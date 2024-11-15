Menu
See Light the World images projected in London

Building next to London Eye becomes canvas for Nativity scenes; Sister Kristin M. Yee joins spectators to launch Light the World in U.K.

Light the World images are projected onto County Hall next to the London Eye in London, UK, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Light the World images are projected onto County Hall next to the London Eye in London, England, on Nov. 13, 2024. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards

By Mary Richards

Residents of London, England, saw large Light the World images projected at County Hall next to the London Eye as the Light the World initiative launched in the United Kingdom this week.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, joined the spectators in London to see the Light the World projection.

“I’m grateful to be here in London as we launch Light the World and watch the beautiful projections on London’s County Hall,” Sister Yee told the Church’s U.K. Newsroom. “When we come together to bless others as the Savior would, we will be blessed to do much more than we could on our own. Together, let us ‘Light the World’ this season by bringing the Savior’s love, light and relief to those around us through simple acts of service and by seeking inspired ways to improve the well-being of women and children.”

Each Christmas season, the Church invites everyone to light the world through service to others and by spreading joy, kindness and hope.

Elder Alan T. Phillips, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Europe North Area presidency, said, “We’re excited to launch the Light the World season of service here in Europe. This initiative offers a powerful way for individuals and communities to reach out and make a difference. As we come together in this season of giving, we invite everyone to participate and experience the joy that comes from lifting those in need and spreading light in impactful ways.”

Light the World machines are also in the U.K. for the first time, at two major shopping centers in Birmingham and London. Called Giving Machines in the U.S. and other locations, the Light the World machines in the U.K. will allow residents there to donate to a local or global charitable organization and thus bless the lives of people in need.

See photos below of the Light the World images in London.

Spectators view the London County Hall Light the World projection event by the London Eye on the Thames River.
Spectators view the London County Hall Light the World projection event in London, England, on Nov. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A Nativity scene is illuminated on the side of County Hall in London, UK, for Light the World on Nov. 13, 2024.
A Nativity scene is illuminated on the side of County Hall in London, England, for Light the World on Nov. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The three Wise Men are projected on County Hall in London, UK, as part of a Light the World event on Nov. 13, 2024.
The three Wise Men are projected on County Hall in London, England, as part of a Light the World event on Nov. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, enjoys the Light the World event with attendees at London County Hall in London, UK, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, enjoys the Light the World event with attendees at London County Hall in London, England, on Nov. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Spectators view the London County Hall Light the World projection event in London, UK, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Spectators view the London County Hall Light the World projection event in London, England, on Nov. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Spectators view the London County Hall Light the World projection event in London, UK, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Spectators view the London County Hall Light the World projection event in London, England, on Nov. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
