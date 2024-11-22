Strive to Be releases ‘Christ the Lord’ song and music video ahead of Christmas

Evie Clair sings "Christ the Lord" in a music video released Nov. 22, 2024, on the Church's Strive to Be channels.

With just over one month remaining before Christmas Eve, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new song on its youth-focused Strive to Be YouTube channel to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Written by Nik Day and performed by Evie Clair, “Christ the Lord” imagines the angels singing when Jesus Christ was born.

Clair was excited for others to hear this song after she said she had a great experience learning and recording the music video.

“This is a chance to share what is most important to me,” she said. “I don’t sing songs for the sake of singing a song. I want to feel something and share something that matters.”

Not only did the song matter to her, but the venue where it was recorded also stood out to her. The video was recorded at the Church’s set in Goshen, Utah, where it has produced the Bible Videos and Book of Mormon Videos series. While that set isn’t where Jesus was born, Clair said it still has that kind of a feeling around it.

Evie Clair sings "Christ the Lord" in a music video released Nov. 22, 2024, on the Church's Strive to Be channels. | Screenshot from @StrivetoBe on YouTube

“I know it wasn’t actually the place, but when you’re there, it just feels like that,” she said. “It’s built for Him and for this purpose. It is for Him, now.”

Clair has performed and recorded many songs in her young life. As a mother to her first child — 18-month-old Billye — Clair said she feels blessed to get to use her talents to sing about God and to thank Him for what He has done for her.

“This is the way He has allowed me to do that,” she said.

As for this song, Clair says learning it came quickly and with immediate meaning to her.

Baby Jesus in His manger is portrayed in the "Christ the Lord" in a music video released Nov. 22, 2024, on the Church's Strive to Be channels. | Screenshot from @StrivetoBe on YouTube

“This song wasn’t hard to learn because of how powerful and beautiful it is,” she said. “The more I listen to it, the more I love it.”

“Christ the Lord” is available for streaming on music platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

The Strive to Be YouTube channel also has other songs included on a special Christmas playlist to enjoy especially during this time of year.

A wise man looks up in the "Christ the Lord" in a music video released Nov. 22, 2024 on the Church's Strive to Be channels. | Screenshot from @StrivetoBe on YouTube

‘Christ the Lord’ Lyrics

The night was silent and still,

The shepherds watched on the hill

As the heavens were shining.

The angels sang of His birth,

Proclaiming joy to the earth,

And said they would find Him.



Chorus

In a lowly stable,

A child of a King

Lying in a manger.

All creation sings,

Oh, glory! Glory!

Unto us this day is born

Christ the Lord.

Christ the Lord.



The ancient prophets foretold

This royal child would be born

To lift us from darkness.

He is the great I Am,

The Prince of Peace, the Lamb

That came to save us.



Chorus

In a lowly stable,

A child of a King

Lying in a manger.

All creation sings,

Oh, glory! Glory!

Unto us this day is born

Christ the Lord.

Christ the Lord.



Chorus

In a lowly stable,

A child of a King

Lying in a manger.

All creation sings.

In a lowly stable,

A child of a King

Lying in a manger.

All creation sings,

Oh, glory! Glory!

Unto us this day is born

Christ the Lord.

Christ the Lord.



Shepherds look at the star in the "Christ the Lord" in a music video released Nov. 22, 2024, on the Church's Strive to Be channels. | Screenshot from @StrivetoBe on YouTube