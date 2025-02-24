Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, fourth from left, and his wife, Sister Amy Jaggi, fifth from left, stand with participants at a religious freedom conference in Auckland, New Zealand, held from Feb. 21-23, 2025.

Four General Authority Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a religious freedom conference with government officials, scholars and faith representatives in Auckland, New Zealand, from Feb. 21-23.

The theme of the conference was “Freedom to do, to be and to become — enhancing individuals’ opportunities to believe and live as they choose within the framework of the law.” Information about the conference was first reported at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

While thanking those who presented at the conference, Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the Church’s Pacific Area presidency, said, “The words of Joshua, from the Old Testament, resonate with us today: ‘Choose ye this day whom ye will serve’” (Joshua 24:15).

He continued, “Faith and belief are deeply personal matters. Our speakers are helping us more clearly understand this challenge in a pluralistic society, with respect, human dignity and kindness.”

Elder Wakolo was joined at the conference by fellow General Authority Seventies Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, who serves as second counselor in the Pacific Area presidency, Elder Steven R. Bangerter and Elder K. Brett Nattress.

The conference was sponsored by the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at BYU Law School, the University of Waikato Te Piringa Faculty of Law in New Zealand, the Religious Freedom and Human Dignity Initiative at BYU–Hawaii and the J. Reuben Clark Law Society.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participate in a religious freedom conference with government officials, scholars and faith representatives in Auckland, New Zealand, from Feb. 21-23, 2025. | Rosalind Malolo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Juliet Chevalier-Watts, a law professor at the University of Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand, delivered a keynote address.

The International Center for Law and Religion Studies at BYU Law School is commemorating its 25th anniversary this year.

“In this our 25th anniversary year, the ICLRS held this pivotal conference, gathering together experts in law and religion from New Zealand, Australia and the broader Pacific region to enrich our understanding of how to link arms and build bridges as peacemakers in the defense of religious freedom,” said Hannah Smith, ICLRS associate director.

Church leader messages

When Elder Jaggi and his wife, Sister Amy Jaggi, welcomed their first child, the baby seemed to cry inconsolably. He soothed her by singing “I Am a Child of God,” a song he had sung to the baby in the womb. It was a song his mother also sang to him as a little boy. Upon hearing the familiar song and voice, the baby calmed.

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, right, and his wife, Sister Amy Jaggi, left, attend a religious freedom conference with government officials, scholars and faith representatives in Auckland, New Zealand, from Feb. 21-23, 2025. | Rosalind Malolo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jaggi encouraged those at the conference to listen and respond to God’s voice both individually and as communities and to seek greater peace, love and faith.

Elder Bangerter invited conference delegates to visit the Auckland New Zealand Temple, which is now open for public tours before its dedication on April 13. He also thanked those attending the conference, expressing love for them and gratitude for their faith.

Delegates toured the Auckland temple on Saturday evening, Feb. 22. On Sunday, Feb. 23, they visited a mosque and a marae, a sacred space used for social or religious purposes in Polynesian cultures.

Related Story Auckland New Zealand Temple opens doors for media, public tours

Attending the conference was like a homecoming for Elder Nattress, and his wife, Sister Shawna Nattress, who lived in New Zealand for five years while Elder Nattress served as a member of the Pacific Area Presidency up until 2023. In a prayer he offered, Elder Nattress thanked God for the gift of His Son Jesus Christ and for all who came to the conference to share, learn and strengthen faith and friendships.

Elder Jared Ormsby, an Area Seventy and native of New Zealand, introduced religious freedom brochures, which provide information in national languages about freedom of religion or belief laws in several legal jurisdictions.

Other messages

Over two days, participants and presenters identified threats to religious freedom and discussed responses that emphasize civility, mutual respect and bridge-building. They also highlighted community efforts that focus on human dignity and fairness.

Presenters from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds stressed the importance of listening, understanding and collaborating to improve communities.

Sheikh Mohammad Amir Mufti of New Zealand, left, and Sister Catherine Jones of the Archdiocese of Wellington, right, participate in a panel discussion in Auckland, New Zealand, on Feb. 21, 2025. | Rosalind Malolo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brett Scharffs, a BYU law professor who serves as director of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies, encouraged others to live with courage and character, to seek understanding and unity through dialogue and to celebrate and cultivate the virtue of religious freedom.

Paul Rishworth, a professor and former dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Auckland, referenced Judge Learned Hand’s Spirit of Liberty Address, which emphasizes that true liberty depends on the people’s commitment to it. It also involves not being overly certain of one’s own correctness and having a willingness to hear opposing viewpoints.