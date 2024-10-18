President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, teaches about spiritual and doctrinal truths found in Doctrine and Covenants 124:44 in a social media post Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2024.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his testimony and taught spiritual truths to his social media followers, as did Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Ulisses Soares, all of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Each posted videos this week on their social media platforms inspiring others to come unto Christ.

Other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared various photos and videos pointing viewers to the Savior in the past week.

President Holland posted a video commenting on a “brief verse that has terrific doctrinal and personal significance” to him on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

President Holland opened to Doctrine and Covenants 124:44: “If ye labor with all your might, I will consecrate that spot that it shall be made holy.”

Many Saints, President Holland taught, consider this truth backwards: One should go to places that are holy. This scripture teaches that the doctrinal truth is quite the opposite: One should make the place that they stand holy.

“Have a good day. Love you,” President Holland concluded.

Elder Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, invited Latter-day Saint young adults to participate in a worldwide devotional on Sunday, Nov. 3. Elder Bednar shared the video Monday, Oct. 15, where he explained what to expect during the event.

Fifteen years ago, Elder Bednar delivered a similar address titled “Things As They Really Are,” which discussed the several benefits and pitfalls of technology in a modern world. In the upcoming devotional, Elder Bednar plans to share another talk titled “Things As They Really Are — 2.0.”

Elder Bednar invited viewers to study his previous talk before attending the devotional. “This is going to be a remarkable opportunity for us to gather together, to feel the Spirit of the Lord, and to worship,” said Elder Bednar.

In a photo posted on Thursday, Oct. 17, Primary General President Susan H. Porter shared about Gwen, a young Primary girl, playing prelude music as the other children came into their Primary class. Gwen played the well-known hymn “We’ll Bring the World His Truth.”

“Playing piano isn’t the only way children can play prelude music for Primary,” President Porter wrote. “As soon as they learn a Primary song on an instrument they are learning, they could be invited to play as the children arrive in Primary. Baptized children are members of the Lord’s Church.”

President Porter ended her message with a question for readers to ponder: “How have you seen children serve in Primary?”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the conference game that his daughter Kristen put together with messages from the October 2024 general conference. He also included a download link and playing instructions.

“It’s a wonderful way to reflect on the lessons learned from conference and to help each of us come closer to the Savior,” Elder Andersen wrote.

Three photos and an excerpt from Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, were posted on the Relief Society Worldwide account on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The post included a part of Sister Dennis’ talk titled “Why I Choose To Stay,” given at a BYU Women’s Conference in May 2024. “Faith is a choice. Faith will always have to be a choice,” she said in her talk. “There will seldom be enough evidence to compel us to believe, because our Father in Heaven does not want to invalidate our agency. He wants us to freely choose Him, not be forced to choose Him because of undeniable evidence.”

Throughout her message, Sister Dennis invited listeners to choose to believe and choose to stay active in the Church amid discouraging voices and challenging times.

“Our faith in Jesus Christ will increase in power and depth as we exercise our agency to choose for ourselves to believe in God,” said Sister Dennis’ quote on the pictures.

Elder Stevenson and the Church’s social account both shared a video clip from his talk “Bridging the Two Great Commandments,” from the April 2024 general conference.

Elder Stevenson explained that just as a suspension bridge has two large towers that hold everything in place, God has two grand laws that govern all other commandments: to love God and to love one’s neighbor.

“For any suspension bridge to do what it was built to do, its towers must function together in complete harmony. Likewise, our ability to follow Jesus Christ depends upon our strength and power to live the first and second commandments with balance and equal devotion to both,” Elder Stevenson taught.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted photos on Monday, Oct. 14, reflecting on his experience dedicating the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple just one day prior.

“The testimonies of the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Honduras run deep,” he wrote. “Honduras was named so by Christopher Columbus because ‘hondo’ in Spanish means ‘deep.’”

The post also included several photos from the dedication of people celebrating the second house of the Lord in the country.

Elder Renlund shared another post Thursday, Oct. 17, highlighting the choir of Primary children in the Saturday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

In the post, Elder Renlund wrote that he was impressed and touched by the beautiful singing of the children and had the desire to thank each one of them individually, as shown in the photo included in the post.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to shake hands with each of them, so I send this post to tell each of them, ‘Thank you for your preparation, both physically and spiritually. You touched my heart deeply. I pray you will never forget that what you sang and testified of is true: Jesus loves each of you,’” he wrote.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a singular photo along with a doctrinal lesson on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Sister Wright celebrated the birth of her first grandchild, William Wright, on Oct. 4 by sharing her thoughts on the influence adolescents have in the world, along with a quote by essayist F.W. Boreham. “We fancy that God can only manage His world by big battalions, when all the while He is doing it by beautiful babies. When a wrong wants righting, or a work wants doing, or a truth wants preaching, God sends a baby into the world to do it. That is why, long, long ago, a babe was born at Bethlehem,” he said.

Sister Wright concluded, “William has taught his tender parents, his loving grandparents, his adoring uncles and aunts, and countless doctors and nurses that God is a God of miracles. He is a God who succors, strengthens, enables, and heals,”

Elder Soares joined Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund to invite followers to a worldwide youth broadcast on Oct. 27.

“We are so grateful for your diligence in being disciples of Christ,” said the Apostle. “The Lord loves you — and we do too.”

President Freeman invited listeners to gather with their ward or branch for a testimony meeting after the broadcast. “We hope you will share the one thing you have learned about Jesus Christ this year,” she said.

The event, with the theme “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ” (3 Nephi 5:13), can be viewed Oct. 27 on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.