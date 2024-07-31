Acting on the Savior’s great commission ‘is amazing to watch,’ says Elder Nielson

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy waves as he and his wife, Sister Marcia Nielson, exit the stage after a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

PROVO, Utah — Among His final words before ascending into heaven, the resurrected Savior exhorted His disciples: “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost” (Matthew 28:19).

And today, almost two millennia later, the Lord’s great commission is still being answered boldly and faithfully in His Church.

“In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we take the great commission very seriously,” said Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy to 1,944 missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center. “We are all about sharing the gospel to the world, and it is amazing to watch.”

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Savior’s commission governs almost everything done in the Church, said Elder Nielson, especially today’s missionary efforts — around 74,000 missionaries in 450 missions, speaking 60 languages and baptizing around 24,000 people a month.

“If you wanted to find Jesus Christ’s church on the earth today, you would look for a church that is taking the gospel to all nations. And I would say to all of you, if you’re searching for that, welcome to the work, because that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

In his last address before becoming an emeritus General Authority Seventy, Elder Nielson — executive director of the Missionary Department from 2015 to 2020 — was joined by his wife, Sister Marcia Nielson, on Tuesday, July 30.

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy hugs his wife, Sister Marcia Nielson, after she spoke during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

‘I would much rather be part of His work’

As a young missionary serving in Finland, Elder Nielson taught and grew to love the Eklund family. Sven Eklund wanted to join the Church, but he hesitated in making a commitment to be baptized.

The young elder returned home somewhat discouraged in his friend’s choice. But it was only a few weeks after that Elder Nielson got a letter from Eklund to share he had finally resolved his concerns and was baptized.

Twenty years later, Elder Nielson found out Eklund was called as Helsinki Finland Stake president. Then in 2006, Eklund served as chairman for the open house and dedication of the Helsinki Finland Temple.

Missionaries take notes as Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The most tender resolution came when Elder Nielson told this story to a congregation of missionaries in Finland. A young man raised his hand and said, “Elder Nielson, Sven Eklund is my grandpa.” Three generations of faithfulness had resulted from a young man’s fervent efforts to follow the Savior’s great commission.

“He’s going to get His work done,” Elder Nielson said of the Lord. “And I always think to myself, ‘He’s either going to do it with me or without me, but He’s going to get it done.’ And I would much rather be part of His work as He continues to do it all across the earth.”

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy, center left, is joined by his wife, Sister Marcia Nielson, as he looks to Elder George Rahlf, who is joined by his wife, Sister Lori Rahlf, after Elder Nielson was given a gift after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Choosing to be part of the ‘majestic’ gathering of Israel

In a 2018 worldwide devotional, after explaining to youth that the Lord is hastening His work to gather Israel, President Russell M. Nelson invited, “You can be a big part of something big, something grand, something majestic.”

Elder Nielson bore witness to these words, testifying of missionaries’ opportunity to change lives for the better. “You are saviors on Mount Zion,” he said. “You are taking the gospel to people who are waiting to hear it from you.”

Missionaries can choose to be “all in” with taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to all the earth, said Elder Nielson, adding that this is the most important thing that’s happening in the world today.

He said: “It is so unusual that the Lord has given you this opportunity to not have to worry about anything else but who you’re going to serve tomorrow. And if you’ll take that opportunity and understand that this is a great blessing for you, the Lord will help you, and He’ll teach you what you need to do.”

Sister Marcia Nielson speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

‘We have a “whistle”’

Sister Nielson learned of spiritual stillness at a busy airport in Atlanta, Georgia. While eating in a crowded food court, she noticed an elderly woman trying to get her husband’s attention over the bustle and noise.

No matter how much she beckoned to him, the man kept looking around, trying to find his wife. Then the woman put her hands over her mouth and sounded a soft bird whistle, finally getting her sweetheart’s attention.

“I had no idea how he heard that,” recounted Sister Nielson, “but in that crazy busy airport, his ears were tuned to her whistle.”

Then she received a spiritual prompting: “Marcia, you and I, we have a ‘whistle.’ When I call you, you hear. When you call me, I hear you, and we’ve been practicing it your whole life. And you can hear me no matter how loud it is around you.”

Sister Jaklyn Newitt, who will serve in the Japan Nagoya Mission, listens as Sister Marcia Nielson speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sister Nielson invited listeners to learn how Heavenly Father communicates to them through the Spirit and learn how to listen.

She testified that as missionaries “cheerfully do all things that lie in [their] power” (Doctrine and Covenants 123:17), trying their best, then seek the Lord, He will help with the rest.

“God never, ever, ever, ever will let you down,” Sister Nielson said. “He just will not. He’s there. You do your best, and that’s all He’s asking of you, and He will be right there.”

Elder Anden Brewer, who will serve in the California Arcadia Mission, sings with others during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Cory Mendenhall directs the MTC choir during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News