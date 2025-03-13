Church offers relief after severe rainstorm strikes Argentina

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young adult Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina, gather March 8 and March 11, 2025, to organize and prepare essential recovery items to send to those in need in Bahía Blanca, Argentina.

Just days after a severe rainstorm struck Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on March 7, spreading floods throughout the city, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began sending and distributing supplies to assist those affected.

Among the items the Church has distributed to date are food supplies, 132 mattresses, 125 blankets and sets of sheets. These were delivered and administered March 9 at a local Church meetinghouse, where numerous evacuated families and individuals have also received temporary shelter, according to the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.

Volunteers organize donated items March 9, 2025, at a Church meetinghouse in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, where several evacuated families received temporary shelter. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Accompanying these efforts, young adult Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina — the country’s capital city, located approximately eight hours north of Bahía Blanca — mobilized quickly, meeting March 8 and 11 to organize and prepare donation items to send to those affected.

Their volunteer service and the support of personnel from a local food bank made it possible to dispatch two trucks with nonperishable foods, hygiene products and essential recovery items to Latter-day Saints and community members in Bahía Blanca, the Church reported.

Young adult Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina, gather March 8 and March 11, 2025, to organize and prepare nonperishable foods, hygiene products and essential recovery items to send to those in need in Bahía Blanca, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeremías Lastarria, a young adult who participated in the relief efforts, said that although others were the beneficiaries of their service, the experience also left participants with a “beautiful feeling.” He said, “From a distance, one doesn’t know how much people need in situations like this, but I feel that through service, I could learn more about how important it is to help others.”

The Church reported additional shipments of mattresses, blankets, food and cleaning supplies are being arranged to continue serving those in need.

Young adult Latter-day Saints dispatch two truckloads of nonperishable foods, hygiene products and essential recovery items from Buenos Aires to Bahía Blanca, Argentina. They packaged these items March 8 and March 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers organize donated items March 9, 2025, at a Church meetinghouse in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, where several evacuated families received temporary shelter. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young adult Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina, stand in front of the donation supplies they prepared March 8 and March 11, 2025, to send to those in need in Bahía Blanca, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A truck delivers a portion of the 132 mattresses the Church distributed to affected community members in a Church meetinghouse in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on March 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints