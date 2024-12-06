From Honduras to Guatemala, Central American Saints participate in Light the World initiative

Representatives of beneficiary organizations and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveil one of the Giving Machines that are available Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 in Miraflores, Guatemala City, and in Pradera Xela, Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, at a launch event Nov. 8, 2024.

In various parts of Central America, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are following the invitation of Church leaders to “be someone’s angel” this holiday season. From Honduras to Guatemala to Mexico, Latter-day Saints are finding ways to serve, love and support one another this December.

Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Central America Area presidency, and his wife, Sister María Eugenia Giuffra, made the first donation at the new Giving Machine in Guatemala, Nov. 8, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Guatemala

For the third consecutive year, Light The World Giving Machines are available to residents of Guatemala City and of Quetzaltenango from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31.

Those who donate are given the opportunity to help people in need in their own country and abroad, especially women and children in vulnerable situations. The donations provide access technological education for students from public educational institutions and support entrepreneurial women who seek to achieve self-sufficiency for the well-being of themselves, their families and their communities.

The launch event took place on Nov. 8, at the Church meetinghouse in Zone 15, Guatemala City, with Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Central America Area presidency, and his wife, Sister María Eugenia Giuffra.

“The Light the World Giving Machine is more than a donation campaign; it is a call to ignite our hearts and transform our solidarity into action,” Elder Giuffra said. “You can be part of this change! In the shopping center where you find a Giving Machine, think about how simple it is to offer hope and the great difference you can make. Today, you can light up a life. We invite you to be part of this great cause and put your light into action.”

Elder Giuffra was also accompanied by representatives of charitable organizations — Salvador Paiz of FUNSEPA, Monica de Molina of AYUVI, and Ileana Delgado of Guatemala Próspera — devoted to strengthening women and children in various ways.

Elder Marvin I. Palomo, Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Ela Orellana, administrator of the Honduran Foundation for Children with Cancer in the northern zone, accompanied by one of the foundation's young patients, in front of the Giving Machine on Nov. 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Honduras

Light the World Giving Machines arrived for the first time in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The Honduran Foundation for Children With Cancer was the first beneficiary of the Light the World Giving Machine in Honduras on Monday, Nov. 18. All funds go directly to improving the lives of children battling cancer in Honduras. The foundation uses these donations to cover treatment expenses, purchase medicines and provide other vital resources to young patients needed to face their disease with hope.

“We have the opportunity to serve, so closely and in a simple way, every child of God through the donation machine. We extend the cordial invitation for each person to make their contribution to this noble cause,” said Elder Marvin I. Palomo, General Authority Seventy. “The impact of each donation is immense. It is not just a financial contribution; it is an act of love, solidarity and action that will illuminate the lives of children and their families.”

Located in the Mega Mall shopping center in San Pedro Sula, the donation machine will receive donations from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31.

Ela Orellana, administrator of the Honduran Foundation for Children with Cancer in the northern region, said she is grateful for the blessing of reaching more than 8,500 children nationwide who are receiving treatment and that these children deserve aid.

Light the World Giving Machines are open to the public in various parts of Mexico from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mexico

On the official social media page for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico, one can find a variety of opportunities to serve others.

Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency, shared a message of hope with Saints in Mexico on Nov. 30 in the Light the World Christmas Program. Participants prayed, shared the Nativity story, sang hymns and worshipped together.

Dec. 7 is the National Day of Service, as another way to share one’s light.

Additionally, on Dec. 22, the Sunday before Christmas, each ward in Mexico is holding a special service, which will be focussed on the importance of Jesus Christ and His birth. An invitation is extended to all, Church members or not, to participate in these sacred ceremonies.