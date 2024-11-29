Patrick Moulton — with Mom, Genna; and Dad, Daniel — is delighted with the donation options displayed in the Light the World Giving Machines at Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. “How many buttons can I press? I'm just asking,” he said.

Alaska received its first Light the World Giving Machines on Friday, Nov. 22, in the city “where the spirit of Christmas lives year-round.”

Leaders from various organizations gathered at the Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska — 10 miles southeast of Fairbanks — for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the two vending-style machines.

Elder Mark A. Bragg, president of the Church’s North America West Area, was present at the ribbon cutting and applauded the involved charities for doing the work of the Savior.

“Jesus Christ is the Light of the World,” he said. “We’re here because of Him. We’re here because we want to bless others. It’s what He would do. It’s what He did. It’s what He does. And we get to be a small part of that.”

After three weeks in North Pole, the Giving Machines will move to Anchorage, Alaska, for another three weeks, according to a Nov. 23 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

North Pole, Alaska, Mayor Larry Terch III greets those gathered as Santa looks on before unveiling two Light the World Giving Machines at Santa Claus House on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Thank you for bringing these [machines] here to our community,” said North Pole Mayor Larry Terch III. “It is exceptional. And thanks to all of you, those who will give this year to our wonderful charities in our local community. It means so much to all of us.”

With the Church taking care of operating costs, 100% of the donations will go to those in need. Many of the donations from this location will go to five local charities.

This includes the Fairbanks Senior Center, committed to providing seniors support to live with dignity and independence.

“With big golden hearts, we have gathered together to support many wonderful programs in our community,” said Ashley Edgington, the center’s volunteer coordinator. “It’s important to recognize that the common thread among all of us here is that we are or will be seniors someday. ... Thank you for blessing our community with this Giving Machine.”

Kate Jones ponders what item she wants to donate at Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. It's the first time two Giving Machines have been placed in the Last Frontier. Five local charities will directly benefit from donations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Another involved charity, the Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska, allows free mammograms for those who can’t afford one. This includes a mobile mammogram truck to reach women in rural villages.

“I’m a fifth-generation Alaskan, and my kids get to help at the nonprofit I work at. They [also] get to help at the food bank and at other nonprofits,” said Jacyn DeBaun, executive director of BCDC. “It is so important to bring up our kids knowing how important community is, knowing how important giving back is. It’s really wonderful that we get to do it at the perfect time of year to be giving to others.”

Donations will also go toward the Armed Services YMCA of Alaska, which aims to enhance and empower the lives of military personnel and their families.

“We know that our military members and their families have it a little bit harder than those of us who choose to make Alaska our home,” said Sarah Riffer, ASYMCA executive director. “They’re often away from friends. They’re often away from family. They don’t always have that support network built in. And it’s the honor of a lifetime to be able to serve them and help solve their problems while they’re stationed here.”

Elder Mark A. Bragg, president of the North America West Area, greets Santa Claus at Santa Claus House before the unveiling of two Light the World Giving Machines on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in North Pole, Alaska. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also participating in the North Pole ribbon cutting was a jolly Santa Claus. “It’s always better to give than to receive. That really is true,” he said. “... Give what you can when you can and how you can. It’s true that when you give, you actually get healthier for it. It’s good for your mind. It’s good for your spirit. It’s just good for all of us.”

The Light the World Giving Machines initiative, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, started in 2017 as a way to share the Savior’s love by donating needed items around the world.

More than 500 local and international nonprofit organizations are participating this year. Machines will operate in 106 cities in 13 countries on five continents.

Elder Bragg told the charities gathered at the Santa Claus House: “I humbly pray that the Lord will bless you to know how much good you are doing. May He bless you to know that you’re doing great things, that you’re doing His work by blessing others.”

A sign in North Pole, Alaska, where it's Christmas year-round, welcomes visitors on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Two Light the World Giving Machines were unveiled at Santa Claus House just a short distance away. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Santa Claus, with the help of representatives of local charities, cuts the ribbon before unveiling two Light the World Giving Machines at Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Many of the donation selections in the vendor-style machines will benefit five local charities. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Jones family donates to a Light the World Giving Machine that will benefit one of five local charities, at Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. It's the first time Giving Machines have been placed in Alaska. Anchorage will also receive Giving Machines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints