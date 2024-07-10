Here’s the playlist for ‘Festival: A Youth Concert’ in August

Jarica Jamison sings during the taping of the "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The playlist for the August “Festival: A Youth Concert 2024” is now available in the music library at ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on 10 other platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.

The songs include:

“Festival: A Youth Concert” will be available to watch on Aug. 5 via the Church’s broadcast page and the Gospel Stream app in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Stakes may participate globally on Saturday, Aug. 10, or plan another date that works for their local needs.

The purpose of the event is to strengthen discipleship in Jesus Christ through music.

Youth are invited to listen to the playlist beforehand to familiarize themselves with the songs before the broadcast so they will come ready to sing and celebrate.

Ysabelle Cuevas performs during the taping of the "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Some of the singers and songwriters talked about participating in this year’s event and what the songs mean to them.

Halee “Halo” Crowther served a performing mission in Nauvoo, Illinois, and has always felt that music is a gift from God “and we should be listening to music that can show off that gift.”

Singer Garon Brett talked about using his talents to point others to Christ: “I just hope that there are kids that really resonate with the music,” he said.

Patch Crowe, who stars in the music video for the song, “If You Believe,” says music transcends all barriers.

“It just is such a beautiful thing to be a part of,” Crowe said. “We don’t even need to speak the same language, and I can sing a song to you that conveys a message more perfectly than words ever could.”

João Daniel sings during the second night of taping of "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 6, 2024. | Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

João Daniel, who is from Brazil, agreed saying, “Music seems to connect us to each other in a very special way.”

When asked what Naxi Martinez, from Mexico, hopes that the youth and young single adults will take away from the concert, she said: “That we are children of God and that His love for us is immense.”

This year’s theme song “Disciple of Christ,” was sung by Ysabella Cuevas. She went back to her home country for the filming.

“We traveled all around the Philippines to capture the beauty of my home in a matter of three days. I did not think it was possible, but I knew we weren’t doing it alone,” she said.

All youth music is available on the Church’s Children and Youth website, the Gospel Library, the Sacred Music app, Strive to Be YouTube channel, Spotify and Apple Music.

Watch some of the youth music videos below of the songs from this year’s “Festival: A Youth Concert.”