites, told them, ‘Wherefore, ye shall remember your children, how that ye have grieved their hearts because of the example that ye have set before them; and also, remember that ye may, because of your filthiness, bring your children unto destruction, and their sins be heaped upon your heads at the last day’ (Jacob 3:10). The dramatic power of example by parents in the lives of children is clearly demonstrated in those words.”

— Elder Angel Abrea, April 1984 general conference, “The Sure Sound of the Trumpet”

Jacob 4

“As this world moves swiftly to alternative realities, we must remember the words of Jacob that ‘the Spirit speaketh the truth and lieth not. Wherefore, it speaketh of things as they really are, and of things as they really will be; wherefore, these things are manifested unto us plainly, for the salvation of our souls’ (Jacob 4:13).

“As we step back from the world and assess our lives, now is the time to consider what changes we need to make. We can take great hope in knowing that our Exemplar, Jesus Christ, has once again led the way.”

— Elder Jack N. Gerard, October 2018 general conference, “Now Is the Time”

“We as members of the Church tend to emphasize marvelous and dramatic spiritual manifestations so much that we may fail to appreciate and may even overlook the customary pattern by which the Holy Ghost accomplishes His work. The very ‘simpleness of the way’ (1 Nephi 17:41) of receiving small and incremental spiritual impressions that over time and in totality constitute a desired answer or the direction we need may cause us to look ‘beyond the mark’ (Jacob 4:14).”

— Elder David A. Bednar, April 2011 general conference, “The Spirit of Revelation”

“As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we have the benefit and blessing of living scripture as declared by those sustained as prophets, as well as canonized scripture found in the Bible, the Book of Mormon, the Doctrine and Covenants and the Pearl of Great Price. … Written scripture, especially the Book of Mormon, brings us to believe in God and ‘be reconciled unto him through the atonement of Christ, his Only Begotten Son’” (Jacob 4:11).

— Elder Craig C. Christensen, April 2008 general conference, “A Book with a Promise”

A Nephite man listens to Jacob teach in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When we bear testimony, we declare the absolute truth of the gospel message. In a time when many perceive truth as relative, a declaration of absolute truth is not very popular, nor does it seem politically correct or opportune. Testimonies of things how ‘they really are’ (Jacob 4:13) are bold, true and vital because they have eternal consequences for mankind. Satan wouldn’t mind if we declared the message of our faith and gospel doctrine as negotiable according to circumstances. Our firm conviction of gospel truth is an anchor in our lives; it is steady and reliable as the North Star.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, October 2006 general conference, “The Power of a Personal Testimony”

“The temple is the matchless setting for receiving priesthood blessings. In this holy house, we are endowed individually and then sealed together in families for eternity. Priesthood authority ensures that the covenants we make in the temple are everlasting. The gifts of exaltation deepen the partnership of men and women as they commit to covenants and share the blessings of the temple. And, when we attend the temple, we are blessed with knowledge of ‘things as they really are, and of things as they really will be’” (Jacob 4:13).

— Sister Elaine L. Jack, then the Relief Society general president, October 1996 general conference, “‘Partakers of the Glories’”