Church offers relief after severe rainstorm strikes Argentina

Just days after a severe rainstorm struck Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on March 7, spreading floods throughout the city, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began sending and distributing supplies to assist those affected.
Among the items the Church has distributed to date are food supplies, 132 mattresses, 125 blankets and sets of sheets. These were delivered and administered March 9 at a local Church meetinghouse, where numerous evacuated families and individuals have also received temporary shelter, according to the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.
Accompanying these efforts, young adult Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina — the country’s capital city, located approximately eight hours north of Bahía Blanca — mobilized quickly, meeting March 8 and 11 to organize and prepare donation items to send to those affected.
Their volunteer service and the support of personnel from a local food bank made it possible to dispatch two trucks with nonperishable foods, hygiene products and essential recovery items to Latter-day Saints and community members in Bahía Blanca, the Church reported.
Jeremías Lastarria, a young adult who participated in the relief efforts, said that although others were the beneficiaries of their service, the experience also left participants with a “beautiful feeling.” He said, “From a distance, one doesn’t know how much people need in situations like this, but I feel that through service, I could learn more about how important it is to help others.”
The Church reported additional shipments of mattresses, blankets, food and cleaning supplies are being arranged to continue serving those in need.