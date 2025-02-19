At a handover ceremony in January 2025 in Tafí Viejo, Argentina, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated a CT scanner and an endoscope to the Lomas de Tafí Hospital.

Thousands of people across South America know the name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because of compassion or charitable giving. Whether they received a health kit while they were sick, a new pair of reading glasses in a time of need or a donation to their local hospital, they recognize the impact that the Church’s donations have made.

In just the last two months, the Church and its members have continued to contribute to improving the health of those in their communities.

Read more below about recent Church donations in Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina.

Baranquilla, Colombia

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Baranquilla, Colombia, give cleaning kits to young patients in December 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

All throughout the San Martín Clinic and the Hospital del Norte in Baranquilla, Colombia, young children with cancer smiled as they received cleaning kits and gifts from volunteers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the Light The World initiative in December 2024.

The Church’s Colombia Newsroom reported last month about the extensive service activity in the Intensive Care Unit, oncology and pediatrics sections of the hospitals.

In total, volunteers distributed 70 cleaning kits to young cancer patients, which included diapers adapted to the children’s age, wet wipes, creams, shampoo, colors and coloring books.

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participate in the Church's Light the World initiative in December 2024 by participating in a service project for young cancer patients in Barranquilla, Ecuador.

Also, 70 blankets were donated throughout the project.

María José, from the Golden Hour Foundation, said: “I am very grateful for their kindness towards these children. It fills me with hope to know that there are people with such good hearts.”

During the activity, Latter-day Saint volunteers shared the Light the World campaign video and sang Christmas carols for the children. To their surprise, each child was able to identify Jesus Christ in the video, leaving volunteers touched.

Many also noted the enormous smiles of gratitude emanating from the children, conveying appreciation for their service.

Fray Bentos, Uruguay

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, together with Lions International, donated more than 600 glasses frames to children and adolescents in Fray Bentos, Uruguay, in January 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ joined with Lions International — an organization dedicated to serve those in need in small communities around the world — in donating more than 600 eyeglass frames to those in need in Fray Bentos, Uruguay, reported the Church’s Uruguay Newsroom.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fray Bentos, Uruguay, participate in the handover ceremony of over 600 glasses frames to those in need in their community in January 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The majority of the frames were given to children and adolescents, with priority given to the youngest of them.

This is not the first time those in need have received glasses in this community.

The project of donating glasses began in 2022 and continues steadily each year. This year, the project also included a prior delivery of orthopedic materials such as 10 wheelchairs for adults, six wheelchairs for children, and walkers.

Local Church leaders participated in a handover ceremony of all the donations in January.

During the event, Fernando Gutiérrez, president of Lions International, expressed his gratitude for the support received, highlighting how this collaboration allows Lions International to fulfill its mission of serving those who need it most.

Tafí Viejo, Argentina

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates a CT scanner and an endoscope to the Lomas de Tafí Hospital in Tafí Viejo, Argentina, in January 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A CT scanner and an endoscope: two seemingly small donations that have made a dramatic impact on the patients of the Lomas de Tafí Hospital in the northern town of Tafí Viejo, Argentina.

The Church donated a CT scanner and an endoscope — the former an X-ray machine used for detailed pictures of the body and the latter a thin tube which allows doctors to properly view and treat organs of the body – according to a January report on the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.

“Today we have a hospital that we can consider excellent, offering free and quality public health, supported by a professional team that is up to this challenge,” said the mayor of Tafí Viejo, Alejandra Rodríguez.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated this CT scanner to the Lomas de Tafí Hospital in Tafí Viejo, Argentina in January 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church and town participated in a handover ceremony in collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Tucumán providence. Several provincial, municipal and ecclesiastical authorities attended and shared their enthusiasm and gratitude for the donation.

Ruth Pereyra, regional director of communications, represented the Church and attended the ceremony, sharing her satisfaction for contributing to strengthening medical services in Tafí Viejo.

Secretary of Worship Roxana Díaz said: “These contributions are not only material but have the purpose of helping to improve the quality of life of people, contributing values ​​of generosity and love for one’s neighbor.”