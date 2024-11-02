People in the Ilagan Philippines Stake area help assemble relief kits for people impacted by Tropical Storm Trami in October 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sending thousands of relief kits to people impacted by Tropical Storm Trami, known as Typhoon Kristine in the Philippines.

According to information from the area, an order of 4,700 relief kits is on its way to support local Latter-day Saints. The kits include food, hygiene, shelter and kitchen supplies.

An additional 550 food kits were secured to immediately assist the most affected areas: Naga, Naga North and Iriga. More hygiene, shelter and kitchen kits arrived shortly after.

Church News previously reported that nearly 900 people — both Latter-day Saints and friends of other faiths — are finding refuge in Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in the wake of the storm.

Additionally, all Latter-day Saint missionaries in affected areas are safe and accounted for.

Residents try to recover belongings from their damaged homes after a recent landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Trami struck Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, leaving thousands homeless and several villagers dead on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Aaron Favila, Associated Press

Trami slammed into the country’s northeastern province of Isabela on Oct. 24, the Associated Press reported. The deadliest of 11 storms to hit the Philippines this year, Trami moved toward Vietnam across the South China Sea after leaving at least 152 people dead and missing as of Oct. 28. More than 5.9 million people were in the storm’s path in northern and central provinces.

According to information from the area, the storm caused widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure damage that isolated many communities. The provinces of Albay, Catanduanes and Camarines Sur have declared states of emergency.

Rescuers work at the site after a recent landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Trami struck Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines, leaving thousands homeless and several villagers dead on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Aaron Favila, Associated Press

“Members from both affected and unaffected areas have shown solidarity by volunteering in response efforts, including at evacuation centers,” a report from the area states. “Volunteers have been crucial in rescue operations. ... As the recovery process progresses, the affected communities and members remain dedicated to rebuilding and supporting one another in the aftermath of the storm.”

In an Oct. 25 Facebook post, the Church’s Philippines page offered its “heartfelt prayers” to all those affected by the storm’s devastation. “Our thoughts are with the families who have faced hardship and loss, and we sincerely hope for their safety, comfort and strength during these challenging times.”

Local leaders weigh in

People in the Ilagan Philippines Stake area help assemble relief kits for people impacted by Tropical Storm Trami in October 2024. | Provided by Ilagan Philippines Stake President Jasper Allapitan

Throughout affected areas, Church members are wholeheartedly helping rebuild their communities, two local leaders said.

Ilagan Philippines Stake President Jasper D. Allapitan said in his area, the Church “promptly” organized relief efforts to support impacted members and communities. These resources have ensured access to food and other necessities.

Additionally, as of Oct. 29, area meetinghouses have provided temporary shelter to 75 members and friends of the Church needing safe places to evacuate, he said.

“Local Latter-day Saints are actively involved in these efforts, volunteering their time to assemble and distribute relief packages, clean up affected areas, and offer emotional support to their neighbors,” President Allapitan said. “This has strengthened community bonds, reflecting the shared commitment to service and resilience in challenging times.”

Evacuees in the San Fernando La Union Philippines Stake area take shelter in a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in October 2024 in the wake of Tropical Storm Trami. | Provided by San Fernando La Union Philippines Stake President Josue Jundos

San Fernando La Union Philippines Stake President Josue Jundos said his region was spared most of the flooding and landslides. However, at the height of the storm, one area Church building housed 15 evacuees, nine of whom were nonmembers of Badjao descent — an indigenous Filipino group whose shelters are mostly shanties along coastal and mountainous regions.

In response to these needs, President Jundos said a newly called bishop welcomed the evacuees and arranged to provide them with relief goods. The displaced group also received a visit from a city official who brought additional assistance.

“Members who evacuated extended welcoming hands to these nonmember brothers and sisters and let them feel secure inside our chapel,” President Jundos said.