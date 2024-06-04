2024 Utah YSA Conference concert to feature Ben Rector, Rachel Platten, Emma Nissen

The concert event for the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference will feature singers Ben Rector, Rachel Platten and Emma Nissen on Aug. 2-3, 2024, in the Delta Center, conference organizers announced Monday, June 3, 2024.

The concert will take place twice, with participants choosing to attend on Friday, Aug. 2 or Saturday, Aug. 3. Both concerts start at 8 p.m. at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

“We’re looking forward to an incredible show with these artists!” a post from the conference’s Instagram page and Facebook page states.

Conference tickets are $40 and are available at utahysaconference.org. Conference registration includes admittance to the convention, concert and dances as one ticket.

The conference’s devotional, which will be given by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, requires a separate, free ticket, also available at utahysaconference.org. Conference registration is not required to attend the devotional.

Follow updates about the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference at utahysaconference.org or on Facebook and Instagram at @utysaconf.

About the artists

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector is known for his “passionate and melodic” piano-driven pop music, according to music resource website All Music. In 2010 his third studio album, “Into the Morning,” reached no. 11 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. His fifth album, “The Walking in Between,” reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200, while his 2015 album “Brand New” and 2018 album “Magic” both topped Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart.

He and his wife, Hillary, are the parents of three children.

Singer/songwriter Rachel Platten is based in New York City and known for her pop music, particularly 2015′s “Fight Song.” The “empowering” ballad was a top 10 summer jam in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, according to All Music.

She and her husband, Kevin Lazan, have two daughters.

Latter-day Saint singer Emma Nissen has been steadily gaining recognition for her “Christian Jazz” style of music ever since an Instagram reel sharing a snippet of her song “Breathe” went viral in November 2023, LDS Living reported.

In December 2023, she performed with “legendary” producer Adam Blackstone at Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, LDS Living reported, where she sang her original song, “Show Me How to Love Like You.”

The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference

The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference will take place from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, in Salt Lake City, the Utah Area presidency and conference leadership announced Thursday, April 11.

“Following the excitement of the 2023 YSA Conference, the Utah Area Presidency is excited to invite young single adults ages 18-35 to the upcoming 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference,” the event’s website states.

At the conference, young single adults “can strengthen their faith in Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ,” the Utah Area presidency wrote in a letter to stake presidents, bishops, Relief Society and elders quorum presidents, and all young single adults.

Participants can expect a conference modeled after last year’s first-ever event. Activities will include:

A two-day convention on Aug. 2 and 3, with keynote speakers, service opportunities, classes and other activities.

Dances and other evening entertainment.

A devotional at the Conference Center on Aug. 4 with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf.

Additionally, on July 27, young single adults will attend local gatherings of service projects, 5K runs, temple trips and other events.