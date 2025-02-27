From left: Musician Victor Wooten, genealogy expert Lindsay Fulton and Navajo artist Mylo Fowler will share the power of family history during the RootsTech 2025 Impact Forum on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The RootsTech 2025 Impact Forum will focus on the power of family history, FamilySearch International announced Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Three speakers — genealogy expert Lindsay Fulton, Navajo artist Mylo Fowler and musician Victor Wooten — will share how family history affects them and how they, in turn, use their skills and family legacies to impact the world around them.

Both in-person and online RootsTech attendees can listen to the forum on Saturday, March 8, at 9:30 a.m. MT.

RootsTech is a three-day global online and in-person family history conference hosted by FamilySearch and sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other leading genealogy organizations.

The 2025 event is scheduled for March 6-8, with an in-person event in Salt Lake City and online at RootsTech.org, with select content available in multiple languages.

About the speakers

Lindsay Fulton, vice president of research and library services at American Ancestors (NEHGS), speaks at the RootsTech 2024 Impact Forum in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The 2025 RootsTech Impact Forum speakers come from diverse backgrounds and have varied skillsets, their FamilySearch bios show.

Lindsay Fulton is a professional genealogist who specializes in state and federal United States censuses and genealogy research in New England, New York, and Ireland.

She is also currently the chief research officer on the Research and Library Services team at American Ancestors, a national center for family history, heritage and culture. One of her research projects is 10 Million Names, which aims to recover the names and stories of enslaved ancestors who lived during the pre- and post-colonial eras in the United States.

Previously, Fulton spoke at RootsTech 2024 about American Ancestors' national family history curriculum for fourth through eighth grades, available at AmericanAncestors.org/Youth-Education.

Mylo Fowler is an award-winning artist and photographer of Navajo heritage. Much of his portfolio focuses on the Arizona desert and surrounding areas. He uses photography to advocate for the Navajo Nation, and he has also completed several humanitarian projects.

Victor Wooten is a five-time Grammy award-winning musician who plays contemporary jazz, pop instrumental, country instrumental and more. Raised on music from a young age, he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after high school, where he helped form the band Béla Fleck and the Fleckstones.

Other RootsTech forums

The theme for RootsTech 2025 is "Discover."

Besides the Impact Forum, RootsTech participants can also enjoy two other forums:

The FamilySearch Global Tech Forum — Thursday, March 6, at 9:30 a.m. MT. Members of the FamilySearch engineering and product team will showcase new global products and features.

The Innovation and Tech Forum — Friday, March 7, 9:30 a.m. MT. Industry professionals will discuss the latest developments in family history technology.

Both forums will be available online and in-person.