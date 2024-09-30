Church begins Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Brandon Florida Stake volunteers with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints begin Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Florida. Hurricane Helene struck the Florida Panhandle on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is organizing disaster relief command centers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Helene, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Trucks of water, food, hygiene kits and other essential supplies are being sent as quickly as possible to the locations of greatest need.

Hurricane Helene made landfall late evening on Thursday, Sep. 26, in the Big Bend region of the Florida Panhandle. As a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 140 miles per hour, up to 30 inches of rain and a record storm surge from waters piling up along Florida’s west coast, it was the strongest hurricane to ever hit the area and the deadliest to strike the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005. Over 100 people have died, with most fatalities due to drowning, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

From Florida, the storm continued inland, pounding the region with flash flooding, tornadoes, mudslides, road collapses, boil-water advisories, upwards of 32 inches of rain and wind gusts of more than 100 mph, according to information provided by the Church’s North America Southeast Area. One community was evacuated for a narrowly avoided dam failure, while six states — Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee — have declared states of emergency.

Damage near Asheville, North Carolina, resulting from Hurricane Helene, as seen on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

All missionaries in the region are safe. Some Church buildings in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee were damaged, and power remains out in many areas. However, the recently completed Tallahassee Florida Temple, located 50 miles northwest of the hurricane’s landfall, was not harmed. The temple’s public open house is still scheduled to begin on Nov. 4.

In coming weeks, disaster relief crews will be deployed to Alabama eastward across central Florida, and northward through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. It’s anticipated that thousands of Church volunteers will muck out flooded homes, clear debris, remove downed trees and tarp roofs, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

“The task before us is great,” said Elder Quinn Millington, an Area Seventy in the Church’s North America Southeast Area and head of the Area Disaster Response Committee. “We are accustomed to storms in the South, but never have we faced damage this widespread. Yet we have seen the resilience of these communities time and time again as they eagerly come to the aid of their neighbors in need, lifting the hand which hangs down and comforting those that stand in need of comfort.”

Latter-day Saints from the Ocala Florida Stake provide muck-out relief to residents of Yankeetown, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, following flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America Southeast Area, added that in times of great need, local Latter-day Saint congregations love and serve their communities.

“In doing so, we serve as the Savior did and exemplify the meaning of the name of His Church, the same name that is printed on those bright and recognizable yellow shirts that bring hope to their communities with a wheelbarrow and chain saw in hand,” Elder Christensen said.

For those outside the disaster area who want to help, visit JustServe.org for local service opportunities or consider donating to the Church’s Humanitarian Fund.

Church members react

Damage to a road caused by Hurricane Helene near Asheville, North Carolina, as seen on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kyle Gilett, president of the Ashville North Carolina Stake of the Church, said the stake is “hand digging” some roads to reach members. There are currently no passible roads into Ashville, he said, and some areas could be without power for at least three weeks, with no word on when cell service will be available.

“At this time, [there are] no reports of members injured, but some have been evacuated,” he said.

Sarah Watson, who lives in Odessa, Florida, said firemen camped out in her yard while protecting her home from a possible explosion due to downed power lines. “Pictures don’t do this justice. ... This will be a huge clean-up situation.”

Connie Day of Tampa, Florida, said the hurricane caused damage to thousands of homes. Her own house flooded with over two feet of water, she said, ruining furniture, flooring, drywall, electrical wiring, appliances and her car. “It’s going to be a long rebuild. ... So one breath, one day at a time.”

Cheryl Ruggles in Columbia, South Carolina, said her neighborhood was hit hard and now has no power. “It was a terrifying night hearing everything break and fall all around us.”

The home of Florida resident Connie Day is flooded by the storm surge near Tampa, Florida. Hurricane Helene struck the Florida Panhandle on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints