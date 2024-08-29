The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in August 2024 that it is donating $5 million to Edesia Nutrition, a nonprofit organization that makes ready-to-use foods to prevent and treat acute malnutrition in children and mothers.

The organization makes ready-to-use foods such as Plumpy’Nut, a fortified peanut butter made from milk powder, peanuts, soy, oil, sugar, vitamins and minerals.

“Through our collaboration, Edesia can help millions of children through their lifesaving foods get the critical nutrition they need to grow and thrive,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

Edesia is also a member of PlumpyField, a network of independent producers who make ready-to-use foods around the world. The Church’s $5 million donation will support these partners, who manufacture Plumpy’Nut for a variety of locales, including Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Haiti, India, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan.

Three million children die every year from malnutrition, or one death every 11 seconds. But these deaths are 100% preventable, said Navyn Salem, founder and CEO of Edesia Nutrition.

“With the incredible generosity of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we can channel vital resources directly to our PlumpyField partners on the ground,” she said. “This donation will empower local producers to deliver lifesaving nutrition where it’s needed most, giving children and mothers the chance to not only survive but thrive.”

The donation is part of the Relief Society’s global initiative to improve the health and well-being of women and children. To aid that initiative, the Church of Jesus Christ recently announced a $55.8 million donation to various organizations — blessing children in dozens of countries with nutrition, maternal care, immunizations and education.

“Nutrition is one of four pillars of the Church’s global initiative for the well-being of women and children,” President Johnson said. “When you bless women and children, you invest in the future.”