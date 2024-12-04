Illustrated ‘Doctrine and Covenants Stories’ begins publishing online

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," the Angel Moroni shows Joseph Smith where the gold plates are located. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began digitally publishing the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began digitally publishing the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Available in the Church’s Gospel Library, the text and images are available in 24 curriculum languages and the videos in 13 languages. The stories will publish throughout 2025, with the English print version becoming available in mid-2025.

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," Jesus Christ appears to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery in the Kirtland Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began digitally publishing the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Additionally, the videos are featured on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel in four languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Jennifer Johnson, communications manager for the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, said the new “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” series will teach scripture stories to children in engaging ways. It will also help those with low literacy or who are new to the gospel understand scripture stories and gospel principles, she said.

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," Emma Smith transcribes her husband Joseph Smith's translation of the gold plates. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began digitally publishing the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," Mary and Caroline Rollins rescue pages of the Book of Commandments from an angry mob. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began digitally publishing the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," Jane Manning embraces Emma Smith. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began digitally publishing the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this image from the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories," Emma Hale and Joseph Smith ride in a horse-drawn sleigh together during their courtship. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began digitally publishing the illustrated “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New illustrated ‘Book of Mormon Stories’

The new “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” comes shortly after the revised, illustrated edition of “Book of Mormon Stories” became available in print on Nov. 27. Currently, the print version is available only in English, but additional languages are coming in spring 2025. The online version is currently available in 62 languages.

The updated “Book of Mormon Stories” was released online throughout this year, and comes 40 years after the original illustrated edition.

The revised, illustrated edition of “Book of Mormon Stories” is available in print as of Nov. 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We are thrilled to have a revised edition of ‘Book of Mormon Stories’ ready for print distribution,” said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “The stories have been masterfully revised, including beautiful artwork and improved text.

“While the primary audience is children, we have seen this product help people of all ages gain a greater understanding of the stories in the scriptures. ... We are confident this resource will be a great blessing to individuals and families all over the world.”

Children read the new, illustrated edition of “Book of Mormon Stories," from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is available in print, beginning Nov. 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter added that “Book of Mormon Stories” is a “treasure” for children and their families, written in clear and simple language that helps them come closer to the Savior.

As families read the experiences of people who loved Jesus Christ and kept His commandments, “children will feel the Savior’s love for them,” she said. “They will see the blessings that come to God’s children who make and keep sacred covenants. ‘Book of Mormon Stories’ will help start children on a lifetime of loving the scriptures and following God’s covenant path.”