Young Men and Young Women general presidents answer questions during live Instagram video

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, top, is joined by Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, bottom right, and singer Halee Crowther during an Instagram live video on Aug. 6, 2024, where they answered questions about “Festival: A Youth Concert."

Young men and women can listen to “Festival: A Youth Concert” on their own, but Young Men General President Steven J. Lund hopes they’ll choose to listen together.

“This is an opportunity the First Presidency has given up to worship together as young men and young women,” he said. “It’s amazing what a powerful tool of worship music is. Music has a way of passing through our consciousness without any stops and [speaking] directly to our soul.”

President Lund’s comments came Tuesday, Aug. 6, during an Instagram live video shared on the Young Women Worldwide page.

He was joined by Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and by singer Halee Crowther, who performs under the name Halo Ray and sang during “Festival: A Youth Concert.”

The worldwide broadcast, filmed June 5-6 at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater in Salt Lake City in front of a live audience, is now available to watch via the Church’s broadcast page in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Wards and stakes are encouraged to plan a date to view the concert together. President Freeman suggested youth groups could watch the broadcast as part of camp activities or even simply in someone’s backyard.

Beginning with “Good Day,” the concert includes “Truth,” sung by Connor Austin and Jarica Jamison; “He’ll Be There,” sung by Austin; “Over Mine,” sung by Ben Olsen; “Follow,” featuring Ashley Hess; “FSY Medley,” sung by the entire group; “What Is This Joy,” featuring Garon Brett; “Disciple of Christ,” sung by Ysabelle Cuevas; and “If You Believe,” sung by Patch Crowe.

In Portuguese, Spanish and French, the songs are sung by Brazil’s João Daniel, Mexico’s Naxi Martinez and France’s Herehau Vero. Sister Ellie Barry, currently serving a service mission, and Oba Bonner also sang with the group.

Halee "Halo Ray" Crowther and Naxi Martinez sing during the recording of "Festival: A Youth Concert" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Making a concert experience

During the Aug. 6 Instagram video, President Lund, President Freeman and Crowther shared experiences with youth related to the event and their testimonies of spiritual music.

President Lund referenced Doctrine and Covenants 25:12, where the Savior says “the song of the righteous is a prayer unto me.”

“What we’re going to learn together in going through this process is that those are prayers that are answered, and they tend to be answered in the moment as we participate in not just listening [to] music, but singing along and feeling the Spirit that comes with it,” President Lund said.

He recalled a focus group he and President Freeman attended at a youth camp, where the festival broadcast was shown on a white screen. It might be easy for youth groups to feel they’re simply watching a TV show, he said, but President Freeman had the idea of getting some of the youth to come up to the front and sing along.

He especially encouraged youth to learn the songs as much as possible before their groups watch the concert together.

“I was at a concert just the other night and noticed that the songs that evoke the most energy and the most joy and the most activity were the songs that the people in the auditorium knew,” President Lund said, adding, “So getting to know these songs, listening to them a few times, maybe learning the words between now and then, will make all the difference in the world, because we’re hoping this will be a concert experience where you’ll feel compelled to sing along.”

President Freeman said watching the concert with youth groups and singing along is a way of bearing testimony through song.

She encouraged youth leaders to find a good venue where the music can be turned up loud, food can be served and the youth can dress casually.

For youth, she hopes they’ll all learn the songs and invite friends.

“Whatever size of group you have, it’s going to be great,” President Freeman said. “It’s meant to just uplift [you] and remind you about being a disciple, and maybe just strengthen your testimony of Jesus Christ a little bit. But also, we hope it makes you feel like you’re part of something bigger than you.”

Crowther, the concert singer, said recording the event was “the coolest experience ever” and “very powerful.”

She said youth can look forward to fun, spiritual music performed in a variety of styles. “The best part about it is that we feel good no matter what style it is. ... Through all of those styles of music, you get to feel the Spirit, and you also get to feel God’s love for His children.”

Crowther also encouraged youth to keep their hearts open to the music.

“You’re going to feel the power that our Heavenly Father has ... [and] you’re going to feel so much love watching this concert,” she said.