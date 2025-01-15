A thousand hands; a million meals

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund leads a cheer with a group of young men and leaders on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at a service project to pack a million meals for those experiencing food insecurity in Utah.

Temperatures outside the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City dropped below the freezing mark on Tuesday evening, Jan. 14. And while many people made their way home from work at the end of a normal day, the convention center floor was about to become a beehive of activity — music, dancing, laughing, connecting and serving.

“Isn’t it fun that people come down here to do manual labor and they are having this much fun?” said Young Men General President Steven J. Lund. “That they are all doing this out of a place of goodness just brings a spirit that is pretty remarkable.”

President Lund, members of the Young Men Advisory Council, and all three members of the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined nearly 2,400 youth, single adults, family members and friends from around Utah who served throughout the night to package meals for individuals in the community experiencing food insecurity.

Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank, also attended the service project and was filled with joy at the sight of so many teenagers helping serve people they would never meet to fill a need they might never know existed.

Tyler Adams, from Salt Lake City, stacks boxes of assembled meals during a service project organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Silicon Slopes to help assemble 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“You can see collaboration, camaraderie, education and awareness all happening on this floor tonight,” she said pointing to the thousands of individuals who donned hair nets and plastic gloves as they lined each side of hundreds of tables and packaged breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, prepares bags of meals with Brielle Briggs, 12, center, and Arianna Nopper, 11, right, during a service project organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Silicon Slopes to help assemble 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Bott said the Utah Food Bank helps provide food to 275 community food pantries in all 29 counties in Utah.

“Over the next four days, the goal is to package 1 million meals,” she said.

When youth were asked how long they thought 1 million meals would last those who needed them in the state, their answers varied widely. Some thought it would last a year. Some said it would last through the summer. But the reality is much different than that.

Daxton Cottle, 8, spoons brown sugar into bags of oatmeal during a service project organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Silicon Slopes to help assemble 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“All this food will be delivered and used within four to six weeks,” Bott said.

While Utah has one of the lower rates of food insecurity in the United States, the need is still present, with 13% of Utahns needing emergency food assistance at some point each year. And Bott said Utah’s volunteers always respond when the need is greatest.

“And in a case like this, where youth and others come serve together, that’s going to stay with them for a long time,” she said. And to all of them, she says, “Thank you, we have to say thank you.”

Brady Maughan, 13, served with his four siblings and both his parents in putting together brown sugar oatmeal packets. They came from Tooele, Utah, to serve together.

People help in a service project organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Silicon Slopes to help assemble 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

He talked as he carefully measured brown sugar into plastic bags before they moved down the table to their next stop in the assembly line.

His mom signed up for the family to serve, and he admitted that was the reason he came.

“But, yeah, I’m happy to be here,” he quickly pointed out. “… I just feel happy, and I just love serving.”

Emily Maughan, Brady’s mom, said she wanted her family to have a chance to do something for others in need.

“We are super blessed, and this is one way that we can help serve and give back,” she said. “And it’s so fun to be a part of something bigger than you.”

David Stillman, 12, proudly rings a cowbell to signal that they’ve finished preparing a box of prepared meals during a service project organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Silicon Slopes to help assemble 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman felt the same way as she served with and spoke with the youth.

“They are a part of doing something that is so big — 1 million meals. It’s so big. And they are maybe just a small part, but there is something amazing about being a part of something bigger than you.”

That “bigger” amounted to more than 200,000 meals being packaged in the first three hours of the four-day project.

Members of the Young Men General Presidency, Young Women General Presidency, and their advisory councils gather after serving to package one million meals on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. | Ryan Jensen

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, said being with thousands of young men and young women was exciting.

“They have this warm feeling in their hearts, and they want to do something for others. They know they can make a difference in the lives of so many people,” she said.

Sister Spannaus said she loved to see the youth embrace being a small part of a bigger process, adding that she felt this was an example of the Lord’s invitation in Doctrine and Covenants 38:27 where He instructed Joseph Smith, “I say unto you, be one.”

Millie Somers, 13, pours oatmeal into bags while working with other members of the ward’s youth group during a service project organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Silicon Slopes to help assemble 1 million meals for the Utah Food Bank, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“When we are one, we are His,” she said. “We are all here working in unity. … We are the Savior’s hands. We are helping. This is love in action.”

Kasey Yardley has helped organize this service project for three of the last five years as part of the annual Silicon Slopes Summit held each year in Utah. He said he loves to see projects like this help youth “get out of their shells” and develop a love of serving.

“I think it helps them have a desire to do the really important things in life,” Yardley said.