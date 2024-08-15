The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An example of some of the food that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated in August 2024 to Muuchi Xiimbal A.C. Foundation in Mexico.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently extended its humanitarian efforts and message of God’s love to people in Mexico and South America. Here are three recent stories out of this part of the world.

Mexico

In Mexico, the Church’s donation to the Muuchi Xiimbal A.C. Foundation will provide food and food supplements to 1,500 people in the city of San Gregorio Cuautzingo, located in the Mexican state of Chalco, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

The Muuchi Xiimbal A.C. Foundation works to address problems such as a child malnutrition within San Gregorio Cuatzingo’s population. The Church’s donation of 900 basic food kits and 1,500 spirulina food supplements also includes food education activities for parents and family leaders. The donation will benefit the city’s 250 neediest families.

Argentina

Representatives from Cáritas and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 31, 2024. The Church is providing financial support for scholarships to help families and individuals pursue schooling through Cáritas's educational programs. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Argentina, the Church is supporting 344 scholarships for families and students, part of the Emaús Educational Inclusion Plan managed by Catholic charitable confederation Cáritas, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Plan Emaús, implemented in 21 provinces and 44 dioceses across Argentina, aims to transform communities through education. More than 15,000 children attend the plan’s 247 educational spaces across Argentina, receiving academic support and personal development.

The Church’s donation will support several of Plan Emaús’ components, including the Educational Space where school, artistic, recreational and sports workshops are held.

Funds will also support the Early Childhood program, which provides parenting training and perinatal health to mothers of young children; and the Reinforced Snacks program, which ensures nutritious meals for participating children.

Sofía Zadara, executive director of Cáritas, expressed gratitude to the Church and said the donation will help address vital educational and nutritional needs.

Elder Carlos Cantero, an Area Seventy, praised Cáritas for its work to support young people.

Peru

Peru's President Dina Boluarte, right, greets Elder Rafael Pino of the South America Northwest Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints upon his arrival for the interfaith ceremony "We Pray for Peru 2024," organized by the Interreligious Council in Lima, Peru, and held on July 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Rafael E. Pino of the Church’s South America Northwest Area presidency participated in an interfaith prayer ceremony on July 22 that included Peru’s President Dina Boluarte Zegarra, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Held by the Interreligious Council of Peru, the “We Pray for Peru 2024″ ceremony was themed “Celebrating Divine Creation” and included council head Monsignor Salvador Piñeiro and Bishop Cesar Llanco of the Methodist Church of Peru.

The Interreligious Council of Peru is part of the international organization Religions for Peace and brings together many faiths, including Anglicans, Bahá'ís, Buddhists, Catholics, Latter-day Saints, Methodists and Muslims.

During the event, Elder Pino read Book of Mormon scriptures 1 Nephi 17:36 and 2 Nephi 2:25, which speaks of God’s great love in providing beautiful, varied land for His children.

Other religious leaders also shared messages from their respective sacred texts, with Piñeiro inviting guests to remember that “all Peruvians are family.”

Music was provided by the Methodist Carlos Wesley Choir and the Interreligious Choir, directed by José Federico Quezada Macchiavello.